Judge rejects massive BLM coal mining proposal in Montana, Wyoming
A federal judge in Montana has halted two large coal mining projects in Wyoming and Montana for the second time after he ruled the Bureau of Land Management has continued to disregard environmental impacts and ignored presenting Congressionally required alternatives. The ruling could affect access to as many as 6 billion tons of coal that […] The post Judge rejects massive BLM coal mining proposal in Montana, Wyoming appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Some Bozo At Glacier National Park Tries His Hardest To Get Railroaded By A Bighorn Sheep
The straight up stupidity of some people is truly unbelievable. You would think that the three bison attacks in one week at Yellowstone National Park would be enough for people to finally think to themselves:. “Hmm, I probably should keep my distance from these creatures like the park says to.”
The Federal Government Is Suing a Fishing Guide and His Employer for Allegedly Starting a Wildfire in Alaska
The federal government filed a lawsuit on July 8 that names salmon fishing guide Joshua McDonald and his employer, Grove’s Salmon Charters, as defendants. The suit alleges that a campfire started by McDonald in July of 2019 sparked the Klutina River Fire, which burned roughly 176 acres in total—30 of which are located on federally owned land. It asks the defendants to recoup the federal government for $1 million in wildfire suppression costs.
Incredible Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park
Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’
Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana. He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation […] The post Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Huge 400-Acre Montana Ranch Asks $6.75 Million
Kokopelli Ranch has not been on the market for nearly three decades. Kokopelli Ranch, a sprawling retreat set on over 400 acres in Montana that has been in the same hands for nearly three decades is on the market for $6.75 million. The property, which is 20 miles from the...
The Abandoned Ghost Town of Henson Colorado Sits Near a Broken Dam
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Today we are headed down Colorado County Road 20 from Lake City to the townsite of Henson. This mining community first found gold here in 1871. Where...
Lawmakers, agency look for ways to safely round up 82,000 wild horses spread across 10 states
The federal government is corralling some of the 82,000 wild horses living on public lands in ten western states. This year the bureau, known as BLM, is tasked with slimming the herds of wild horses and burros to 20,000. To help heard the animals, the bureau uses special tools like helicopters.
The Wealthiest Billionaire In Idaho And The Surrounding States
According to Forbes, there are 748 billionaires living in the United States. They can be found coast-to-coast, and border-to-border. Members of the three-comma club can be found in 42 of the 50 states, with only Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia. Notice any states missing from that list? That's right! Idaho has a billionaire resident.
Lightning kills student, injures another, at Wyoming educator event
A lightning strike at an outdoors educator course in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming killed one student and injured another, officials said Thursday. The announcement came on the same day that a lightning strike killed two people and critically injured two others in Washington, D.C. The group with the...
Problem Wyoming grizzly moved
Another misbehaving grizzly bear in northwestern Wyoming has faced deportation. Wyoming Game and Fish says after consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Game and Fish biologists relocated a sub-adult male grizzly bear on July 16th. The bear was captured for conflict with anthropogenic attractants on private land, but...
Colorado residents fear their lifeline caught in tug of war
Colorado and Nebraska are fighting over water rights to the South Platte River as a historic drought decreases flow.
The difference between Montana’s two Senators, placed on a national stage
The following is not the opinion of environmentalists, liberal media or biased intellectuals. This is directly from the Department of Defense Climate Risk Analysis published in October 2021. As the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin has said, “To keep the nation secure, we must tackle the existential threat of climate change.” We are already seeing […] The post The difference between Montana’s two Senators, placed on a national stage appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Two Grizzlies Relocated After Killing Cattle, Sheep Close to Yellowstone National Park
Earlier this week, Wyoming Fish and Game captured and relocated two male grizzlies that had killed livestock on separate occasions. The bears had made a meal out of two different residents’ sheep and cattle. The first relocation occurred on Sunday, July 31, in response to a grizzly bear that...
BLM ramping up wild horse roundups to close out year
This story was updated at 2:35 p.m. EDT. The Bureau of Land Management has scaled up roundups of wild horses and burros from federal rangelands just weeks before it plans to scale back the gathers in favor of fertility controls. BLM in this fiscal budget cycle that began Oct. 1,...
Federal government corralling 82,000 wild horses from public lands
The federal government is corralling some of the 82,000 wild horses living on public lands in 10 western states. While that might conjure up thoughts of the Old West, it is the modern technology the government is using that is controversial. Joy Benedict has the story.
Zortman-Landusky mine owner fined more than $500K for mining violations
Using satellite imagery, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality has cited a mine owner and operator more than a half-million dollars in fines for illegally exploring mining without proper permits and warned that years of clean-up and remediation done to alleviate toxic acid mine drainage may be have been undone. The DEQ cited Luke Ployhar, […] The post Zortman-Landusky mine owner fined more than $500K for mining violations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
