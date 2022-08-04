Storm damage reported through Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Following high winds and rain from the storm Bedford County is already reporting damage.
On Thursday, August 4 the storm that came through left power outages and damage in it’s path.
Right alongside the Bedford County Fairgrounds, trees and powerlines are leaning into the road. Other debris is also scattered on the road.
The roof of the Clappers Flower shop was torn off and ended up getting stuck on powerlines.
There are no reported injuries at this time and crews have worked quickly to remove debris from several areas.
The Silver Lining Drive-In, which was set to have movie showing this weekend, has had to cancel due to the damage. New dates and details will be provided as soon as possible. Next weekends showing are still taking place at this time.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.
Comments / 2