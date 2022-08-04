ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Shelby Reporter

Shelby County Chamber holds tourism luncheon

The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce held a special luncheon on Wednesday, July 27 to discuss the county’s tourism revenue for the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 and related marketing strategies. The luncheon, which was held at the Pelham Civic Complex, featured guest speaker Kendall Williams, the tourism and events manager...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Man dies after two-vehicle crash near Chelsea

BIRMINGHAM – A Sterrett man died following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 280 near Chelsea on the afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 7. Harold L. White, 86, was critically injured when the 2013 Honda Civic he was driving was struck by a 2021 Mercedes GLE driven by Jane B. Dickens, 53, of Mountain Brook at about 2 p.m., according to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency press release on Monday, Aug. 8.
CHELSEA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Interstate theft ring busted in Pelham

PELHAM – Five people from out of state were arrested and charged in Pelham early Friday, Aug. 5 in connection with recent diesel fuel thefts from a local gas station. Over the course of four days, from Aug. 2-5, 2,100 gallons were stolen. The monetary loss to the business is approximately $10,000.
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Osaka Japanese Sushi Steakhouse opens to the public

HELENA – Helena has added yet another restaurant to its list of dining options. Osaka Japanese Sushi Steakhouse officially opened to the public on Monday, Aug. 8. The sushi and hibachi restaurant is located in the former Golden Rule BBQ location on Hwy 52 in Helena Square. The restaurant has been highly anticipated by the Helena community ever since its sign was placed on the building doorway.
HELENA, AL
Shelby Reporter

UPDATE: Trussville man charged with capital murder in 280 gas station shooting

BIRMINGHAM – Authorities have arrested a Trussville man in connection with a shooting that left a Hoover woman dead at a Shelby County gas station last week. Skylar Jacquel Dorsey, 24, was arrested and charged with capital murder following the death of 19-year-old Sophia Nicole Zeigler, who was allegedly shot inside of the Marathon gas station located near Hugh Daniel Drive on U.S. 280 on the night of Wednesday, Aug. 3.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Shelby Reporter

Calera Police Department shares July patrol statistics

CALERA – The Calera Police Department released its patrol statistics for July on Thursday, Aug. 4 on its Facebook page. Police Chief David Hyche said he started to release the information every month in order to communicate with taxpayers where their money is going. Additionally, Hyche said he wants...
CALERA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Alabaster to replace portions of sewer lines over next few weeks

ALABASTER – Portions of the city of Alabaster’s sewer lines will be replaced over the next several weeks. A contractor will be replacing the sections of sewer lines throughout the city, according to city engineer Fred Hawkins. The amount for the contractor is $1,222,150.01, and Hawkins said this...
ALABASTER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Vincent police chief, assistant chief terminated following misconduct allegations

VINCENT – The future of Vincent’s police department is uncertain in the aftermath of alleged misconduct within the department. At an emergency meeting Thursday, Aug. 4, the Vincent City Council voted in favor of Mayor James Latimer taking the necessary steps to terminate the employment of the city’s police chief, James Srygley, and assistant police chief, John Goss, who both had been suspended with pay following the allegations related to a racist text message.
VINCENT, AL

