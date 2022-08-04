If a Lawsuit Strikes Down Charter Review Measure, City Hall Is Mulling What to Do in the Aftermath

Read on www.wweek.com
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily Scarvie
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Public invited to help rename Southwest Portland park and pool
A Park; Wilson Outdoor Pool both slated to be renamed this fall with input from ad hoc committee and online surveyNearly two years after getting a temporary name, A Park in Southwest Portland is slated to be renamed by the city. Portland Parks & Recreation says community input will help determine the new name for the west side park, which was previously called Custer Park until former City Commissioner Amanda Fritz gave it a placeholder name before she left office, with hopes of finding a more suitable name for the city park. "We have put out a call for...
Unitus credit union to leave downtown Portland headquarters
Unitus Community Credit Union is leaving its headquarters in downtown Portland for Washington County as part of a new strategy it says will ease commuting and collaboration for employees who live outside of Portland. The plan to leave 1300 S.W. Sixth Ave., a building called Unitus Plaza since the credit...
Clackamas County fumbles elections process again
The elections process in Clackamas County has again come under fire after thousands of voters this week received the wrong pamphlets for a city mayoral election. Voters in Oregon City are supposed to be deciding on their next mayor. But when they opened their ballots, they found pamphlets for the wrong district.
Readers Respond to the Emptying of the Taft Home
Last week’s cover story examined a baffling vacancy at the heart of Portland: a 115-year-old hotel called the Taft Home, which for decades housed people with mental and physical disabilities around the corner from the Crystal Ballroom (“The Mystery of the Taft Home,” WW, July 27). In December, the home’s operator shuttered rather than fix neglect discovered by state regulators. The building now stands vacant—despite being owned by the largest nonprofit provider of subsidized housing in Portland and receiving financing from the city’s Housing Bureau. One of its former residents, Josephine Allen, spent much of the past eight months sleeping in a tent across the street. Here’s what our readers had to say:
Kent leads Herrera Beutler in latest WA 3rd tally
A total of 257 votes separates incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler and GOP challenger Joe Kent in the race for the second and final spot in the Washington 3rd Congressional District race.
Portland’s Leadership Must Be High Over New Pot Program
Breaking news! Portland declares a pot emergency! Commissioners shovel out piles of cash to shore up sinking stores. Well, that’s the press spin that went out from City Hall this week as it gifted millions as part of its brand new “Cannabis Emergency Relief Fund”. What’s the...
Portland Nonprofit Will Provide Guaranteed Income
Black Resilience Fund, a program of Brown Hope, a nonprofit started by social justice activist Cameron Whitten in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in 2020, began accepting applications Aug. 1 for an initiative to provide up to 50 Black families with a guaranteed basic income of up to $2,000 a month for three years.
Washington Attorney General Announces Settlement for Service Members Who Lost Towed Vehicles
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a court order on Wednesday requiring a Clark County towing company to pay military service members damages for illegally selling their vehicles at auction. The company, Chuck’s Towing, based in Washougal, will also be required to implement policies to ensure similar actions do...
Readers respond: Get dining sheds out of streets
If my wife and I are to be lured back to shopping and dining in Portland as we so often did in years past, city leaders might consider literally opening up the streets by ending the program of outdoor dining sheds which take up sometimes half a block of parking in already congested areas, such as Northwest 21st and 23rd Avenues.
Underground boulders hinder Sellwood Water Main Project
The digging has begun in the Sellwood water main replacement project...but now they've hit bouldersAs BEE readers have learned, and as residents in the construction area of the "S.E. Lambert and 19th Sellwood Water Main Replacement Project" are already experiencing, the Portland Water Bureau (PWB) has begun the replacement of water mains originally installed back in 1927. Construction on the project will replace just under a mile of aging pipe along Lambert Street and 19th Avenue. In July, contractors started at the east end of the project, along S.E. 19th Avenue, primarily between Umatilla and Marion Streets. "We appreciate the...
A look at Oregon’s struggling health care system
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon hospitals are facing a crisis — a lack of hospital beds. COVID-19 isn’t the only problem though. Oregon already had a low number of hospital beds, but with many health care workers leaving jobs for places with better pay, the health care system is struggling even more.
Portland’s Communities of Color Are Dying at Especially High Rates During the Pandemic. Help Us Investigate Why.
During the pandemic, Portlanders have been hit especially hard, dying in greater numbers from the COVID-19 virus along with homicides, drug overdoses, suicides and summertime heat waves. No single community has been affected more in Portland than communities of color, mortality data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Portland tradition returns to Washington Park this weekend
A Portland tradition returns to Washington Park this weekend.
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 6, 2022
The Pacific Northwest's 2022 wildfire season is not taking the weekend off, as dozens of fires of various sizes are still burning. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of Saturday, August 6, 2022.
Focus on murdered, missing Indigenous people extends beyond reservations
When Laura John started working as the city of Portland’s first full-time tribal relations director, she heard a common complaint from Indigenous community members: police weren’t taking action on missing and murdered Indigenous persons, one of the most alarming problems facing the urban Native community. “I was getting...
Editorial: Withholding officer’s name a threat to Portland Police credibility
On July 24, a Portland Police officer fatally shot an armed man who had fired his gun and was struggling with another officer, as a video shows. Less than 12 hours later, the officer who killed the suspect was identified as Mina Cavalli-Singer. On July 27, a Portland Police officer...
Clark County’s recent COVID-19 cate rate decreases as 11 deaths are reported
Clark County’s recent COVID-19 infections experienced another week of decrease, while deaths hit double-digits in the latest report on disease activity. Clark County Public Health’s Aug. 4 report included 153.2 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over seven days, down from the 170.1 per 100,000 reported the prior week.
Student not afraid to speak up for social justice
In 2020, Sebastian Gracie Fultz became captivated by the Black Lives Matter movement when they read an article on the murder of George Floyd and the protests against police brutality. They anticipated the attention the protests would get nationwide. “For so long, it was like no one was talking about...
Portland recovery program has spent over $20k removing illegally dumped trash
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A southeast Portland drug treatment center is battling to stay open despite being bombarded by thieves, vandals and people who are illegally dumping trash. Teen Challenge’s Resale and Donation Center at Southeast 82nd Avenue and Raymond Court is a thrift store that supports a drug treatment...
August Events for Portland Families
We’re winding down the final days of summer, so best to soak up the best Portland and the surrounding area have to offer. Here are a few ways to get out and enjoy the season in and around our fair city while the sun is still shining!. Sand Island...
