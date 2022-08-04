ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNB Local4

First phase of Hastings ‘Quiet Zone’ program may start next spring

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A long-awaited program to reduce the distraction caused by trains in downtown Hastings may get underway next spring. Ben Engel construction submitted the apparent low bid of $540,766.35 for improvements to the downtown railroad crossings at Hastings Avenue and Pine Avenue. A city official said the money for the project would come from a half-cent city sales tax passed in 2018 by Hastings voters.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Wasenek Days Celebrates Kenesaw - 10PM

The app provides access to the latest HPS news, weekly lunch menus at each school, a district calendar and contact information for all of the district buildings — all at the touch of the fingertips. Lack of wind doesn’t stop the Grand Island Kite Festival. Updated: Aug. 6,...
KENESAW, NE
KSNB Local4

Kenesaw community celebrates 150 years

KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - In 1872 Kenesaw, Nebraska was born — fast forward 150 years and its community is continuing to celebrate the village’s heritage. The anniversary and “Wasenek Days” being combined were all the more reason for the people of Kenesaw to party. Part of the festivities Saturday were a parade of people and agencies from Kenesaw and surrounding areas.
KENESAW, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings Public Schools launches app, aims to improve communication

Lack of wind doesn’t stop the Grand Island Kite Festival. It was a hot one out in Grand Island as kite lovers tried to take their creations to the skies for the second annual Kite Festival. Members of Kenesaw’s community celebrating 150 years. Updated: Aug. 6, 2022 at...
HASTINGS, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Hastings, NE
Government
City
Hastings, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
State
Nebraska State
KSNB Local4

Hastings Aquacourt closes early due to staffing shortages

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Aquacourt closed early for the first time due to a staffing shortages that has plagued their ability to be fully operational this summer. “The only factor was staffing. We have a lot of lifeguards that went back to college, they went back to high school, sports started last week and then we also had a couple guards get sick. Which has been something that we’ve dealt with all year, but it just gets even more critical when we’re this low staffed,” said Jennifer Boeve, Administration and Concessions Manager at Hastings Aquacourt.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

John's Monday Evening Weathercast

The app provides access to the latest HPS news, weekly lunch menus at each school, a district calendar and contact information for all of the district buildings — all at the touch of the fingertips. Local4 News at Ten Saturday. Lack of wind doesn’t stop the Grand Island Kite...
KENESAW, NE
KSNB Local4

Super Retriever Series takes over Heartland Park

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - On Saturday, the Super Retriever Series set up camp to continue competition. Handlers and their dogs being judged on memory, marking and control during hunting tests and and field trails. " Dogs have to be good at field trials and hunt tests and then have...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4

Moore named Hastings College Outstanding Alumni Coach

HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The Hastings College Alumni Association will honor Kelli Moore ‘93, head women’s golf coach at Valley High School in West Des Moines, Iowa, with its 2022 Outstanding Alumni Coach award. Moore will be honored in conjunction with the Athletic Hall of Fame induction...
HASTINGS, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Panhandle Post

Kansas man drowns in Nebraska lake

GENOA, Neb.-Authorities said a Kansas man drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend. At around 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, the Nance County Sheriff's Office and Genoa Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. Deputies arrived and were told by...
GENOA, NE
KSNB Local4

Lack of wind doesn’t stop the Grand Island Kite Festival

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It was a hot one out in Grand Island as kite lovers tried to take their creations to the skies for the second annual Kite Festival. The wind was a bit absent, but that didn’t stop the flyers from saying, “Let’s go fly a kite,” with some even reaching the highest height the wind would carry it.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings College volleyball looking to grow as family in new season

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings College volleyball team took the courts Monday to start fall camp as their season begins in just a mere ten days. With some new faces added to the mix, head coach Alexandra Allard hopes her team can have a family like bond on and off the court.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK volleyball relying on new faces to sustain success

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - University of Nebraska-Kearney volleyball began fall camp Monday. It is the start of a long season where the program hopes to achieve its 23rd consecutive NCAA Tournament berth. In order to do so, UNK will have to rely on a crop of new freshmen and transfers.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island man sentenced for possession of a firearm by a felon

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Grand Island man was sentenced to four years of probation for having a firearm. Daniel Harp received his sentence on Friday in federal court in Lincoln. Harp received four years of probation with special conditions and an additional condition of 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for possession of a firearm by a felon. There is no parole in the federal system and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings College introduces new First 48 program to football team

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In preparation for the Hastings College football fall practices this weekend, the newest of Broncos were welcomed with a new program. The First 48, held by the HC Student Engagement team, helps freshman adjust to their new way of life on campus. The team later received words of wisdom from none other than Hastings College alum Tom Osborne about the importance of team culture.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings College football not letting past season define them

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings College football team took to Lloyd Wilson Field Monday in preparation for the new fall season. The Broncos only had one win last year, the players are looking to change the narrative with a fresh start. " We are taking the approach that if...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK football begins fall camp: ‘If you ain’t Lope, we want smoke’

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - University of Nebraska-Kearney football completed its first practice of fall camp Monday. The program is looking to build uon last season’s campaign that ended with a 10-3 record and second round finish in the NCAA Division II Playoffs. Needless to say, players were fired up...
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy