ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Neighbors react after anti-Semitic fliers found in West Nashville neighborhood

By Kendall Ashman
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42XuvK_0h5LRTMh00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neighbors in West Nashville said they are outraged and concerned after anti-Semitic fliers were found in their neighborhood along Richland Avenue.

Police said there will be extra patrols after at least 42 flyers were found Wednesday morning.

Neighbors told News 2 all the flyers were placed at the bottom of their driveway.

Middle Tennessee religious leaders voice opinion on overturning of Roe v. Wade

“It’s scary to know that they were in front of our house and putting these things down,” Katie Campbell said.

Campbell told News 2 that when she walked out the door yesterday to go on her daily run, she saw fliers placed along her street including in front of her home.

“It was randomized. Some of the houses had them but some of them didn’t,” Campbell said.

Police said there were 10 different versions of anti-Semitic fliers and many of them had a QR code.

*Warning, the images of fliers below contain offensive material

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EV2a0_0h5LRTMh00
    Anti-Semitic fliers (Source: West Nashville homeowner)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xIuZ_0h5LRTMh00
    Anti-Semitic fliers (Source: West Nashville homeowner)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ViEeG_0h5LRTMh00
    Anti-Semitic fliers (Source: West Nashville homeowner)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qMMeM_0h5LRTMh00
    Anti-Semitic fliers (Source: West Nashville homeowner)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Df0Uv_0h5LRTMh00
    Anti-Semitic fliers (Source: West Nashville homeowner)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=174Jol_0h5LRTMh00
    Anti-Semitic fliers (Source: West Nashville homeowner)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rmebw_0h5LRTMh00
    Anti-Semitic fliers (Source: West Nashville homeowner)

“One was something about Jews running the media, and it had all of these headshots of media personal or media stars and their connection to the Jewish faith,” Campbell said.

City officials and Mayor John Cooper are reacting to the anti-Semitic fliers as well .

“It’s disgusting, the message that was in these handouts and these pamphlets. They are meant to be divisive and hateful, and it has no place in Nashville,” Councilmember Kathleen Murphy said.

Murphy represents the neighborhood in District 24. She said this area is very diverse as two synagogues are just around the corner.

PREVIOUS: Nashville leaders condemn anti-Semitic messages

“This area is welcoming, so this is a sad act as people are trying to create chaos. So, our message is it’s not happening here,” Murphy said.

The Jewish Federation said they are working with local, state and federal law enforcement as they respond to this anti-Semitic attack.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Drag racing in Nashville

Neighbors in Wedgewood-Houston report hundreds of people out in West Nashville drag racing. 19 lbs. of marijuana found inside man’s luggage at …. 1 person shot, taken to hospital in South Nashville. Tennessee community rallies to help 74-year-old rape …. Car stolen with kids inside in Murfreesboro, TN. Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fliers#Antisemitism#Synagogues#Jews#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Anti Semitic
WSMV

Woman accused of targeting and stealing from male victims downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said they are looking for a woman Monday who is wanted for felony theft, identity theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card. MNPD said the warrants issued against Teresa Lynn King, 33, refer to three separate alleged incidents targeting male victims in downtown Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Crash shuts down both directions of I-24 in Murfreesboro

A multivehicle crash shut down both directions of I-24 in Murfreesboro. Crash shuts down both directions of I-24 in Murfreesboro. Tennessee community rallies to help 74-year-old rape …. Car stolen with kids inside in Murfreesboro, TN. Tennessee courthouse fire investigation. Residents express concern over crack in Tennessee …. Stewart County...
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WKRN News 2

This Week with Bob Mueller: August 7, 2022

The Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting has Middle Tennessee districts ramping up school security. For Metro Nashville Public Schools, that means more police coverage in all schools, which will be at the highest level in MNPS history.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy