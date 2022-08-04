LA County Remains in `High’ COVID Activity Category

Read on mynewsla.com
Related
mynewsla.com
LA County Logs 10,000 New COVID Cases Over 3 Days
Los Angeles County reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 infections over a three-day period Monday, along with 30 more fatalities. The county no longer reports COVID numbers on weekends. On Monday, the Department of Public Health reported 4,840 new infections from Saturday, 3,416 from Sunday and 2,174 for Monday. Sunday and Monday numbers are traditionally low due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
mynewsla.com
LA County’s COVID Hospitalizations Fall Again
The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has fallen below 1,200, dropping by 44 people to 1,162, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. Of those patients, 123 were being treated in intensive care, down from 126 the previous day. Many of the hospitalized patients entered...
mynewsla.com
UCLA: AI Tools More Rapidly Identify Substances Causing Overdose Deaths
An automated process based on computer algorithms that can read text from medical examiners’ death certificates can substantially speed up data collection of overdose deaths — which in turn can ensure a more rapid public health response time than the system currently used, according to UCLA research released Monday.
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Residents Set Another Water Conservation Record in July
Los Angeles residents set another water conservation record in the month of July, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power announced Monday. The 11% reduction in water usage compared to the previous July was a record for any July on record in Los Angeles. That topped a 9% reduction in the month of June, which was also the lowest water use for any June on record.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Public Help Sought To Identify Patient At LAC+USC Medical Center
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to identify a patient at LAC+USC Medical Center who was brought to the facility by ambulance recently from the Skid Row area of downtown Los Angeles. The man is Black, about 35, 6 feet tall, and weighs 194 pounds, and has black hair...
mynewsla.com
San Clemente Council Votes to Pull Abortion Ban From Next Meeting
The San Clemente City Council voted 3-1 Saturday to remove a resolution from its Aug. 16 meeting that sought to ban abortions in the city, after hearing from mostly outraged citizens during a public comment period that lasted about two hours. The majority of residents who addressed the council during...
mynewsla.com
LA Bike Advocates Express Concern As Ban On Sidewalk Assembly Takes Effect
Dozens of people gathered outside Los Angeles City Hall to protest an ordinance prohibiting people from assembling or disassembling bicycles in the public right-of-way that took effect Monday. The ordinance was approved by the city council in June. Councilman Joe Buscaino, who proposed the ordinance, previously said it would reduce...
mynewsla.com
Fired Nurse Settles Suit vs. Huntington Memorial Hospital
A former registered nurse at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena has settled a lawsuit in which he alleged he was fired for complaining about being discriminated against because of his medical condition, which he feared could be compromised further by the coronavirus. Lawyers for plaintiff Robert Young filed court papers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Nurse in Deadly LA Crash Facing Six Murder Charges
A nurse from Houston accused of running a red light and speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery chain-reaction crash that killed six people, including a pregnant mother, her infant son and unborn baby, was charged Monday with six counts of murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was also...
mynewsla.com
Police Await Results of Blood Work on Anne Heche Following Crash into House
Los Angeles police Monday were awaiting the results of blood tests on actress Anne Heche to determine if alcohol or drugs factored into a crash that left her car fully inside a Mar Vista home, which caught fire and was largely destroyed. Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez told...
mynewsla.com
Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops To Lowest Level Since March 7
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Sunday for the 34th consecutive day and 41st time in the past 42 days, decreasing 2.2 cents to $5.367, its lowest amount since March 7. The average price has dropped 87.9 cents over the past 42...
mynewsla.com
Nurse in Deadly LA Crash Could Be Charged Monday
Charges could be filed Monday against a nurse from Houston who is suspected of driving a Mercedes and speeding through a Windsor Hills intersection Thursday, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant and a pregnant woman. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was arrested Friday on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Anne Heche Reported in Critical Condition; Police Await Bloodwork in DUI Probe
As police await blood tests on Anne Heche to determine if alcohol or drugs factored into a fiery crash in Mar Vista last week, the actress was reported Monday to be in critical condition with a significant pulmonary injury requiring ventilation. “Shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping...
mynewsla.com
Riverside Program to Offer 50 Jobs in Nonprofit Organizations, Government
The city of Riverside will be offering part-time jobs to 50 residents between 16 and 30 years old over the next two years as part of an initiative to promote community involvement and employment opportunities for inexperienced workers, it was announced Monday. The Youth Jobs Corps program was established under...
mynewsla.com
Nurse in Fiery Windsor Hills Crash Could Be Charged As Early As Monday
Charges could be filed as early as Monday against a registered nurse from Houston who is suspected of speeding a Mercedes through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people … including an infant and a pregnant woman. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, remains under arrest...
mynewsla.com
Nearly 150 Roosters Euthanized After Cockfighting Bust in Jurupa Valley
Nearly 150 roosters seized when deputies busted a cockfighting event in Jurupa Valley were euthanized and the property owner could face felony animal cruelty charges, officials said Sunday. After receiving reports of a large and ruckus gathering, deputies broke up the event at 10:36 p.m. Friday in the 5900 block...
mynewsla.com
Nurse Accused in Fiery Windsor Hills Crash Still Hospitalized, Awaits Charges
A registered nurse suspected of speeding a Mercedes-Benz through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant, a pregnant woman and her fetus — remained hospitalized and under arrest on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. The Mercedes driver, Nicole Lorraine Linton,...
mynewsla.com
Girl, 11, With Mental Conditions Missing in Long Beach is Located
An 11-year-old girl with mental conditions who went missing Saturday in Long Beach was located later in the day. The California Highway Patrol reported at about 3:10 p.m. that Esther Alicia Arujo was safely located. She was previously last seen at approximately 7:05 a.m. near the 1700 block of Locust...
mynewsla.com
LASD Searching For Missing East LA Girl, 16
Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles. Jocelyn Rosas was last seen Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Eagle Street, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Rosas...
mynewsla.com
Woman with Dementia, 93, Missing from Pico Rivera
A 93-year-old woman with dementia and high blood pressure went missing Saturday from Pico Rivera and sheriff’s detectives asked the public to help locate her. Gabrielle Mary Allen was last seen at 11:15 a.m. on the 9400 block of East Aldrich Street, according to Deputy Veronica Fantom of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Comments / 0