Detectives Seek Public’s Help Piecing Together Puzzle of Hemet Man’s Murder

Hemet man arrested for allegedly killing elderly mother
A 57-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his elderly mother last week at a home in Hemet, according to the Hemet Police Department. Ricardo Tucker was arrested after his 81-year-old mother, Lee Tucker, was found dead inside a home with “visible assault injuries.” Police initially responded for a request of a welfare check […]
Hemet Man Suspected Of Killing His 81-Year-Old Mother
A 57-year-old man suspected of killing his mother at her Hemet home was being held Monday in lieu of $1 million bail. Ricardo Tucker of Hemet was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder, elder abuse and using a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the slaying of 81-year-old Lee Tucker.
Palm Desert Double-Killing Suspect Pleads Not Guilty
A man accused of stabbing his wife and another man in what authorities called a domestic violence confrontation at a Palm Desert hotel parking lot pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of murder. The charges against Kenny Shun Yu Wu, 34, of Palm Desert, include a special circumstance allegation...
Man Gets 2 Years in Deadly Hit and Run
A 26-year-old Bellflower man was sentenced Monday to two years in prison for a hit-and-run vehicular manslaughter that killed two men in Santa Ana. Damian Chavez was racing with another driver whose car slammed into a tree in the 3200 block of South Bear Street about 9:15 p.m. on April 20, 2019. The car burst into flames and the victims, 39-year-old Jerman Marquez and 29-year-old Richard Inda, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police arrest suspect for weekend murder in Coachella
One man is dead and a woman is behind bars after a shooting in Coachella on Sunday. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department around 4:48 AM, deputies from the Thermal Station responded to a home in the 84-000 block of Fiesta Road in reference to a shooting. Deputies arrived and located a man with The post Police arrest suspect for weekend murder in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
Man Admits Blasting Vehicle Windows With BB Gun In Day-Long Spree
A 35-year-old man who used a BB gun to blow out the windows on cars in a day-long spree of attacks along Southern California roadways pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and was immediately sentenced to 10 years in state prison. Jesse Leal Rodriguez...
Teen, Father Arrested In Connection With Fatal Collision In La Habra
A 17-year-old was arrested Monday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run collision in La Habra, and his father was taken into custody on suspicion of helping him, police said. The teen, whose name was not released due to his age, was expected to be sent to juvenile hall, La Habra...
Man Charged with Double Fatal Crash in Irvine
A 20-year-old Irvine man appeared in court Monday on two murder charges in connection with a drug-fueled fiery crash that killed a couple in Irvine. Jack Frederick Varga Nagl was charged Wednesday with the two counts of second-degree murder and one count of possession of a deadly weapon — metal knuckles, all felonies, as well as three counts of battery and one count each of vandalism and damaging a wireless device to prevent calling police, all misdemeanors, according to court records.
Man Found Fatally Shot in Intersection in Fontana
A driver in Fontana was found fatally shot in their car Monday morning. Around 2 a.m. police responded to a call of a vehicle in the middle of an intersection with the driver unresponsive inside. The car was stopped at Baseline Avenue and Heritage Circle. When another driver passed by...
Woman is arrested after 20 pounds of methamphetamine are found in trunk of car
A woman was arrested in San Bernardino after drugs were allegedly found in the trunk of her vehicle, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Over the past weekend, the narcotics unit conducted an investigation into subjects selling and transporting narcotics into San Bernardino, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Aug. 8.
Authorities Investigating Death in Costa Mesa
Authorities Monday were investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Costa Mesa on Sunday morning. A transient searching for recyclables found the body about 5:30 a.m. behind the Bone Adventure, a dog daycare business at 2700 Bristol St., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Anselmo Templado.
LAPD Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Woman in Her 90s Found in South LA
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to identify a woman in her 90s who was found walking alone in the south Los Angeles area. The woman was found about 7:45 p.m. Sunday near 89th Street and Orchard Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. She is described as...
Fontana Man Arrested in Deadly Moreno Valley Shooting
A 33-year-old Fontana man accused of gunning down another man in Moreno Valley remained jailed Sunday without bail. Deputies found the victim — Jason Williams, 28, of Riverside — suffering from gunshot wounds at about 12:10 p.m. Saturday on Tea Rose Lane west of Blue Lupin Lane, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
SUSPECTED YUCCA VALLEY BURGLAR IN CUSTODY
A man suspected of burglarizing a Yucca Valley home was arrested on Saturday (August 6) morning. County Sheriff’s responded to a report of a burglary in the 59000 block of Williams Lane and determined that a burglary had occurred. Sheriff’s say that their investigation of the incident led them to identify Andrew Gonzalez Castaneda, a 40 year-old resident of Coachella, as a suspect. Castaneda was arrested for burglary and two outstanding warrants and booked into the Morongo Basin Jail with bail set at $450,000.
Authorities Identify Woman Fatally Stabbed In Canoga Park
Authorities Monday identified a woman who was fatally stabbed in Canoga Park. The crime occurred at 5:25 a.m. Sunday near Bassett Street and Canoga Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Elisa Lopez, 40, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported. Her city of residence...
Off-Duty Officer Shot, Killed in Downey
An off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer was shot and killed in a parking lot of the Downey Landing shopping center Monday. The shooting was reported about 3:30 p.m. in the 12700 block of Lakewood Boulevard, near the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway, and the victim was found unresponsive in the seat of his car, according to Downey police.
Riverside County Sheriff’s Department expects rise in demand for active shooter training
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is seeing growing demand for active shooter training from our local governments. "We intend to put this on for our contract partners, our community groups, and our schools and that is all being orchestrated right now," said Captain Dean Agnoletto at the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. He noted the department The post Riverside County Sheriff’s Department expects rise in demand for active shooter training appeared first on KESQ.
