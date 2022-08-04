ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Daily Montanan

Judge rejects massive BLM coal mining proposal in Montana, Wyoming

A federal judge in Montana has halted two large coal mining projects in Wyoming and Montana for the second time after he ruled the Bureau of Land Management has continued to disregard environmental impacts and ignored presenting Congressionally required alternatives. The ruling could affect access to as many as 6 billion tons of coal that […] The post Judge rejects massive BLM coal mining proposal in Montana, Wyoming appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Outdoor Life

The Federal Government Is Suing a Fishing Guide and His Employer for Allegedly Starting a Wildfire in Alaska

The federal government filed a lawsuit on July 8 that names salmon fishing guide Joshua McDonald and his employer, Grove’s Salmon Charters, as defendants. The suit alleges that a campfire started by McDonald in July of 2019 sparked the Klutina River Fire, which burned roughly 176 acres in total—30 of which are located on federally owned land. It asks the defendants to recoup the federal government for $1 million in wildfire suppression costs.
ALASKA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Incredible Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’

Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana. He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation […] The post Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
mansionglobal.com

Huge 400-Acre Montana Ranch Asks $6.75 Million

Kokopelli Ranch has not been on the market for nearly three decades. Kokopelli Ranch, a sprawling retreat set on over 400 acres in Montana that has been in the same hands for nearly three decades is on the market for $6.75 million. The property, which is 20 miles from the...
MONTANA STATE
105.5 The Fan

The Wealthiest Billionaire In Idaho And The Surrounding States

According to Forbes, there are 748 billionaires living in the United States. They can be found coast-to-coast, and border-to-border. Members of the three-comma club can be found in 42 of the 50 states, with only Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia. Notice any states missing from that list? That's right! Idaho has a billionaire resident.
IDAHO STATE
CBS News

Lightning kills student, injures another, at Wyoming educator event

A lightning strike at an outdoors educator course in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming killed one student and injured another, officials said Thursday. The announcement came on the same day that a lightning strike killed two people and critically injured two others in Washington, D.C. The group with the...
Jackson Hole Radio

Problem Wyoming grizzly moved

Another misbehaving grizzly bear in northwestern Wyoming has faced deportation. Wyoming Game and Fish says after consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Game and Fish biologists relocated a sub-adult male grizzly bear on July 16th. The bear was captured for conflict with anthropogenic attractants on private land, but...
WYOMING STATE
Daily Montanan

The difference between Montana’s two Senators, placed on a national stage

The following is not the opinion of environmentalists, liberal media or biased intellectuals. This is directly from the Department of Defense Climate Risk Analysis published in October 2021. As the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin has said, “To keep the nation secure, we must tackle the existential threat of climate change.” We are already seeing […] The post The difference between Montana’s two Senators, placed on a national stage appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
eenews.net

BLM ramping up wild horse roundups to close out year

This story was updated at 2:35 p.m. EDT. The Bureau of Land Management has scaled up roundups of wild horses and burros from federal rangelands just weeks before it plans to scale back the gathers in favor of fertility controls. BLM in this fiscal budget cycle that began Oct. 1,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Federal government corralling 82,000 wild horses from public lands

The federal government is corralling some of the 82,000 wild horses living on public lands in 10 western states. While that might conjure up thoughts of the Old West, it is the modern technology the government is using that is controversial. Joy Benedict has the story.
PETS
Daily Montanan

Zortman-Landusky mine owner fined more than $500K for mining violations

Using satellite imagery, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality has cited a mine owner and operator more than a half-million dollars in fines for illegally exploring mining without proper permits and warned that years of clean-up and remediation done to alleviate toxic acid mine drainage may be have been undone. The DEQ cited Luke Ployhar, […] The post Zortman-Landusky mine owner fined more than $500K for mining violations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

