Amanda Seyfried Reveals She's a Major Bachelor Nation Superfan — But Admits 'I Struggle with It'

Jennifer Lopez’s mom on her wedding with Ben Affleck: ‘Lupe has always said that Ben is her true love’
It seems Ben Affleck definitely has a great relationship with Jennifer Lopez’s mom, Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Rodríguez, who has given her own stamp of approval to their romantic relationship and new marriage, following their unexpected wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. Now that the Hollywood couple have tied the knot and...
AOL Corp
Bachelor Nation is cringing over what might be the most uncomfortable first kiss ever
For the first time ever, The Bachelorette is starring two women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who are set to date the same group of men. However, that's not what led to the most uncomfortable part of Monday night's premiere. The moment Bachelor Nation can't stop talking about was actually the first kiss of the season between Gabby and Mario Vassall.
wonderwall.com
'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos
Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Know Their Baby’s Gender (Exclusive)
It was date night on the red carpet at the ESPYS for “DWTS” couple Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy, who just revealed they’re expecting their first child!. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with the pair, who shared that they found out the baby’s gender. Though...
Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage
General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
Popculture
Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed
Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18
Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
Suri Cruise looks like a fashionista while out with a friend in New York
Suri Cruise continues to grow up every day in front of our eyes. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise has been spotted out and about lately, and on Saturday she looked ready for summer while heading out to lunch with a friend in New York. ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival
If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
Jessica Alba reveals she got married when she was nine months pregnant and then had waffles
Jessica Alba is the cover of Glamour’s latest issue. During the edition, she spoke about her family, business, and how it has been for her to be a Latina in Hollywood. Alba, of Mexican descent, told the publication that her wedding with Cash Warren was spontaneous and...
ETOnline.com
Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2
1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar Wears Shortest Shorts Yet, Really Doesn't Care What Family Thinks Anymore!
Jinger Duggar stopped following her family’s rules a long time ago. Specifically, she threw the infamous Duggar dress code out the window when she married Jeremy Vuolo back in 2016. In case you’re somehow unfamiliar, the dress code is one of the many methods by which Jim Bob exerts...
realitytitbit.com
Honey Boo Boo says weight loss surgery is 'easy way' to shed pounds 'fast'
Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson is considering going under the knife for weight loss surgery, and she’s only 16. Just about to turn 17, the teenager is debating whether or not going in for a non-surgical procedure this summer before heading off to a college course. Honey...
Brad Pitt Gushes Over Daughter Shiloh’s Dancing: ‘Brings A Tear To The Eye’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shocked fans when videos surfaced of her showing off her dance moves on TikTok recently, and her dad, Brad Pitt, couldn’t be more proud. “It brings a tear to the eye,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the Bullet Train premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 1. “Very beautiful.” When it comes to his six kids, Brad said that he just wants them to find what makes them happy. “I love them to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice and flourish,” he gushed.
thezoereport.com
Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message
All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding
Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter hangs out with Janet Jackson backstage
Dannielynn Birkhead and Janet Jackson got together again. Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter spent some quality time with Jackson after attending the legendary entertainer’s concert in Cincinnati Saturday. “After hours of singing, dancing and sweating through the @cincymusicfest we got to hang with @janetjackson,” Dannielynn’s dad, Larry Birkhead, captioned...
Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
In Style
Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair
San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
People
Jane Seymour Wears Gorgeous Custom-Made Hanbok at Son Kris' Traditional Korean Wedding Ceremony
Jane Seymour paid tribute to her new daughter-in-law, Miso, in a sweet way at her son Kris Keach's wedding. The Emmy Award-winning actress, 71, wore a traditional Korean custom-made hanbok for her 26-year-old son's nuptials in Seoul, South Korea, over the weekend. Seymour posed for a family photo as she...
People
