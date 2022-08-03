Read on sdusdathletics.com
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Finalize No. 1 Recruiting Class in the Nation
SAN DIEGO – Head men's soccer coach Ryan Hopkins has finalized SDSU's incoming 2022 class, which was named the top recruiting class in the nation by Top Drawer Soccer. The 15-player incoming class features five defenders, five midfielders, three forwards and two goalkeepers. Four transfers will join 11 freshmen, six of which are ranked in Top Drawer Soccer's Top 150. The Aztecs are the only Pac-12 program to be ranked in the top 10 by Top Drawer Soccer.
NBC San Diego
Decades-Themed Free Roller Skating Nights Are Back at Gaslamp Quarter in San Diego
Roller skaters decked out in bell bottoms, chevron prints and love beads will be grooving to the Bee Gees and taking over a block of the Gaslamp Quarter this Sunday -- and every Sunday until the end of September for Gaslamp Skate Sundays. The events takes place on 5th and...
sandiegodowntownnews.com
At 78 years old, Hob Nob Hill is new again
One of San Diego’s oldest and most cherished restaurants has been reborn. If you haven’t set foot into Hob Nob Hill since Covid reared its menacing head in early 2020, you’re in for a pleasant surprise. The restaurant, which doubles as a bakery, was given one of...
News 8 KFMB
San Diego Soul Food Fest in City Heights
Saturday, August 6 in City Heights from 11am-3pm San Diego Soul Food will feature delicious soul food from across the region. Visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/san-diego.
Handel’s Preparing Downtown Oceanside Location
Popular Ice Cream Chain Putting Final Touches on Latest North County Spot
sandiegoville.com
San Diego Souplantation Return Hits Huge Snag And Cannot Use Name
The return of a former San Diego Souplantation location has hit a huge snag and now cannot operate with the Souplantation name. In May 2020, we at SanDiegoVille broke the news to the world that all Souplantation restaurants (and sister concept Sweet Tomatoes) had laid off more than 5,000 employees across the country and would not be reopening any locations due to uncertainty for the buffet restaurant sector in the face of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Souplantation executives later confirmed our report was true after multiple outlets picked up our story. There were at least eleven Souplantation locations in San Diego County when the company abruptly ended its run in 2020.
eastcountymagazine.org
ALPINE COUNTRY DELI: A MEATY FIND AT VIEJAS OUTLET CENTER
August 3, 2022 (Alpine) -- If you’ve lived in San Diego for any length of time, or have raised a family here, then you’ve probably visited the Viejas Outlet Center in Alpine, only a short 15-minute drive from East County. With attractions, events, performances, activities and shopping, there is literally something for everyone in the family at the Viejas Outlet Center.
NBC San Diego
Oceanside Development Plans to Bring the Waves Inland With Massive Surf Pool, Housing & a ‘Glamp'-Ground
It's an interesting concept that some would question: Why would we build a wave pool just miles from the Pacific Ocean where the waves are infinite? But for arguably one of California's most surf-centric cities, it could soon be a reality after gaining the full support of the Oceanside Planning Committee.
Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas
The North American monsoon will fuel showers and thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the...
San Diego weekly Reader
Skyline Church pastor: from baseball to the Bible
Contact: 11330 Campo Rd, La Mesa 619-660-5000 www.skylinechurch.org. Formation: Christian Heritage College (now San Diego Christian College); Azusa Pacific University-Haggard Graduate School of Theology; Biola University-Talbot School of Theology, La Mirada. Years Ordained: 24. San Diego Reader: Why did you become a pastor?. Pastor Jeremy McGarity: I never wanted to...
San Diego Unified sues cities over the old landfill that sits underneath Bell Middle School
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified School District has filed a lawsuit against National City and La Mesa to try and get the cities to pay to clean an old landfill that sits underneath Bell Middle School. CBS 8 first reported the district's plans to pursue legal action last...
northcountydailystar.com
Best Morning Market in North County ‘Oceanside Morning Farmers Market’
Oceanside features multiple activities and events throughout the week, one being the Oceanside Morning Farmers Market. The outdoor farmers market hosts a variety of vendors to buy fresh and gourmet products. The farmers market is sponsored by MainStreet Oceanside which is famously known for hosting multiple events like the Sunset...
sandiegoville.com
San Diego Reddit Thread Dishes Dirt On Best & Worst Local Restaurants To Work For
A thread on a San Diego Subreddit has amassed nearly a thousand comments with people dishing both dirt and praise about many San Diego bars & restaurants. "[A]s a server born and raised in sd i’ve worked at my fair share of shitty restaurants with shitty owners," reads the thread titled restaurants that do and don’t deserve my support? on the r/sandiego Subreddit group. "i’m wondering who i should be giving my money to here and who sucks and i shouldn’t be going to?"
Eater
Massive Luxury Steakhouse Coming to Del Mar Highlands
The family behind the well-known Mastro’s Steakhouse chain is bringing its newer brand of steakhouse built for big spenders to San Diego, where Steak 48 is set to open in Spring 2023 at Del Mar Highlands Town Center. Taking the 12,500-square-foot, stand-alone corner spot at Del Mar Heights Road...
What is that castle-like building off I-5?
You might have called it "Disneyland" growing up. You can't go inside, but you can explore the grounds.
kusi.com
Xavier the X-Man’s “Cruise for the Cause” car show turns 20
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Xavier The X-Man’s® Cruise for the Cause started in 2002 as a meet-up of a few car clubs organized by popular Magic 92.5 radio DJ Xavier “The X-Man” to support the community. Two decades and thousands of participating lowriders and custom cars later, the car show will celebrate its 20th year on Sunday, August 7 at Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista.
New revolutionary procedure to treat atrial fibrillation | Sharp is first hospital on West Coast for clinical study
SAN DIEGO — Sharp Memorial in San Diego is the first hospital on the West Coast to be able to perform a revolutionary procedure to treat irregular heartbeat, formally known as atrial fibrillation (Afib). "It is definitely a revolutionary approach to the way we treat patients," said Sharp San...
San Diego Business Journal
Shopping Center Sells for $8.2M
Twin Oaks Town Center, a San Marcos neighborhood retail, has been sold for $8.2 million. The 21,390 square-foot shopping center at 403-407 N. Twin Oaks Valley Road was acquired by Milwaukee Kiffmann, LLC. The seller was ODA, LLC. Bo Gibbons, Liam Teer, and Lee Suryani of Pacific Coast Commercial represented...
fox40jackson.com
San Diego schools try untested radical agenda to push for mediocrity
San Diego Unified schools are facing a crisis of intentionally designed mediocrity. The desire to slash honors courses and upend traditional grading stems from the same bad philosophy animating its top leaders. Their vision is captured by Marcia Gentry, director of the Gifted Education Resource Institute at Purdue, who claims that a...
NBC San Diego
Celebrate National Oyster Day at San Diego County's Own Oyster Farm
It’s National Oyster Day and what better place to crack, pry and slurp than San Diego County’s own oyster farm, the Carlsbad Aquafarm. The farm is located on Carlsbad Boulevard, directly across the street from Carlsbad State Beach, and if you blink you might miss it. The farm shares a discrete, gated parking lot entrance with the Carlsbad Energy Center.
