Suspect in Torrance Sexual Assault Charged with Rape

Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 DeadBri HView Park-windsor Hills, CA
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Somerhalder Helps Clean Huntington Beach with the Shiseido Blue ProjectSusan HornikHuntington Beach, CA
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Double Fatal Crash in Irvine
A 20-year-old Irvine man appeared in court Monday on two murder charges in connection with a drug-fueled fiery crash that killed a couple in Irvine. Jack Frederick Varga Nagl was charged Wednesday with the two counts of second-degree murder and one count of possession of a deadly weapon — metal knuckles, all felonies, as well as three counts of battery and one count each of vandalism and damaging a wireless device to prevent calling police, all misdemeanors, according to court records.
mynewsla.com
Man Gets 2 Years in Deadly Hit and Run
A 26-year-old Bellflower man was sentenced Monday to two years in prison for a hit-and-run vehicular manslaughter that killed two men in Santa Ana. Damian Chavez was racing with another driver whose car slammed into a tree in the 3200 block of South Bear Street about 9:15 p.m. on April 20, 2019. The car burst into flames and the victims, 39-year-old Jerman Marquez and 29-year-old Richard Inda, were pronounced dead at the scene.
mynewsla.com
Nurse in Deadly LA Crash Facing Six Murder Charges
A nurse from Houston accused of running a red light and speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery chain-reaction crash that killed six people, including a pregnant mother, her infant son and unborn baby, was charged Monday with six counts of murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was also...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Woman Fatally Stabbed In Canoga Park
Authorities Monday identified a woman who was fatally stabbed in Canoga Park. The crime occurred at 5:25 a.m. Sunday near Bassett Street and Canoga Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Elisa Lopez, 40, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported. Her city of residence...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Investigating Death in Costa Mesa
Authorities Monday were investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Costa Mesa on Sunday morning. A transient searching for recyclables found the body about 5:30 a.m. behind the Bone Adventure, a dog daycare business at 2700 Bristol St., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Anselmo Templado.
mynewsla.com
Teen, Father Arrested In Connection With Fatal Collision In La Habra
A 17-year-old was arrested Monday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run collision in La Habra, and his father was taken into custody on suspicion of helping him, police said. The teen, whose name was not released due to his age, was expected to be sent to juvenile hall, La Habra...
mynewsla.com
Judge Denies Re-Sentencing Bid For Mother Convicted In Toddler’s Death
A judge Monday rejected a bid for re-sentencing by a woman convicted of second-degree murder for the death of her 23-month-old son, who lingered in a vegetative state for more than a month after being beaten by her live-in boyfriend. In a 28-page written ruling, Superior Court Judge Daviann Mitchell...
mynewsla.com
Off-Duty Officer Shot, Killed in Downey
An off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer was shot and killed in a parking lot of the Downey Landing shopping center Monday. The shooting was reported about 3:30 p.m. in the 12700 block of Lakewood Boulevard, near the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway, and the victim was found unresponsive in the seat of his car, according to Downey police.
mynewsla.com
Palmdale Man Fatally Shot in Tujunga is ID’d
A Palmdale man found shot to death in a vehicle in Tujunga was publicly identified Monday. Edward Kates III was 51 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Officers sent to the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday found the man now identified as Kates in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Woman, 30, With Intellectual Disability Last Seen In Compton Reported Missing
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find a 30-year-old woman with an intellectual disability and who suffers seizures who was last seen in Compton. Shanell Jonae Wynne was last seen Aug. 1 in the 1500 block of West 152nd Street, near Compton/Woodley Airport, according to Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Man Admits Blasting Vehicle Windows With BB Gun In Day-Long Spree
A 35-year-old man who used a BB gun to blow out the windows on cars in a day-long spree of attacks along Southern California roadways pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and was immediately sentenced to 10 years in state prison. Jesse Leal Rodriguez...
mynewsla.com
Fontana Man Arrested in Deadly Moreno Valley Shooting
A 33-year-old Fontana man accused of gunning down another man in Moreno Valley remained jailed Sunday without bail. Deputies found the victim — Jason Williams, 28, of Riverside — suffering from gunshot wounds at about 12:10 p.m. Saturday on Tea Rose Lane west of Blue Lupin Lane, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Police Investigate Similar Shootings of 2 Men in Leimert Park
The Los Angeles Police Department Monday was investigating two shootings in different parts of the city that left men hospitalized. A 38-year-old man was wounded just after midnight Monday morning while walking in the area of Crenshaw Boulevard and Coliseum Place in the Leimert Park area, said Officer D. Orris of the LAPD’s Operation Center.
mynewsla.com
Anne Heche Reported in Critical Condition; Police Await Bloodwork in DUI Probe
As police await blood tests on Anne Heche to determine if alcohol or drugs factored into a fiery crash in Mar Vista last week, the actress was reported Monday to be in critical condition with a significant pulmonary injury requiring ventilation. “Shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping...
mynewsla.com
Boy, 16, Arrested for Allegedly Killing Man, 19, in Long Beach
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly shooting to death a 19-year-old man inside a home in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers dispatched at 3:22 p.m. Friday to the 3100 bock of West Spring Street regarding a report of a shooting found Louis Longeno of Maywood suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Woman in Her 90s Found Walking Alone in South LA Reunited with Family
A woman in her 90s who was found walking alone in the south Los Angeles area has been reunited with her family, police said Monday. The woman was found about 7:45 p.m. Sunday near 89th Street and Orchard Avenue, and authorities sought the public’s help to identity her. On...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in Commercial Area of Lancaster
A man was shot to death in a commercial area of Lancaster, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 11:12 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Avenue K, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The man was pronounced dead at the scene,...
mynewsla.com
LASD Searching For Missing East LA Girl, 16
Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles. Jocelyn Rosas was last seen Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Eagle Street, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Rosas...
mynewsla.com
Man Robbed at Bank ATM in Culver City; Suspect Sought
A man was robbed at gunpoint early Monday after withdrawing money from a Chase Bank ATM in Culver City, and police sought the public’s help to find the gunman. The crime occurred about 1:35 a.m. in the 5700 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, the Culver City Police Department reported. “The...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (August 8, 2021)…Probe Continues Into Deadly Huntington Beach Shooting
One Year Ago Today (August 8, 2021)…The investigation continued into a shooting at a home in Huntington Beach that left a real estate professional dead and three other adults — including the alleged killer — wounded amid a reported family dispute. No arrests have been made yet...
