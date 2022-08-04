HELENA – Helena has added yet another restaurant to its list of dining options. Osaka Japanese Sushi Steakhouse officially opened to the public on Monday, Aug. 8. The sushi and hibachi restaurant is located in the former Golden Rule BBQ location on Hwy 52 in Helena Square. The restaurant has been highly anticipated by the Helena community ever since its sign was placed on the building doorway.

