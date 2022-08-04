Coffee Co. law enforcement, leaders join forces to tackle gang issues

Read on www.walb.com
Related
WALB 10
Attorney General sets up gang prosecution
One year later, Nigel Brown’s memory lives on; homicide still under investigation. Wilcox Co. Schools seeing more safety measures after away game shooting incident. Nigel Brown's mom reflects on one year since he was killed in a drive-by shooting. Yolander Brown, Nigel Brown's mom, sat down with WALB's Molly...
wfxl.com
Multiple arrested for drug-related charges in Coffee County in July
The Coffee County Drug Unit (CCDU) has made numerous drug-related arrests throughout the month of July. On July 11, Berrie Durrance was arrested for an outstanding warrant for parole violation. On the same day, CCDU officers located two wanted people, Jason Sanders and Sharon Snipes, at a local store. The...
douglasnow.com
Drug unit reports busy July
The Coffee County Drug Unit (CCDU) announced another slew of arrests made in July, varying from charges of possession of methamphetamine to the distribution of controlled substances. The arrests include:. July 11. The CCDU arrested Berrie Durrance on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation. CCDU officers located two wanted...
valdostatoday.com
VPD make arrest for stolen vehicle and drugs
VALDOSTA – A 30-year-old Valdosta resident was pulled over in a vehicle that had been reported stolen, and found to be in possession of drugs. Offender: Terrell L. Mobley, African American male, 30 years of age, Valdosta resident. On August 3, 2022, at approximately 8:41 am., a Valdosta Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALB 10
Wilcox Co. Schools seeing more safety measures after away game shooting incident
ABBEVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Some south Georgians said they are still stunned by the video of people running for their lives as shots rang out Friday night during a high school football game. The shooting incident happened during the high school football scrimmage game between Wilcox County High Patriots and...
WALB 10
1 dead in Berrien Co. drowning
ALAPHA, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a reported drowning incident that happened Friday, according to Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7 p.m., deputies said four men were swimming at the 135 bridge, a popular swim spot on the Alapaha River. One man fell into a hole,...
douglasnow.com
Retired Superior Court Judge Clarence Blount passes at 96
Former Waycross Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Clarence Blount passed away at his home with his family by his side on Sunday, August 7. He was 96. His parents were the late Mae Couch and Charlie B. Blount of Pierce County. Judge Blount graduated from Blackshear High School in 1943 as his class salutatorian. He attended the University of Georgia and graduated in 1950 from the University of Georgia School of Law (Lumpkin Law School). He subsequently practiced law in Waycross and in 1965, joined Lamar (Swampy) Gibson and Baker McGee in the law firm of Gibson, McGee and Blount. Judge Blount also served as judge of the Waycross Police Court from 1961-1981.
Eleven indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession in Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation
A number of individuals are facing federal charges, including illegal possession of firearms, as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxl.com
Man wanted on multiple arrest warrants arrested following recovery of stolen vehicle
A man wanted on multiple active arrest warrants was arrested following the recovery of a stolen vehicle. On August 3, at approximately 8:41 am., a Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officer observed a vehicle in the 1800 block of Marion Street, that had been reported stolen. The officer conducted a traffic...
wfxl.com
Ambrose woman arrested after audit shows missing funds at Douglas business
An Ambrose woman is behind bars after an office manager was audited. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 4 office in Douglas secured an arrest warrant for 47-year-old Angela Evans. Evans was arrested Monday on one count of felony theft by taking. Agents say that preliminary information indicates that Evans...
valdostatoday.com
Four arrested in Valdosta for breaking into community mailbox
VALDOSTA – Four Valdosta residents were arrested after damaging a community mailbox and stealing mail that belonged to numerous residents. Offender: Barron Jr. Corrie C, African American male, age 20, resident of Valdosta. Offender: Barron Cortez C, African American male, age 19, resident of Valdosta. Offender: Werts, A ‘Marian,...
WALB 10
Imprisoned gang leader sentenced in Ga. state prison drug ring
WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - An imprisoned gang leader known for heading a South Georgia drug ring has been served a life sentence in federal prison, according to the United States Department of Justice. Jackie Kavaskia McMillan, 41, also known as “Bijay”, was sentenced to 37 years in federal prison, consecutive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Waycross Journal-Herald
Weekend Video: August 5th, 2022
Waycross Commissioners and the Waycross Police have created an ordinance for youth to prevent gang-related crime.The amendment to the city’s charter of offenses allows discretion in charging young offenders. Waycross - Ware County Chamber of Commerce has started “Free Fuel Friday” in which they will draw a Chamber Member...
wtoc.com
35-year-old dead after drowning in Lake Mayers
APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 35-year-old drowned Sunday at Lake Mayers around 4:01 p.m. Deputies responded to Lake Mayers regarding unsupervised children in the public swimming pool area, according to the Appling County Sheriff’s Office. After arrival, a deputy was told that a male was seen diving into...
Local insurance agent charged with identity fraud, reporting and disposition of premiums
LYONS, Ga (WSAV) — A local insurance agent is being charged with identity fraud and reporting and disposition of premiums this afternoon. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, Kerri Monroe, 48, of Lyons, Ga is being charged with five counts of identity fraud and seven counts of reporting and disposition of […]
WALB 10
VSU kicked off fall camp under first year head coach Tremaine Jackson
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Blazers fall camp is underway under first year head coach Tremiane Jackson. They are getting ready to blaze through the Gulf South Conference. with their eyes set on making another run to the championship. Excitement in the building was felt throughout, even without the pad.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes softball christens new field with three wins opening weekend
Lowndes High School’s Vikettes softball team christened their new field this past weekend with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and two varsity wins over Berrien County and Forsyth Central, along with a JV win over Lee County. “It was a great weekend for Vikette Softball. Our Varsity went 2-0 beating Berrien...
Comments / 1