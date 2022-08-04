ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, PA

Storm damage reported through Bedford County

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Following high winds and rain from the storm Bedford County is already reporting damage.

On Thursday, August 4 the storm that came through left power outages and damage in it’s path.

Right alongside the Bedford County Fairgrounds, trees and powerlines are leaning into the road. Other debris is also scattered on the road.

The roof of the Clappers Flower shop was torn off and ended up getting stuck on powerlines.

    Bedford Fairgrounds has broken trees and scattered limbs all over the road.
    Trees are leaning into the powerlines in Bedford County
    Lighting struck a tree in West Decatur Photo Credit: Kerry Slother
    Clappers Flower shop lost it’s roof during the storm. Now crews are cleaning up the mess.
    Crews work to take down part of Clappers Flower’s roof that got stuck on power lines.
    Crews work to take down part of Clappers Flower’s roof that got stuck on power lines.

There are no reported injuries at this time and crews have worked quickly to remove debris from several areas.

The Silver Lining Drive-In, which was set to have movie showing this weekend, has had to cancel due to the damage. New dates and details will be provided as soon as possible. Next weekends showing are still taking place at this time.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications .

