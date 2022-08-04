Rain is a good thing: Farmers rejoice after heavy rain

Read on www.kalb.com
Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Marksville Tigers
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Marksville Tigers are ready to start this season because the way last year went for them was not their brand of football. They finished the season 3-8 and were a first-round exit in the playoffs. Senior Linebacker Hunter Warren said he is ready to move...
Two vehicles involved in fatal wreck on Expressway Sunday morning
(KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle fatal, fiery crash on the Pineville Expressway Sunday morning that resulted in one fatality. APD reported that a pickup truck collided with a bucket truck in the southbound lane. The driver of the pickup truck, identified as David Harris, 70, of Pineville, was killed in the accident while the driver of the bucket truck was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
City of Alexandria hosts ‘Back to School Bash’
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, August 6, the City of Alexandria hosted a ‘Back to School Bash’ event that gave students a chance to stock up on supplies before the first day of school. Over 500 people attended the event, and each child got a new clear...
Tioga’s Coach Kevin Cook previews 2022 season with the Sportsnite crew
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Indians’ Head Coach Kevin Cook came into the studio to talk about the upcoming season. Coach Cook talked about the growth of the team from last year and who he looks forward to playing on this year’s schedule.
Local lawmakers react after former U.S., state lawmaker Buddy Leach dies at 88
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former state lawmaker Buddy Leach died Saturday in Baton Rouge, the Baton Rouge Advocate is reporting. The Advocate said Leach’s daughter Mary Werner confirmed his death. Leach, a Leesville native, served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1979 until 1981. He also served...
City of Alexandria training program helps employees earn commercial driver’s license
The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:. The City of Alexandria has launched an innovative new program to train city employees to earn a Class A, B or D Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). “The city always has a need for drivers,” said Oscar Donta Howard Jr.,...
Alexandria fatal shooting in Rapides Avenue, Ball Powell Street area
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the area of Rapides Avenue and Ball Powell Street on Monday, August 8. APD said they responded to the area around 7:41 p.m. and found Ronald Benson, 28, suffering from a gunshot. He was...
Colfax man arrested for sending explicit photos to Concordia minor
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Colfax man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sending explicit photos to a minor in Concordia Parish. The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office said that Bradly J. Dyer, 26, of Colfax, was arrested and charged with indecent behavior with juveniles. Along with the photos,...
