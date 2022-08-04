ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharp County, AR

Bear sighting “not unusual”, state official says

By Hayden Savage
Kait 8
 4 days ago
neareport.com

45 arrested in Paragould joint operation

Paragould, Ark. – On August 5th, 2022, in Paragould, multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation and arrested 45 people. The Paragould Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Arkansas State Police, and the agents with the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force saturated the city with the following results:
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour rolls on in Mountain Home. The Bombers look to continue their improvement from the last two seasons. Steve Ary’s crew has won 10 games over the past two years with two 6A Playoff appearances since he took the helm. That stretch features the most wins in a 2-year stretch since 2008-2009.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Kait 8

Church to host kickoff event for Operation Christmas Child

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A church in Northeast Arkansas is working to help third-world countries have a Merry Christmas. Many churches in the region participate in Operation Christmas Child, which sends shoeboxes packed full of supplies to kids in need overseas. The Village Bible Church in Cherokee Village will...
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR
Kait 8

Community event helps kids beat the heat

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - Waterslides, music, and food sound like an awesome way to spend a hot summer day. Corning hosted its second Waterslide Community Day on Aug. 6. The first day of school for the Bobcats is Aug. 11, so students in attendance were able to pick up a free backpack while cooling off.
CORNING, AR
Kait 8

Community helps ‘Stuff the Bus’ for students

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Every year volunteers from school districts across northeast Arkansas band together and gathers donations. School supply lists can get overwhelming for some families, especially if they have more than one student. Due to the community turnout, kids can now show up ready to learn on the...
PARAGOULD, AR
KTLO

MH woman injured in 1-vehicle southwest Missouri accident

A Mountain Home woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday morning in southwest Missouri. Twenty-four-year-old Kayla Juckett was transported by ambulance to Cox Medical Center in Branson with what were described as minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Juckett was traveling on Missouri Route Y in...
STONE COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

TRAFFIC ALERT: Concrete barrier added to popular intersection

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If your daily commute goes through the intersection of Stallings Lane and South Caraway Road, there’s a new change to be aware of. A permanent median barrier has been added to the intersection after several crashes forced the Jonesboro Police Department to close a section of the road.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

School holds open house, welcoming kids, parents

MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Northeast Arkansas schools are preparing for the beginning of their school year. In Fulton County, the first day of school is coming closer by the minute. Mammoth Spring School District will jump back into classrooms on August 15 and held its open house on...
MAMMOTH SPRING, AR
Kait 8

One dead in officer-involved shooting in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police said a man died after he reportedly began firing a gun randomly outside his house and law enforcement tried to have him surrender. According to a news release, Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers responded to the scene around 3:45...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Boil order issued for a Ripley County city

NAYLOR, MO. (KAIT) -A boil water order has been issued for all of Naylor. Friday Evening, Aug. 5, Naylor City Hall posted to let citizens know they will need to boil their water for five minutes before drinking until further notice. Officials say water is still safe to wash dishes,...
NAYLOR, MO
KTLO

5 races develop from municipal filings in Baxter, Marion counties

The filing period for municipal positions in Arkansas began Wednesday, and five races have developed in Baxter and Marion counties. Two races are in Mountain Home. Scott Liles and Billy D. Austin are running for city clerk, looking to succeed Brian Plumlee, who did not file for re-election. Marshella Norell is looking to challenge current council member Paige Evans for Ward 3, Position 1. Evans has not filed, but she did announce her candidacy last month.
MARION COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Teachers raise their voices at the state capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) -Teachers across the state are demanding change. Teachers all around the state of Arkansas have been rallying to get salary increases. On July 26 we saw teachers gather in Jonesboro to make their voices heard. Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to host a special session Monday,...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Marion County woman accused of threatening, inappropriately grabbing deputy

A Marion County woman reported for drunk driving is accused of threatening a deputy and grabbing him in an inappropriate manner. Thirty-eight-year-old Crystal Sanford has been charged with a felony count of aggravated assault on a law-enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of second-degree terroristic threatening and public intoxication. According to...
MARION COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Ten area counties receive disaster designation for drought, help available for farmers

Ten area counties have been included in a natural disaster area due to the drought conditions this summer. The designation makes farm operators in these areas eligible to be considered for assistance from the Farm Service Agency (FSA). The counties included in the natural disaster area include Baxter, Marion, Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, Boone and Newton counties in northern Arkansas along with Ozark, Douglas and Taney counties in southern Missouri.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Last woman convicted during Salem witch trials exonerated

(CNN) - It took more than 300 years, but the last woman convicted during the Salem witch trials has been exonerated. The name of Elizabeth Johnson Jr. is now cleared, thanks to the effort of an area teacher and her eighth-grade civics class. Johnson was accused of witchcraft in 1692,...
SALEM, AR
Kait 8

Heavy rain floods Brookland

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An hour-long thunderstorm dumped more than three inches of rain on Brookland, flooding streets and many residents’ yards. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan said 3.16 inches of rain fell on the town within an hour Friday, Aug. 5, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Warning for Craighead County until 4:30 p.m.
BROOKLAND, AR
KTLO

Arizona police officers say they killed Arkansas truck driver to end violent rampage

On May 24 last year, Glen Ray Cockrum, Jr., a long haul truck driver with ties to Baxter County, was shot and killed by law enforcement officers in Nogales, Arizona. Cockrum’s mother, Cora Waller of Shirley in Van Buren County, filed a civil suit in federal court in Arizona seeking unspecified monetary damages for the death of her son. An attorney for the police officers named as defendants has now filed an answer to the allegations contained in the mother’s suit in U.S. District Court in Tucson.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR

