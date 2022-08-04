ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

Former Central Valley High School wrestling coach found guilty on all charges

By Michele Chandler, Redding Record Searchlight
 4 days ago
A Shasta County jury has found former Central Valley High School wrestling coach Stephen Reed guilty on charges of sex crimes against minors, according to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office.

The jury also found Reed guilty on charges of possession of child pornography, providing lewd material to a minor, sexual battery and annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Sheriff's report:4 teens come forward in case against Central Valley wrestling coach

Reed, who will be sentenced on Sept. 2, could receive up to 19 years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender, the district attorney's office said.

Five victims testified during the trial, which was held before Shasta County Superior Court Judge Jody Burgess.

Reed was found guilty of 27 violations of the law, Senior Deputy District Attorney Sarah Murphy said on Thursday.

Violations were committed in Shasta and Sacramento counties, the district attorney's office said.

According to reports made in March 2020 with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, four teens spoke to sheriff's officials with allegations against Reed, according to Record Searchlight archives.

The victims ranged from 15 to 17 at the time of the incidents, which took place between November 2018 and March 2019, according to charging documents.

The names of the accusers are confidential, as they were under 18 at the time of the offenses.

