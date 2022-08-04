Bear sighting “not unusual”, state official says

Read on www.kait8.com
neareport.com
45 arrested in Paragould joint operation
Paragould, Ark. – On August 5th, 2022, in Paragould, multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation and arrested 45 people. The Paragould Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Arkansas State Police, and the agents with the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force saturated the city with the following results:
Kait 8
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Mountain Home
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour rolls on in Mountain Home. The Bombers look to continue their improvement from the last two seasons. Steve Ary’s crew has won 10 games over the past two years with two 6A Playoff appearances since he took the helm. That stretch features the most wins in a 2-year stretch since 2008-2009.
Kait 8
Church to host kickoff event for Operation Christmas Child
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A church in Northeast Arkansas is working to help third-world countries have a Merry Christmas. Many churches in the region participate in Operation Christmas Child, which sends shoeboxes packed full of supplies to kids in need overseas. The Village Bible Church in Cherokee Village will...
Kait 8
Community event helps kids beat the heat
CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - Waterslides, music, and food sound like an awesome way to spend a hot summer day. Corning hosted its second Waterslide Community Day on Aug. 6. The first day of school for the Bobcats is Aug. 11, so students in attendance were able to pick up a free backpack while cooling off.
Kait 8
Community helps ‘Stuff the Bus’ for students
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Every year volunteers from school districts across northeast Arkansas band together and gathers donations. School supply lists can get overwhelming for some families, especially if they have more than one student. Due to the community turnout, kids can now show up ready to learn on the...
KTLO
MH woman injured in 1-vehicle southwest Missouri accident
A Mountain Home woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday morning in southwest Missouri. Twenty-four-year-old Kayla Juckett was transported by ambulance to Cox Medical Center in Branson with what were described as minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Juckett was traveling on Missouri Route Y in...
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Concrete barrier added to popular intersection
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If your daily commute goes through the intersection of Stallings Lane and South Caraway Road, there’s a new change to be aware of. A permanent median barrier has been added to the intersection after several crashes forced the Jonesboro Police Department to close a section of the road.
Kait 8
School holds open house, welcoming kids, parents
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Northeast Arkansas schools are preparing for the beginning of their school year. In Fulton County, the first day of school is coming closer by the minute. Mammoth Spring School District will jump back into classrooms on August 15 and held its open house on...
Kait 8
One dead in officer-involved shooting in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police said a man died after he reportedly began firing a gun randomly outside his house and law enforcement tried to have him surrender. According to a news release, Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers responded to the scene around 3:45...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Bentonville man cut Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy, Heber Springs police officer with razor
The Arkansas State Police says that a Bentonville man cut and injured a Cleburne County Sheriff’s Department deputy and a Heber Springs Police Department officer in a suspected trespassing incident. State Police say that 31-year-old Cody Weideman of Bentonville was observed along the eastern edge of a property at...
Kait 8
Boil order issued for a Ripley County city
NAYLOR, MO. (KAIT) -A boil water order has been issued for all of Naylor. Friday Evening, Aug. 5, Naylor City Hall posted to let citizens know they will need to boil their water for five minutes before drinking until further notice. Officials say water is still safe to wash dishes,...
KTLO
5 races develop from municipal filings in Baxter, Marion counties
The filing period for municipal positions in Arkansas began Wednesday, and five races have developed in Baxter and Marion counties. Two races are in Mountain Home. Scott Liles and Billy D. Austin are running for city clerk, looking to succeed Brian Plumlee, who did not file for re-election. Marshella Norell is looking to challenge current council member Paige Evans for Ward 3, Position 1. Evans has not filed, but she did announce her candidacy last month.
Kait 8
Teachers raise their voices at the state capitol
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) -Teachers across the state are demanding change. Teachers all around the state of Arkansas have been rallying to get salary increases. On July 26 we saw teachers gather in Jonesboro to make their voices heard. Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to host a special session Monday,...
KTLO
Marion County woman accused of threatening, inappropriately grabbing deputy
A Marion County woman reported for drunk driving is accused of threatening a deputy and grabbing him in an inappropriate manner. Thirty-eight-year-old Crystal Sanford has been charged with a felony count of aggravated assault on a law-enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of second-degree terroristic threatening and public intoxication. According to...
localmemphis.com
Arkansas officer and deputy attacked during call for service, suspect shot
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — A Cleburne County Deputy and a Heber Springs Police Officer were attacked while they responded to a call about a trespasser on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs on the morning of August 6, 2022. They arrived to find 31-year-old Cody Weidemann of...
KTLO
Ten area counties receive disaster designation for drought, help available for farmers
Ten area counties have been included in a natural disaster area due to the drought conditions this summer. The designation makes farm operators in these areas eligible to be considered for assistance from the Farm Service Agency (FSA). The counties included in the natural disaster area include Baxter, Marion, Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, Boone and Newton counties in northern Arkansas along with Ozark, Douglas and Taney counties in southern Missouri.
Kait 8
Last woman convicted during Salem witch trials exonerated
(CNN) - It took more than 300 years, but the last woman convicted during the Salem witch trials has been exonerated. The name of Elizabeth Johnson Jr. is now cleared, thanks to the effort of an area teacher and her eighth-grade civics class. Johnson was accused of witchcraft in 1692,...
Kait 8
Heavy rain floods Brookland
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An hour-long thunderstorm dumped more than three inches of rain on Brookland, flooding streets and many residents’ yards. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan said 3.16 inches of rain fell on the town within an hour Friday, Aug. 5, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Warning for Craighead County until 4:30 p.m.
KTLO
Arizona police officers say they killed Arkansas truck driver to end violent rampage
On May 24 last year, Glen Ray Cockrum, Jr., a long haul truck driver with ties to Baxter County, was shot and killed by law enforcement officers in Nogales, Arizona. Cockrum’s mother, Cora Waller of Shirley in Van Buren County, filed a civil suit in federal court in Arizona seeking unspecified monetary damages for the death of her son. An attorney for the police officers named as defendants has now filed an answer to the allegations contained in the mother’s suit in U.S. District Court in Tucson.
