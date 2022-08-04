Apple to go all-in on 3nm chips for Pro and non-Pro iPhone models in 2024

Read on www.phonearena.com
Galaxy Z Fold 4: New Folds, old Faults - Samsung’s idea of the future leading to a dead end road?
The Galaxy Z Fold 4… Oh, wait! The Galaxy Fold 4 (reportedly, Samsung might be dropping the Z, although that's not confirmed, so take your pinch of salt with it), is now hours away from becoming official!. Thanks to an extensive new leak and rumors, we already have a...
More signs emerge pointing towards Apple's interest in mobile advertising
When Apple sets its mind on doing something, it doesn't do it half-assed. Look at what Apple did with its Services unit. That division, which includes huge revenue generators like the App Store, Apple Pay, AppleCare, iTunes, iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and more, is the company's second-largest business after the iPhone. It was only a few years ago that Apple brass, worried about declining iPhone shipments, figured out how to mint money by offering recurring subscriptions to active iPhone users.
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs
The star of the upcoming Motorola event — which will be held on August 11 — will undoubtedly be the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola's next-generation foldable smartphone. However, in addition to the new Razr, we expect the company to release two new smartphones, the Motorola X30 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. And the latter has just appeared in a new listing on Geekbench, revealing its specs (via MySmartPrice).
Best OnePlus 10T screen protectors
The OnePlus 10T finally made its debut on August 3, and preorders are already open. If you decide to go ahead and buy one, it is probably a great idea to stock up on some screen protectors beforehand, even though the 10T already comes with one installed out of the box.
Best OnePlus 10T cases
The OnePlus 10T was announced on August 3 and is already up for preorders. Now, as we showed in our review of the 10T, it comes with a pre-installed screen protector right out of the box, however, the same cannot be said for a case. With that in mind, we have compiled this list of the best OnePlus 10T cases we found for you to consider if you are buying this phone.
Monumental new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 leak reveals full spec sheet and more
If you've been wondering what more could the world's most reliable mobile tech leakers possibly reveal about Samsung's next foldable powerhouses after showing them off in both press-friendly renders and actual hands-on photographs, WinFuture's Roland Quandt has the answer in an incredibly extensive new report (translated here). Unfortunately for those...
Samsung kicks off Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program in the US
Samsung has upped its software update game massively in recent years. Not only has the company committed to four generations of Android operating system upgrades for its recent devices - leaving other manufacturers including Google behind- but the South Korean giant also sometimes rolls out monthly updates faster than the Mountain View company. Samsung has now opened up the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program in Germany, South Korea, and the US.
OnePlus 10T vs Google Pixel 6
The OnePlus 10T is priced on par with the Pixel 6, skips the zoom camera just like Google's phone, and sports a snappy and barebones Android interface, again like, you guessed it, the Pixel 6. That is why we are pitching the new OnePlus 10T versus the "old" Google Pixel...
Google, seeking revenge, accuses Sonos of infringing on seven of its patents in two lawsuits
Earlier this year the International Trade Commission (ITC) found that Google had infringed on five patents belonging to speaker company Sonos. The ITC had a cease and desist order placed on Google. A limited exclusion order was issued giving Google 60 days to change its offending devices or else face having them blocked from entry into the U.S. Those devices included Nest speakers, Chromecast devices, and Pixel smartphones.
Apple tipped to endow new iPad Pro models with a pair of four-pin Smart Connectors
Citing its sources in China, Japan's Macotakara (via AppleInsider) says that the 2022 iPad Pro will feature a pair of "four-pin connectors." Currently, the iPad Pro is equipped with a row of three exposed pins on the lower rear of the device which is called the Smart Connector and is used to attach accessories such as the Magic Keyboard.
Samsung purportedly working on a foldable tablet
Do you know what is better than a foldable smartphone? A foldable tablet. According to one source, Samsung might give us just that. And it might do so very soon, as well. Samsung is the king of foldables. The Korean tech giant dominates the market and commands a staggering 74% market share. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the most popular foldable smartphone ever, with it single-handedly accounting for more than half of all foldable smartphone sales in 2021.
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra model numbers and secret codename leak out
The Galaxy S23 Ultra model numbers and internal codenames have been revealed six months before its official unveiling indicating that Samsung is already hard at work ironing out the specs details of its 2023 flagship, despite that its 2022 foldables, including the high-end Galaxy Z Fold 4 whose reservations are already up, are yet to make an official appearance at this week's Samsung Unpacked event.
Rich company problems: Apple has stopped buying a company every month because of the economy
The world hasn't recovered completely from the economic slump caused by the pandemic. The resulting issues affect everyone differently and wealthy people and corporations are better insulated from the economic downturn. For instance, well-to-do customers are still splurging on luxury goods from Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Fendi, Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Ferrari, and Mercedes-Benz, whereas McDonald's and Walmart customers have curtailed spending.
Samsung quietly introduces its latest cheap 5G Galaxy A series phone
The Galaxy A23 is already available on the market, but we learned a few months ago that Samsung plans to launch a 5G version of the budget-friendly smartphone at some point this year. Earlier this week, several press renders of the Galaxy A23 5G emerged, along with just about every detail regarding its specs.
All but one hotly rumored Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4 upgrades nearly confirmed
Just yesterday, we saw a bunch of in-the-wild images of the unreleased Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 which revealed the subtle changes that Samsung has made to its next foldable phones. Some press material has now leaked, and it further corroborates that the major upgrades will be under the hood.
Android 13 will bring changes to the Pixel Launcher's Search box
According to 9to5Google, with the arrival of Android 13, the search field at the bottom of the Pixel homescreen and the search field at the top of the app drawer will both have the same capabilities allowing you to search for websites, apps, app shortcuts, and contacts from either one. If no results are found, you'll get links to search on YouTube, Google Maps, and the Google Play Store in addition to Google Search and Settings.
You have hours left to reserve Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 with a discount
The time has come to push the button. The reservation button for Samsung's "next big thing", that is, or its next small thing, as the company appears to be labeling the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for pre-launch buzz-building purposes, teasing that bad boy's delightfully compact body ahead of an August 10 Unpacked announcement.
Google Search goes down worldwide on Monday night
Having problems with Google tonight? DownDetector shows a surge in the number of complaints it received about Google Search in the U.S. starting from 22 at 8:46 pm ET and peaking at nearly 35,000 at 9:31 pm ET. Users were dealing with long loading times, empty results, and more. Of the complaints that poured into DownDetector, 81% were about issues with Search, 18% of the complaints related to the website, and 1% had to do with logging into a Google site.
TikTok user explains "hack" that lets you track your iPhone even if it is off or on Airplane Mode
The other day we told you about a guy living in the Big Apple who had placed an Apple AirTag on his scooter which was stolen. Despite having the AirTag on the bike and using the "FindMy" app, a ride-around with New York City's Finest proved to be fruitless. So the guy rented a scooter, went off on his own, and this time the AirTag came through.
Amazon viciously slashes Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 prices ahead of Fold 4 launch
The big day is finally right around the corner for hardcore Samsung fans who feel like foldables are the future (or even the present) of the mobile industry, but if all the pre-Unpacked leaks of the last few... months have left you underwhelmed by the Fold 4 and Flip 4 upgrades, we might have the best possible news to bring you today.
