Boston, MA

Alex Cora thrown out of Red Sox vs. Royals after odd home-run call

Red Sox manager Alex Cora had his night cut short in Thursday’s game against the Royals after an odd home-run call. With the Red Sox trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh and two Royals runners on base, catcher Salvador Pérez hit a screaming line drive down the left-field line. The ball bounced off an ambiguous part of the foul pole and caromed into left field.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Former Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez still looking out for his ex-teammate

Christian Vazquez was traded by the Boston Red Sox to the Houston Astros but is still looking out for his ex-teammates. It didn’t take long after the MLB trade deadline for Christian Vazquez to see many of his former Boston Red Sox teammates. Traded a few days ago from Boston to the Houston Astros, the two clubs battled this week in Vazquez’s new home ballpark.
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Texas State
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Zack Greinke sent Whit Merrifield cool text message after trade

Zach Greinke is known for being a man of few words. But when he speaks, his words carry meaning. And he apparently had a nice message for Whit Merrifield recently. Merrifield was traded from the Royals to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Merrifield is a two-time All-Star and career .286 hitter. But this season, his numbers have been bad. His .242 batting average and .645 OPS are career-low marks.
MLB
Yardbarker

Red Sox Make A Decision On Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Boston Red Sox made a roster move on Thursday morning. After acquiring Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds to bolster their outfield, one outfielder was left potentially without a spot. As it turns out, the Red Sox had a solution for their logjam in the outfield. This morning, the...
BOSTON, MA
Jackie Bradley Jr.
MLB

Watch Astros vs. Guardians today at noon ET on Peacock

Cruising to their sixth straight postseason appearance, the first-place Astros will take on a Guardians club that's fighting for a playoff spot in this week's “MLB Sunday Leadoff," live on Peacock on Sunday at noon ET. Houston made three moves ahead of Tuesday's Trade Deadline, but none is looking...
HOUSTON, TX
