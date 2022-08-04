Read on www.kalb.com
City of Alexandria training program helps employees earn commercial driver’s license
The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:. The City of Alexandria has launched an innovative new program to train city employees to earn a Class A, B or D Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). “The city always has a need for drivers,” said Oscar Donta Howard Jr.,...
City of Alexandria hosts ‘Back to School Bash’
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, August 6, the City of Alexandria hosted a ‘Back to School Bash’ event that gave students a chance to stock up on supplies before the first day of school. Over 500 people attended the event, and each child got a new clear...
Alexandria fatal shooting in Rapides Avenue, Ball Powell Street area
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the area of Rapides Avenue and Ball Powell Street on Monday, August 8. APD said they responded to the area around 7:41 p.m. and found Ronald Benson, 28, suffering from a gunshot. He was...
NPSO investigating Saturday evening shooting
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on August 6 that left a man hospitalized in serious but stable condition. On Saturday evening around 10:16 p.m., NPSO deputies responded to a shots fired call in Independence Drive and another call about...
Two vehicles involved in fatal wreck on Expressway Sunday morning
(KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle fatal, fiery crash on the Pineville Expressway Sunday morning that resulted in one fatality. APD reported that a pickup truck collided with a bucket truck in the southbound lane. The driver of the pickup truck, identified as David Harris, 70, of Pineville, was killed in the accident while the driver of the bucket truck was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
2019 LLWS Championship team from Louisiana unveils new exhibit at La. Sports Hall of Fame
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - An iconic moment in Louisiana history, now on full display at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Three years ago, one team from River Ridge, Louisiana made history at the Little League World Series becoming the first group from the state to ever win the LLWS Championship.
Authorities: Suspect in Lake Charles homicide had outstanding murder warrant from Natchitoches
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man arrested in a killing on 11th Street in Lake Charles was also wanted for murder in Natchitoches. Kendrick M. Cox, 31, of Natchitoches, is a suspect in the Aug. 3, 2022, death of 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel in Lake Charles and in the January 2022, death of 35-year-old Joshua Lee Humphries in Natchitoches. He faces charges of first-degree murder in both their deaths.
Tioga’s Coach Kevin Cook previews 2022 season with the Sportsnite crew
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Indians’ Head Coach Kevin Cook came into the studio to talk about the upcoming season. Coach Cook talked about the growth of the team from last year and who he looks forward to playing on this year’s schedule.
Back to School Bash
Kisatchie Bayou and Campgrounds officially reopen Saturday, Aug. 6, following construction projects to stabilize the bayou’s banks. Rapides Parish schools are ready to welcome back students. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT. |. As summer break comes to an end, schools and students alike are getting ready...
Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Marksville Tigers
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Marksville Tigers are ready to start this season because the way last year went for them was not their brand of football. They finished the season 3-8 and were a first-round exit in the playoffs. Senior Linebacker Hunter Warren said he is ready to move...
