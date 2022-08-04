Louisiana abortion providers file appeal, hope to block ban

Read on keyt.com
Related
KEYT
Doctor critical of lax COVID rules wins Tenn. Dem gov race
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic has won the Democratic nomination for governor. Jason Martin defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by a thin margin, with advocate Carnita Atwater finishing a distant third. Both Smiley and Atwater would have been the state’s first Black gubernatorial nominee if they had won. Lee was unopposed Thursday as he looks to secure a second term in a state that hasn’t elected a Democrat to statewide office since 2006. He trounced his Democratic opponent in 2018.
KEYT
Pipeline developer pleads no contest in pollution cases
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The developer of a major pipeline system has pleaded no contest to criminal charges that it systematically polluted waterways and residential water wells across hundreds of miles in Pennsylvania. Dallas-based Energy Transfer Operating agreed Friday to independent testing of homeowners’ water and promised to remediate contamination. The settlement involves two separate criminal cases brought by the Pennsylvania attorney general. Under a plea deal, the company will pay $10 million to restore watersheds and streams along the Mariner East pipeline network. Mariner East has been one of the most penalized projects in Pennsylvania history. Energy Transfer had no immediate comment.
KEYT
North Dakota clinic ramps up move across river to Minnesota
MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — The owner of the sole abortion clinic in North Dakota has been busy getting a new location ready in Moorhead, Minnesota. Tammi Kromenaker was directing traffic Friday outside a commercial building she bought just a few miles away from her current location in Fargo. Kromenaker has a lawsuit pending that seeks to block North Dakota’s abortion ban on the grounds that it’s contrary to the state constitution. She’ll have to shut down later this month unless a judge intervenes. Kromenaker hasn’t said when the new location will open but has said patients won’t see any interruption in service.
KEYT
New Mexico authorities investigate killings of 3 Muslim men
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in New Mexico’s largest city are investigating whether the ambush shooting deaths of three Muslim men over the past nine months could be connected. Albuquerque police have confirmed that detectives and federal law enforcement officers are looking for possible ties among the separate crimes. The governor, Albuquerque’s mayor and civil rights groups have raised concerns, saying violence against members of the community based on race or religion will not be tolerated. Police can’t say yet if the shootings were hate crimes. Two of the men were killed in the past week. Both were from Pakistan and members of the same mosque. The other case dates to November when a Muslim man of South Asian descent was killed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYT
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
KEYT
Former Texas police chief gets 15 1/2 years for bribery
SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — A former West Texas police chief has been sentenced to 15 1/2 years in prison for bribery. Former San Angelo police chief Timothy Ray Vasquez was sentenced Friday in San Angelo after a federal jury found him guilty of bribery and mail fraud. Federal prosecutors presented evidence that Vasquez used his position as police chief from 2004 to 2016 to help a city vendor land a contract worth almost $6 million. In return, the vendor paid Vasquez more than $175,000 and provided the use of luxury suites at sporting events and a rock concert, as well as a San Antonio condo.
KEYT
Progressive and centrist Dems battle for Vermont House seat
STOWE, Vt. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint are the leading candidates in a Democratic U.S. House primary that could make either of them the first female member of Vermont’s congressional delegation. Gray has the backing of the centrist lane of...
KEYT
Navy: North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Navy says that a North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. The Navy said that he had reported to the ship in April after training in Illinois. WLOS-TV reports that Spearman was a 19-year-old from Etowah in western North Carolina’s Henderson County. The family told the TV station that several generations of his family had served in the Navy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYT
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in California
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in California. The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.
KEYT
Coast Guard: 2 dead, 5 missing after migrant boat capsizes
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Two people died and five were missing after a boat believed to be carrying migrants capsized off the coast of the Florida Keys. The Coast Guard said Friday that eight people were rescued. The agency described the boat as a “rustic vessel” that was making an illegal voyage with 15 migrant passengers. It was not immediately clear where the migrants were originally from. Meanwhile, the Coast Guard responded to a grounded sailing vessel that was believed to be carrying more than 100 migrants Saturday afternoon. Officials say the boat was spotted off the coast of Key Largo, near the gated community of Ocean Reef.
Comments / 0