SPFR: 1 adult, 2 children injured in St. Pete house fire

St. Pete man left bloodied after couple attacks him in snorkeling dispute: deputies
A St. Petersburg man was hurt in a bloody attack Sunday while snorkeling in the Florida Keys, according to deputies.
Sheriff’s Ag Unit Finds Wandering Pony In Spring Hill, Pasco County
SPRING HILL, Fla. – A wandering pony was found in Spring Hill, Pasco County, and the Sheriff wants to return it home to its owner. According to deputies, Pasco Sheriff’s Office’s Agriculture Unit found the pictured black male pony, on Aug. 8 around 10:30
‘I’m heartbroken’: St. Pete mom speaks out after 2 teens killed in crash
A St. Petersburg community is in mourning, after two teens tragically died in a car crash. One other teen was injured.
FedEx driver killed in Hillsborough County crash
FORT LONESOME, Fla. — A FedEx delivery driver was killed in a crash Monday morning in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened just after 10 a.m. State Road 674 at Katie Stanaland Road, according to an agency crash report. Troopers say the FedEx van,...
Ruskin Man Killed In Head-On Crash Monday
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old Ruskin man was killed in a head-on crash that happened around 10:10 am on Monday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the Ruskin man, a FedEx delivery van, was traveling eastbound on SR-674, approaching Katie Stanaland Road. Troopers say a
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota police looking for suspected Marina Jack’s burglar
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police are asking the public for help in identifying a person believed to be involved with a burglary at Marina Jack’s. The suspect was caught on camera Aug. 8 at about 2:30 a.m. at Marina Jack’s. If you have any information, please call...
Mysuncoast.com
Venice motorcyclist dies in crash on State Road 681
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice man has died following a motorcycle crash Monday in Sarasota County. The crash happened at U.S. 41 at State Road 681 near Venice. The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the man was travelling from an interstate exit ramp when he lost control of the bike and struck a steel and wood beam guardrail. The 66-year-old man was thrown from the bike and died at the scene.
fox13news.com
Deck of playing cards helps shine light on 52 unsolved Florida homicides
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Florida non-profit made a deck of playing cards to help shine light on 52 unsolved homicides in the sunshine state. Ryan Backmann knows the pain of loss, and the agony of waiting for answers. "My dad was murdered in 2009 in Jacksonville, Florida, and his...
WESH
Police: 20-year-old SUV driver killed in Lakeland crash, passenger seriously injured
LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland police responded to a deadly crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near the Interstate 4 access ramp and Memorial Boulevard. According to the Lakeland Police Department, a Ford Expedition was headed west on Memorial Boulevard before the crash. Police say...
850wftl.com
Keys couple beats snorkeler with fishing rod for swimming too close to their waterfront home
STOCK ISLAND, FL– — A Florida Keys couple is now behind bars after they allegedly beat a snorkeler over the head with a fishing rod and pole because they believed he was swimming too close to their home. The incident occurred on Sunday near the dock of a...
Man uses ‘speed and fear’ to rob TD Bank, Hillsborough deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bank robbery at a local bank on Monday.
Mysuncoast.com
Missing Manatee County man found deceased
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A missing Manatee County man has been found deceased after deputies issued an alert. Donald Arendt, 76, was found deceased Monday morning near Emerson Point after a boater spotted him just off shore. Arendt was last seen leaving his Parrish home Sunday around 11 a.m. on his electric bicycle. Arendt had Alzheimer’s and deputies issued a missing endangered adult alert.
St. Pete officer on leave after being arrested on battery charge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a St. Petersburg police officer on a battery charge Saturday. Hillsborough County jail records show that Robert Turner was booked into the county jail at 4:20 p.m. Saturday. The records listed Turner’s occupation as a police officer. In a statement to 8 On Your Side, the […]
Largo man charged after hitting pregnant woman in belly, police say
A Largo man was arrested Friday for allegedly batterying a pregnant woman in St. Petersburg, according to an affidavit.
Florida mom missing for 1 month after mysterious disappearance in Tampa
One month has passed since a Florida mother mysteriously disappeared after she was last seen taking a non-stop bus from Fort Myers to Tampa on July 8.
cltampa.com
Bodycam footage shows New Port Richey police officer making Holocaust joke
A Jewish resident of New Port Richey, who has been critical of the city and local law enforcement, says she feels targeted after police body camera video shows an officer making a Holocaust joke while inspecting her home. In the video obtained by Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, New Port Richey...
Ruskin teen still missing 1 year after disappearance
Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing one year ago on Aug. 8, 2021.
Woman hurt in crash with Florida Highway Patrol Trooper in Pinellas County
A woman was hurt in a crash with a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper on Sunday night.
Mysuncoast.com
Deputies searching for bank robbery, bomb threat suspect
MANTEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery in Parrish. According to MCSO Public Information Officer Randy Warren, the robbery occurred at the 5/3rd Bank on US 301 just after 2:40 pm. The man approached the bank counter and dropped a package on the counter with a note threatening to blow up the bank.
Bay News 9
Caring for others a family affair for Pinellas County brothers
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — For three Pinellas County brothers, caring for some special people has become a family affair. Leo Williams, Rodney Jackson and Rashawn Jackson are the founders of Creating Independence Academy. Their mission is to provide care and training for those with individual developmental disabilities. The mission...
