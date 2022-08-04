ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers All-Star SP Clayton Kershaw exits start against Giants with lower-back pain

By Mike Santa Barbara
 4 days ago
Kershaw left his start after four innings. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Kershaw threw 66 pitches on Thursday, allowing just one earned run off three hits while striking out four.

The 34-year-old ace is 7-3 with a 2.64 ERA in 15 starts for the Dodgers this season.

After the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw's back "checked up on him" during a warm-up throw ahead of the fifth inning. Roberts added that Kershaw would undergo tests in Los Angeles on Friday and didn't rule out a possible IL stint for the nine-time All-Star.

The Dodgers prevailed over the Giants Thursday, even without Kershaw. Phil Bickford, Chris Martin, Caleb Ferguson, Alex Vesia and Craig Kimbrel pulled the weight out of the pen, and outfielder Mookie Betts smashed a three-run home run to lead L.A. to a 5-3 victory.

The Dodgers hold the best record in the major leagues, at 72-33, and currently lead the NL West by 12 games over the San Diego Padres.

