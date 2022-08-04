New Twitter Account Launches to Share Which Titles HBO Max Has Removed From Its Lineup

Read on comicbook.com
New Superman Series Still Set for Cartoon Network Despite Warner Bros Cancellations
Despite Warner Bros. Discovery canceling a number of DC projects across HBO Max, a Superman animated series is still scheduled to debut on Cartoon Network next year. Warner Bros. announced My Adventures With Superman last year during a WarnerMedia Upfronts presentation alongside Batman: Caped Crusader, giving the streaming service and TV network new content featuring the World's Finest superheroes. However, after Warner Bros. shelved the Batgirl movie for HBO Max, several DC projects planned for the future have come under a microscope. Luckily, My Adventures With Superman appears to have been saved from the WB chopping block – at least for now.
HBO Has a Comedy About Superhero Movie-Making in the Works
HBO has greenlit the pilot for The Franchise, a half-hour comedy about making superhero movies. The pilot comes from Veep and Avenue 5 creator Armando Iannucci and former James Bond director Sam Mendes. The premise for the pilot says, "It follows a hopeful crew trapped inside the dysfunctional, nonsensical, joyous hellscape of franchise superhero movie-making. If and when they finally make the day, the question they must face — is this Hollywood's new dawn or cinema's last stand? Is this a dream factory or a chemical plant?" Iannucci will be an executive producer on the series for his Dundee Productions banner. Mendes will also be an executive producer for his own company, Neal Street Productions.
Warner Bros. Makes Major Change to Movies Premiering on HBO Max
Fans waiting to catch new Warner Bros. movies on HBO Max may find themselves waiting. According to The Wrap, Warner Bros. Discovery has shifted the previous 45-day theatrical window put in place by former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar and now, new Warner Bros. films are no longer guaranteed to hit the streamer on that schedule. Per the report, streaming release timing will now be determined on a case-by-case basis for films in what is seen as the latest reversal of Kilar's embrace of streaming by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.
Candle Media-Backed Exile Content Studio Promotes Nando Vila To Head Of Studio
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Candle Media-backed Spanish-language powerhouse Exile Content Studio has promoted Nando Vila to succeed Daniel Eilemberg as Head of Studio. Vila moves up from his Head of Audio and Unscripted Television post and will oversee the Latin-focused outfit’s film and TV content strategy. He is a former Vice President of Programming at Fusion TV where he exec produced, created and hosted the likes of political sketch comedy show Happy Ending, while he also exec produced Emmy-nominated documentary The Naked Truth: Trumpland. Vila succeeds Eilemberg, who became CEO of the Lil’ Heroes NFT franchise last month...
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Fans Rejoice After Release Date Announcement
Fans are rejoicing after the news that Paramount Pictures has selected a release date for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Sonic fans are rushing to social media to share their delight over the third film in the live-action/CGI hybrid trilogy inching closer and closer to fruition. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will officially arrive in theaters on December 20, 2024, taking the date previously held by the Untitled Smurfs Animated Musical. The first two Sonic movies were big hits for Paramount, grossing $319.7 million and $400 million worldwide, respectively. The franchise is even gearing up for a spinoff featuring Knuckles the Echidna.
Black Clover Cosplay Highlights Secre Swallowtail
Black Clover is back in high gear with the final arc of the series, and one awesome cosplay is magically tapping in with Secre Swallowtail! Secre was first introduced to the series as a mysterious anti-magic bird named Nero that happened to stick around Asta since the two of them met. It was then teased that there was more to Nero than expected as the bird not only displayed a good range of intelligence, but was also aware of the magic stone hunt Asta and the others were on. It was then revealed that Nero was actually a girl from centuries in the past who once worked with the original Wizard King.
The Walking Dead Chief Teases Rick and Michonne Spinoff
The Walking Dead is ending — but the story of Rick and Michonne is far from over. At San Diego Comic-Con, stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira revealed they're reuniting in a new Walking Dead spinoff series that will replace the Rick Grimes movie trilogy previously announced by AMC. As the last-ever episodes of The Walking Dead wrap up later this year without the fan-favorite couple, Gurira said the as-yet-untitled series will bring fans "the conclusion of this story of Rick and Michonne." The end of that story begins with a six-episode first season set to premiere in 2023 on AMC+.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Star on How "Lucky" They Feel to Join Franchise
After months of reports about their involvement in Star Wars: The Acolyte, Amandla Stenberg announced they had joined the galaxy far, far away at last month's San Diego Comic-Con, with the actor recently expressing how fortunate they feel to be a part of the new narrative. Rather than merely being cast in the role, Stenberg pointed out how the entire project had been conceptualized with them in mind, an opportunity not often afforded a performer in any project, let alone such a high-profile adventure. Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: The Acolyte, which is heading into production this year.
When and Where to Watch The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022
The new series Tales of the Walking Dead is among the Walking Dead spinoff shows AMC will highlight during The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022. A live episode of the after-show Talking Dead hosted by Chris Hardwick, the hour-long special will preview the upcoming first season of Tales of TWD, the episodic anthology series premiering August 14 on AMC. Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple will tease the future of TWDU, revealing exclusive intel on Norman Reedus' still-untitled series focused on Daryl Dixon; Isle of the Dead, the Maggie and Negan spinoff starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan; and the as-yet-untitled spinoff series reuniting Danai Gurira's Michonne and Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes.
Isle of the Dead Producer Previews Maggie and Negan's Walking Dead Spinoff
Maggie and Negan's rivalry lives on in Isle of the Dead, AMC's New York-set series spinning out of The Walking Dead. In March, the network announced it had greenlit the Cohan and Morgan co-led spinoff as the fifth series set within the Walker Apocalypse of AMC's Walking Dead Universe. Eli Jorné, a writer and co-executive producer on multiple seasons of the flagship show ending this year, created Isle as part of an overall deal with AMC Studios and will serve as showrunner. Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple is overseeing the series and serving as executive producer alongside Jorné, Cohan, and Morgan.
50 Best Movies to Stream for Free This Month
Pardon us while we wax philosophical, but one might call the modern era of streaming both a gift and a curse. On the positive side, home viewers have never before gained this kind of access to such a wide spectrum of free content. On the negative side, that very same access can undervalue the specialness […]
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Reveal Event Announced
Activision has finally announced when it will be revealing more details on Call of Duty: Warzone 2. We've known for quite some time now that the follow-up battle royale shooter, which Activision is only referring to as "Warzone 2.0," would be releasing at a time later in 2022. And while the end of the year is rapidly approaching, we still haven't seen anything about what will be next for Warzone. Fortunately, Activision has now confirmed that more information will be coming around the corner in a new event next month.
X-Men Game Details Revealed
WizKids provided GenCon attendees with an early sneak peek of their upcoming X-Men board game. Expected to come out later this year, Marvel: Age of Heroes X-Men is a new game that involves sending team of X-Men to defeat various iconic villains. According to ICV2, players will spend their turn gathering resources and recruiting allies so they can deal damage to various villains. Each character will have different unique mutant abilities that can be used in the game, and players will be able play three distinct scenarios in the game. X-Men confirmed for Marvel: Age of Heroes includes Cyclops, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Storm, Forge, Lockheed, Jubilee, Gambit, and Rogue, all of which are represented by plastic 2D stand-ins.
Why 'Bluey' is the animated show parents like even more than kids: See an exclusive clip
"Bluey" is such a good kids show, it's one of the best shows of the year, period.
The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Reveals Season 4 Renewal Chances, Says Disney+ Views Could Be Game-Changer
The Orville's third season is finally over and fans are eager for news about the sci-fi show's future. Previous reports suggested that things weren't looking good for a fourth season, especially with the cast's contracts all expiring after wrapping on Season 3. Speaking to TVLine, The Orville creator/star Seth MacFarlane says that it's currently "50-50" as to whether the series will be renewed. However, the show was recently added to the Disney+ library. Coming to another streaming service (in addition to its home at Hulu) could help it find an entirely new audience. Those views stand to tip the scales in The Orville's favor.
Below Deck Mediterranean Recap: Boom Goes The Dynamite
This season of Below Deck Mediterranean started with a secret. The entire thing was essentially constructed on a giant house of cards. (Or a boat of cards? A motor yacht of cards? You get what I mean…) And would you look at that? It only took, let’s count ’em, 1-2-3-4-5 episodes for it all to […] The post Below Deck Mediterranean Recap: Boom Goes The Dynamite appeared first on Reality Tea.
Toronto Film Festival Sets Salvador Dalí Biopic ‘Dalíland’ as Closing Night Film
Click here to read the full article. Director Mary Harron’s “Dalíland,” a movie about influential surrealist artist Salvador Dalí, will have its world premiere as the closing night film for the 47th Toronto International Film Festival. The movie will debut on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Roy Thomson Hall. Ben Kingsley is playing Salvador Dalí in “Dalíland,” which tells the story of his strange and fascinating marriage with his wife Gala as their seemingly unshakeable bond begins to crack. Set in New York and Spain in 1973, the tale is told through the eyes of James, a young assistant trying to make a...
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast Tease Season 2 as "Season 1 on Steroids"
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds debuted with a critically-acclaimed first season that left Star Trek fans eager for more. They're going to get it as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 has already wrapped filming. As for what Season 2 will entail, the stars suggest it'll be like Season 1, but more so. Speaking to Collider about the new season, star Ethan Peck, who plays Spock, said that co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers "describes Season 2 as Season 1 on steroids. I think that's probably the most accurate way to put it." Christina Chong, who plays La'an Noonien-Singh, added, "Yeah, I agree. It takes everything to another level. For example, the fantasy episode, episode eight, which came out of nowhere, that will be topped in Season 2."
I Am Groot Producer Confirms if Guardians of the Galaxy Series Is MCU Canon
In just a matter of hours, all five episodes of I Am Groot will. drop on Disney+, giving fans a glimpse of what the eponymous tree alien was up to during his youngest years. While Guardians of the Galaxy helmer James Gunn insists the five short films, totaling roughly 25 minutes in runtime in all, are not in the same continuity as the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios Animation boss Brad Winderbaum suggests that's simply not the case.
Disney+ Day Announcements Are Just One Month Away
The biggest day of the year for Disney+ arrives in exactly one month. The annual Disney+ Day event sees the streaming service debut new movies and shows, reveal big news, and deliver surprises to fans. Earlier this year, Disney announced that the 2022 edition of Disney+ Day would arrive on September 8th, significantly earlier than last year's November event, and fans are anxiously awaiting whatever surprises may be in store.
