ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Isolated storms Friday, temps to hit upper 90s

By Jessica Lebel
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y4Dn0_0h5LQqR500

DENVER ( KDVR ) — There will be a few isolated storms Thursday evening with the best chance for storms staying in Southern Colorado. More storms are in the forecast for Friday with hot afternoon temperatures.

Temperatures will heat up to the upper 90s on Friday with a forecast high of 98 degrees in Denver. The record for Friday in Denver is 99 degrees in 1877.

There is a 20% chance for storms Friday afternoon and evening with the best chances once again staying in Southern Colorado.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aWAxi_0h5LQqR500

Storm chances will go up over the weekend with a 60% chance for storms on both days. Storms will cool temperatures into the 80s thanks to cloud cover.

Monday’s highs will stay in the 80s with a 20% chance for storms. Dry and hot temperatures will return Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 90s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Denver

Colorado's entire I-25 corridor placed under a Flood Watch Sunday

Thunderstorms formed along Colorado's Front Range on Saturday afternoon and some were relatively strong with heavy rain, small hail and a lot of cloud-to-ground lightning. The rain fell hard enough to cause standing water on some streets in east Denver and a potential microburst knocked trees down between Commerce City and Brighton.Storms will linger on the eastern plains into the evening hours before coming to an end. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. But the weather scenario will be a little bit different on Sunday and it has created enough concern that the National Weather Service has placed...
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy