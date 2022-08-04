ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukie, OR

Oregon’s Dark Horse Entertainment and Netflix announce more projects, including an Idris Elba movie

By Kristi Turnquist
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milwaukie, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Kindt
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
David Leitch
Person
Kelly Mccormick
GamesRadar

A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched

The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

8 hidden gems on Netflix that critics loved and not enough people are watching

Netflix told analysts in recent days that a little less than 1 million subscribers canceled their subscription to the service in the second quarter of this year. The good news, though, is that Netflix is predicting a return to growth for the current quarter, which ends in September. That will come, of course, on the strength of the service’s bulging library of content, with a steady supply of new Netflix series and movies serving to keep subscribers hooked enough to stay.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Dark Horse Entertainment#Dark Horse Comics
IFLScience

Shark Filmed Strolling On Land Like It’s No Big Deal

If you’re scared of sharks, you can always not go in the ocean. If you’re really scared of sharks, however, there are a few islands you should avoid as well, because there are places they sometimes come onto land. Footage of one doing just that has gone viral, although it’s probably too small and cute to put you off a visit. It’s not the first time something like this has been documented, but it’s still an amazing sight.
ANIMALS
BGR.com

This new Netflix series might be your worst nightmare

One hit TV show and Netflix series after another has made broadcast gold out of terror in the skies. Lost, of course, is an easy example that comes to mind, with the breakup of Oceanic Flight 815 in mid-air and its subsequent crash on a mysterious island. Manifest did its own version of the same thing (and, speaking of which, creator Jeff Rake has teased that we might be getting a trailer for Manifest Season 4, Part 1, on August 28 — fingers crossed!).
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
DoYouRemember?

This Flopped John Travolta Movie Is Now In Netflix’s Top 10

One of John Travolta’s flopped movies with a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes is now on Netflix’s Top 10 list. The film called Trading Paint came out in 2019 and while also showcasing a 0% critic score, it also has a 31% audience score. The movie focused on Travolta’s character, Sam, who often races with his son Cam, but then Cam joins the team of one of Sam’s rivals. This prompts Sam to come out of retirement to return to racing.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series

Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

You won’t believe the chaos in this new Netflix doc about Woodstock ’99

It was going to be the “biggest party on the planet.” That was the idea for a multi-day music festival offering a throwback to the original 1969 version of Woodstock that was headlined by The Grateful Dead, The Who, Jefferson Airplane, and more. However, the newly released Netflix documentary project Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 makes clear that, for all its ambitions, the latter is remembered as something else, instead.
TV & VIDEOS
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy