AMC Offers Special Stock Dividend, Posts Bigger Loss

The stock market will fall 13% to a new low for the year after a hot jobs report means inflation will linger and the Fed will keep tightening, Bank of America says
The stock market is poised to hit new lows later this year following July's hot job report, Bank of America said in a Friday note. That's because inflation is likely to linger and the Fed will be forced to continue tightening financial conditions. "Still think end-game SPX is [below] 3,600,"...
tipranks.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Are markets down, or up? Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. Put shortly, the last few weeks have been good for investors.
International Business Times
Nvidia Warns Of Lower Second-quarter Revenue On Gaming Weakness
Nvidia Corp on Monday warned its second-quarter revenue would drop by 19% from the prior quarter on weakness in its gaming business, sending the chip designer's shares down about 8%. The company reported preliminary results for the second-quarter, just days after chipmaker Intel Corp, Qualcomm and Sony Group forecast weak...
A senior BlackRock strategist says the days of low inflation and soaring stock markets are over — and investors can expect a decade of lower returns
The days of ultra-low interest rates, low inflation, and supersized stock market returns are over, a BlackRock strategist has said. Nigel Bolton said investors can now expect higher inflation, higher rates, and more volatile financial markets. He said the last 10 years have been unusually good for markets, and now...
International Business Times
HSBC Names Patrick Boumalham New Global Head Of Wealth Sales
HSBC has appointed Patrick Boumalham as its new global head of wealth sales within its markets division, effective in September, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a company spokesperson. He replaces Antony Shaw, HSBC's global head of wealth sales who was named the CEO of...
Over 99% of Netflix subscribers aren’t playing its mobile games
We’re coming up on a year since Netflix began offering mobile games as part of its service. Everyone with a Netflix account has access to over 20 mobile games on iOS and Android that are completely free to play. They don’t require an additional subscription, they don’t have an upfront cost, and they don’t have in-app purchases. It may sound like a compelling perk, but it turns out that very few subscribers are actually playing these games.
As Video Game Industry Struggles, 'Grand Theft Auto' Maker Taps Mobile to Grow
Take-Two Interactive, the video game publisher behind Grand Theft Auto, missed Wall Street estimates in its latest earning report, but showed significant overall growth, despite strong headwinds facing the video game industry. Net revenue increased 36 percent to $1.1 billion, which is up from $813.3 million in the same quarter last year. Net bookings, meanwhile, which account for all products sold physically and digitally, grew 41 percent to $1 billion, compared to $711.4 million in the same period last year. The company also revised its revenue outlook for the current fiscal year to between $5.7 and $5.8 billion, which is almost...
The investment strategist that nailed the stock market bottom in June says risks are skewed to the downside as investors fight the Fed
The investment strategist that nailed the stock market bottom in mid-June sees reason for turning cautious. Truist co-CIO Keith Lerner told Insider that risks are skewed to the downside as the S&P 500 runs into technical resistance. "What's holding us back is central bank tightening and that valuations are not...
International Business Times
Warner Bros. Discovery Is Cutting Its Freshest Content; Here's Why That's A Smart Move
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD -16.53%) has garnered a lot of attention after the company canceled the release of two HBO Max projects that were in the last stages of production. The first is Scoob! Holiday Haunt, a roughly $40 million animated film centered on Scooby-Doo and several other Hanna-Barbera characters. The second is Batgirl, a $90 million feature-length movie starring Leslie Grace as the DC Comics character and, according to reports, Michael Keaton returning to the role of Batman.
digg.com
HBO Max Will Be Replaced Next Year By A New Service
A new app will combine HBO Max and Discovery Plus in 2023. What is it called? We have no clue. Summer 2023 will mark the end of both the HBO Max and Discovery+ apps. This was announced today by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in an earnings call. There have been lots of reports, rumors, and official announcements from the company over the past few days revolving around the future of HBO, its staff, and several films such as "Batgirl" which are no longer being released.
biztoc.com
5 Relatively Safe And Cheap Dividend Stocks To Invest In
Summary This article is part of our monthly series where we highlight five companies that are large-cap, relatively safe, dividend-paying, and are offering large discounts to their historical norms. It's always a good idea to keep your wish list ready by separating the wheat from the chaff. We go over our filtering process to select just five conservative DGI stocks from more than 7,500 companies that are traded on U.S. exchanges, including OTC networks. In addition, we present two other groups of five DGI stocks, each for investors who need higher yields. Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Income DIY Portfolios get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
