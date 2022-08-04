Bloomberg writer moans it's 'getting harder to be a woman in America' after Dobbs decision

Read on www.foxnews.com
Related
WATCH: Mike Lindell claims '54 countries have been taken by the machines'
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claimed during a Friday speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference that 54 countries had failed what he called the "trial of the machines."
LA times editor taunts Alito, brags secular children who don’t know Jesus will make society better
An L.A. Times editor taunted Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in a piece on Saturday, telling the jurist not to worry about an increasingly secularized America because future generations that don’t know Jesus will promote America’s "well-being" better than Christian ones. He also slammed the justice for the...
Bill Maher slams America’s ‘fat acceptance’ movement as ‘Orwellian’, supporters have ‘blood on their hands'
During the latest episode of HBO’s "Real Time with Bill Maher," the comedian took aim at America’s obesity epidemic and torched the culture for promoting not only "fat acceptance," but "fat celebration." Maher declared the "disturbing trend" to be "Orwellian" and urged Americans to stop spinning obesity as...
The American Faith I Was Raised In
I was raised in a very specific American faith. This American faith is not patriotism, not a love of this country—though it contains some of that. Nor is it Christianity—though it contains some of that too. It is the belief that Church and state should never have been separate in American life, despite all the un-Christian aspects of the Founders, such as their distinctly secular philosophies and their explicit, repeated commitment to that separation. Today’s Christian nationalists have fought for this particular faith over decades.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Manchin 2024 re-election chances could 'disappear in a flash' following support for new spending bill
Several West Virginia Republicans could pose a threat to the re-election chances of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., after he and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a social spending measure last week that would dole out hundreds of billions of dollars and raise hundreds of billions more in new taxes.
Brian Kilmeade on China: US, free world in trouble until US decides that 'patriotism matters more than profit'
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade said the United States and free world are in trouble until "we decide as a country that patriotism matters more than profit" in Saturday's opening monologue of "One Nation." BRIAN KILMEADE: Until we decide as a country that patriotism matters more than profit, our nation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump rally attendees weigh in on who they want on the 2024 presidential ticket
WAUKESHA, Wis. – Americans at a Trump rally on Friday shared who they hoped to see on the presidential ticket in 2024. "I would like [former President] Trump to have another rematch against Sleepy Joe," rally-goer, Junepit, told Fox News. Junepit was attending a campaign rally Trump held Friday...
Tulsi Gabbard blasts Kamala Harris' 'hypocrisy' for Brittney Griner response after marijuana lockups as AG
Former Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard slammed Vice President Kamala Harris' record on marijuana prosecution after Harris condemned Russia's imprisonment of WNBA star Brittney Griner on a cannabis charge. "Another note of hypocrisy coming from Kamala Harris and this administration is you mentioned during her illustrious record as...
Lawrence Jones has a message for Eric Adams over border crisis: There's no ignoring it now
Lawrence Jones slammed NYC Mayor Eric Adams's call for the Biden administration to use federal dollars to address the influx of migrants from the border only now that migrants are arriving in NYC. Former acting I.C.E. director Tom Homan called for an end to sanctuary city policies on "Cross Country."
'The United States will find you and take you out': Quotes of the Week
This week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) embarked on a controversial trip to Taiwan, President Joe Biden announced the death of a top terrorist leader, and Washington reacted to an expansive spending proposal unveiled by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Liz Cheney says she's 'willing to pay' for 'standing up for the Constitution,' regardless of whether or not it costs her the GOP primary
"If the cost of standing up for the Constitution is losing the House seat, then that's a price I'm willing to pay," Cheney told The New York Times.
CNN's Brian Stelter says Hunter Biden scandal 'not just a right-wing media story,' may prevent Biden 2024 run
During a segment on CNN's "Reliable Sources" Sunday, host Brian Stelter discussed Hunter Biden being under federal investigation with his guest Michael LaRosa, the former press secretary for first lady Jill Biden. The conversation was sparked when Stelter cited a New York Times column by Maureen Dowd urging the president...
US is 'drunk' on China's money, Biden admin is playing right into their hands: Rep. Waltz
Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., slammed the Biden administration on "The Faulkner Focus" Monday for not being tough on China as the nation continues military practices near Taiwan. MICHAEL WALTZ: I think the entire country needs to wake up to what's going on. We are drunk as a country on Chinese...
Republicans' Chances of Beating Democrats With 3 Months to Midterms
Major legislation and the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade have caused some forecasters to scale back the GOP's midterm election projections.
Trey Gowdy: Alex Jones turned the death of children into a ten-year-long torture chamber for their parents
Fox News host Trey Gowdy reflected on the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting massacre, following the Alex Jones $$45.2M verdict on "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy." TREY GOWDY: The love of your life, the center of your universe, the source of your joy, has been killed at...
Democrats want to squeeze every dollar out of Americans’ pockets for their ‘wasteful’ spending: Rep. Donalds
During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Sunday, Florida Republican Congressman Byron Donalds provided insight on the impending results of Democrats' proposed spending bill as the ‘vote-a-rama’ continues, arguing that the passage of the "Inflation Reduction Act" would be an "absolute tragedy" for Americans. REP. BYRON DONALDS:...
Eric Trump gives clearest indication yet of possible Trump 2024 run following FBI raid
Eric Trump, son of former President Donald Trump, on Monday dropped the latest hint that his dad could be set to return to the presidential campaign trail as he slammed the FBI raid at the former president's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. During an appearance on Fox News' "Hannity,"...
Fox News
776K+
Followers
173K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1