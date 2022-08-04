Isolated storms Friday, temps to hit upper 90s

DENVER ( KDVR ) — There will be a few isolated storms Thursday evening with the best chance for storms staying in Southern Colorado. More storms are in the forecast for Friday with hot afternoon temperatures.

Temperatures will heat up to the upper 90s on Friday with a forecast high of 98 degrees in Denver. The record for Friday in Denver is 99 degrees in 1877.

There is a 20% chance for storms Friday afternoon and evening with the best chances once again staying in Southern Colorado.

Storm chances will go up over the weekend with a 60% chance for storms on both days. Storms will cool temperatures into the 80s thanks to cloud cover.

Monday’s highs will stay in the 80s with a 20% chance for storms. Dry and hot temperatures will return Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 90s.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.