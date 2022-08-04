Judge may question mom charged with killing missing children

Read on keyt.com
Wife Shoots Husband After Children at Her Daycare Say He Molested Them. Days Later, He's Charged
Authorities in Washington, D.C., have arrested a 50-year-old Maryland woman for shooting her husband — a retired Baltimore police officer — after he'd been accused of molesting three children who attended the daycare that she owns and operates. Police allege that on July 21, Shanteari Weems shot James...
Florida Man Allegedly Lured His Mom To Basement, Fatally Stabbed And Beat Her With Hammer
Logan Lopez has been charged with murdering his mother, Mary Beth Lopez, and allegedly told police he'd been planning it for a year because she'd "enslaved" him. A Florida man is behind bars after authorities say he lured his mother to his apartment where he stabbed her to death over the weekend, officials said.
Texas grand jury declines to indict man accused of killing 9-year-old girl while shooting at armed robber
A grand jury in Harris County, Texas, on Tuesday declined to indict a man who allegedly killed 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez while shooting at an armed robber in February, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.
Uncle, Girlfriend Charged With Murder Of Missing Woman Found Buried In Barn
Authorities have charged Lawrence Schanda and his girlfriend, Teresa Baumgartner, with the murder and cover-up of Jessi Wilfong, 20, whose body was found buried in a Missouri barn. Two people have been charged with the murder of a Missouri woman whose body was found buried in a barn, authorities say.
'We brought this on ourselves': Husband and wife duo who smoked joint inside the Capitol on January 6 are sentenced to 60 days in prison
A husband and wife were sentenced to 60 days in prison this week for their role in the Jan. 6 riot. John Getsinger Jr. and Stacie Ann Hargis-Getsinger smoked a joint in the Capitol, prosecutors said. They both apologized in court on Tuesday and said they regretted their actions.
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Mourners Shot Dead During Funeral Procession for Homicide Victim: Police
The victims were shot multiple times after someone pulled up next to them and opened fire as they were "bumper-to-bumper" with other cars, police said Friday.
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
Husband and wife shot dead alongside their son in farm with neighbour arrested after manhunt
A HUSBAND and wife have been shot dead along with their son at their farm, cops said. Mervyn and Maree Schwarz and her son Graham Tighe were killed on remote farmland in outback Australia and the alleged gunman, who is a neighbour, was later arrested. Graham’s brother Ross survived being...
Manhunt Heats Up For ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Suspected Of Murder In Pennsylvania
Authorities have increased the reward for a TLC reality star wanted for murder, assault, and parole violation charges in Pennsylvania to $25,000, Radar has learned. The manhunt continues for Michael Anthony Baltimore, the 39-year-old barber on the U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted List who appeared on several episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
Capitol rioter jailed for joint longest sentence of five years for attacking multiple police officers
A Washington, DC man has been sentenced to 63 months in prison after he attacked several police officers with a weapon during the Capitol riot on January 6. Mark Ponder, 56, from northwest DC, is one of only a few DC residents to have been charged in the Capitol riot. He now faces more than five years behind bars.
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ohio Man Sentenced To Life For Killing Girlfriend’s Ex-Husband In Front Of His Children
An Ohio man was sentenced to life in prison after feds say he cyberstalked his girlfriend’s ex-husband and then gunned him down in front of his children. Sterling Roberts, 39, was found guilty in March for the shooting death of Robert Caldwell, according to the Department of Justice. Officials said that on Aug. 15, 2017, Roberts “executed” Caldwell as the victim crossed a parking lot following a counseling appointment in Riverside, Ohio.
Why did a Baltimore teen disabled by gunfire change her story at the trial of those charged in her shooting?
When Jay’den Franklin-Williams rolled her wheelchair up to the witness stand in Baltimore Circuit Court last month, she later said, she hadn’t decided what she would say about the young man she previously accused of shooting her and the woman she told police had yelled out “Shoot.” More than two years had gone by since a dispute from school devolved into a nighttime brawl where Williams was ...
12-year-old driver dies in crash that injures her adult passenger, Maryland cops say
A 12-year-old girl died in Maryland after a car she was driving struck a tree, local media outlets reported. The girl was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed “for an unknown reason,” WJLA reported. Police said the incident happened at...
Georgia Man Facing Life Sentence for Racially Motivated Killing of Ahmaud Arbery Begs Federal Judge for Leniency
One of the Georgia men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery has asked the judge overseeing his federal case for leniency ahead of his upcoming sentencing hearing, requesting that he be sentenced to 20 years in prison instead of a potential life sentence, and that he be allowed to serve his time at a federal facility.
Maryland man arrested after allegedly assaulting men he believed were gay in a Washington, DC, park
A Maryland man was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting men he believed were gay over a three-year period in a Washington, DC, park, officials said.
An American dentist and big-game hunter is found guilty of killing his wife on their African safari
Jurors found that Lawrence Rudolph killed his wife with a shotgun in their hunting cabin in Zambia and later defrauded insurance companies to collect millions after her death.
Widow of D.C. police officer who died by suicide after Jan. 6 praises Senate action to extend benefits
Erin Smith fought for months for death benefits after her husband, a D.C. Metropolitan police officer, died of suicide nine days after the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. In an interview with CBS News, she said she was initially skeptical that legislation would pass, having fought for over a year to have his suicide designated as a line-of-duty death in the District of Columbia.
Inside chilling links between Anton Black & George Floyd’s deaths after teen screamed ‘Mommy’ while cops held him down
THE father of a 19-year-old has revealed his son's final words before his death, which has a chilling link to the George Floyd case. Family of Anton Black, the teen who died after being chased and held down by white police officers in Maryland for over six minutes in 2018, is speaking out again.
