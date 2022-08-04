Whale Sightings Send Many to Plymouth, Where Residents Deal With Heavy Traffic

Read on www.nbcboston.com
3 Underrated Beaches in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
2 North Shore ponds closed to swimming, boating, fishing
LYNN. Mass. — Two ponds on the North Shore have been closed to swimming, boating, and fishing, officials said. Sluice Pond and Flax Pond in Lynn will be chemically treated with a herbicide that targets the control of nuisance aquatic vegetation, according to city officials. The ponds will remain closed until Tuesday.
Sharks now have company in the water off Cape Cod. Portuguese men-of-war have arrived
CHATHAM. Mass. — It’s been the summer of the shark off Cape Cod with hundreds of reported sightings, but a new venomous creature is now making its presence known. Harding’s Beach in Chatham was closed to swimmers Saturday afternoon after a number of Portuguese man o’ wars washed ashore.
WCVB
Bear caught on camera roaming through North Shore neighborhood
DANVERS, Mass. — Danvers residents are being asked to take precautions after a bear was spotted in the Massachusetts town on Sunday. A Danvers resident shared video from her Ring video camera that showed a black bear roaming across her driveway Sunday morning. The bear ended up scaling a short stone wall before moseying along.
Massachusetts beach closes a second time due to Portuguese man o’ war sightings
WESTPORT, Mass. — Portuguese man o’ war sightings have once again forced the closure of a southern Massachusetts beach. The DCR closed Horseneck Beach Station Reservation in Westport at 6 p.m. Sunday due to the presence of man o’ wars and an “intense” rip tide.
nbcboston.com
Bear Spotted in Middleton
A black bear was spotted wandering near King Street in Middleton, Massachusetts, on Monday. "The bear walked down the hill and across the street into the woods," Susan Morrissey, who lives in the area, said. “My mom caught him out of the corner of her eye and as you can...
fallriverreporter.com
Horseneck Beach State Reservation closes according to Department of Conservation and Recreation
Effective at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, the Department of Conservation and Recreation has implemented a closure of Horseneck Beach State Reservation in the Town of Westport for the remainder of the day due to a Portuguese man o’ war sighting, as well as dangerous ocean conditions, including intense rip tide.
Police: Dog trapped in hot car for ‘close to an hour’ in Dedham parking lot
DEDHAM, Mass. — A dog was trapped in a hot car on Friday morning as temperatures neared 90 degrees, authorities say. Video posted by the Dedham Police Department shows the dog panting profusely in the scorching conditions. “This is a real life example of how quickly things can escalate,”...
nbcboston.com
Boat Runs Aground in Nahant During Sunday's Storms
Five people were rescued after their boat ran aground off Nahant, Massachusetts, during Sunday's severe storms. Around 8 p.m., Nahant police received multiple 911 calls about a boat taking on water after getting lodged on some rocks as a result of the severe weather. The harbormaster's boat was deployed and...
Cape Cod beach closes after Portuguese man o’war sightings
CHATHAM, Mass. — A Cape Cod beach closed Saturday afternoon after a “number” of Portuguese man o’wars washed ashore, officials say. The sightings happened at Harding’s Beach in Chatham, according to a tweet from the town. The beach was closed to swimming until 4 p.m.
nbcboston.com
Record Temps Recorded Across the Region
Our heat wave continues in Boston with Monday being day five. Tomorrow is our last day of 90+ and we may actually get close to 100. Then a dramatic cool-down follows and we fall to highs in the mid 70s with an onshore wind. In the meantime, this hot streak has given us a few records.
fallriverreporter.com
Seven transported to the hospital due to fireworks display at Rhode Island festival
Cumberland, Rhode Island- According to the Cumberland Fire Department, on Saturday, public safety crews mitigated an incident involving a firework detonation which injured members of the public. Just after 10:00 p.m. during the fireworks display at Cumberlandfest, held at Diamond Hill Park an incident involving pyrotechnic material discharged by a...
Wild Care Cape Cod Explains This Strange Behavior Coming From Hot Animals
The summer of 2022 has been hot, and while we struggle to find shade and the nearest body of water, humans aren’t the only ones struggling to beat the heat. The extreme heat on the SouthCoast has caused animals to act a little strange, and Wild Care Cape Cod in Eastham has some tips if you have witnessed this odd behavior.
universalhub.com
Baby wheel in Dorchester Bay
You really need spell checking and proof reading before you post. Seriously multiple articles has had many errors in simple spelling, like the article about the baby wheel, it's whale, just look before you settle for what it say and you might have a chance at writing articles that people read for news, rather than to make fun of you.
universalhub.com
Yes, four of those weird helicopters just flew over Boston
Aegon Targaryen VI videoed the flight of the V-22 Ospreys down and over the Charles shortly after 11 a.m. They came from the north, like New Hampshire maybe.
nbcboston.com
Boston Extends Heat Emergency Through Monday
Dangerously high temperatures on Sunday won’t be subsiding much, if at all, to begin the workweek. As such, the city of Boston has extended its heat emergency through Monday, Mayor Michelle Wu’s office announced. “With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Monday,...
WCVB
Transformer explosion in Lexington Center sparks large fire, forces street closures
LEXINGTON, Mass. — A transformer explosion sparked a multi-alarm fire in the Massachusetts town of Lexington on Monday. A photo shared with NewsCenter 5 shows the explosion off Massachusetts Avenue in downtown Lexington, not far from the post office. The explosion resulted in a three-alarm fire in the 1700...
nbcboston.com
Explosion at Lexington Substation Sends Flames Into Sky
Emergency crews responded Monday to an explosion that sparked a large fire at a substation in Lexington, Massachusetts. Video from the scene at Massachusetts Avenue and Grant Street showed heavy smoke and flames coming from the building before a fireball burst through. Witnesses across the street from the Eversource substation...
universalhub.com
This storm was not messing around
Joan was at Nahant Beach this afternon when the storm showed up and just burst right over her head. She managed to get a couple of good shots "just before we grabbed our stuff and made a mad dash for the car." Chelsea Scanner watched the storm advance from Chelsea,...
nbcboston.com
Attendees at North End's Procession of St. Agrippina Blessed With Rain Shower
Boston's North End celebrated their annual Procession of St. Agrippina on Sunday, despite the heat and the rain. Moving down the stone-paved streets of the North End, music could be heard, but so could the sound of thunder. "We were on our way to the feast on Hanover and we...
nbcboston.com
Here Are the Service Disruptions to Look Out for If You Ride the T
If you generally rely on the T to get you where you need to go, you may soon be taking a shuttle bus instead of the train. You’ll want to keep an eye out for signs that should help direct you to where you need to take the shuttle bus if your normal line, or section of line, is temporarily shut down.
