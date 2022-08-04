Nick Saban Confident in Ability of This Year’s Offensive Line

Read on tide1009.com
Paul Finebaum accuses Nick Saban of making excuses for championship loss
Alabama football’s 2021 season was a rollercoaster. Wins over Florida and Auburn on the road were a lot closer than many expected; and then there was the loss to Texas A&M on the road. Overall the regular season threw Crimson Tide fans for a loop. The postseason didn’t ease...
Paul Finebaum Calls Out Nick Saban: College Football World Reacts
Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a fascinating comment about his team's season in 2021. Saban called it a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide, even though they were a quarter away from winning the National Championship. It took Georgia to have the best fourth quarter of its season to win its first title since 1980.
Nick Saban using unique method of motivation for Alabama in 2022
Alabama lost to Georgia during last season’s national championship game, and Bama head coach Nick Saban is using that defeat to fuel his team heading into the upcoming campaign. The Bulldogs beat the Crimson Tide 33-18 in January, ensuring that the Crimson Tide would not win back-to-back titles. According...
SEC Network Pick Arkansas Most Likely to Upset Alabama
Arkansas remains one of six schools that never beat Nick Saban and is on a 15-game losing streak against Alabama. The last time Arkansas defeated Roll TArkide was in 2006, a 24-23 overtime thriller on the road. During an SEC NOW broadcast, former Georgia tackle Matt Stinchcomb picked Arkansas as a legitimate team to beat Alabama this year after the FPI said Texas was the most likely to defeat the juggernaut program. “Did you see the way [Alabama] played on the road last year against teams that weren’t that great?” Stinchcomb asked. “Did anybody think A&M was going to beat Alabama? Even they...
Florida Football Player Has A Blunt Message For The Georgia Bulldogs
The Florida-Georgia rivalry game is among the most storied in all of college football and Gators defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. is already letting his former team know he's coming. Quote tweeting a Georgia football post over the weekend, Cox warned: "Better get ready for me." Cox transferred from the...
Noel Devine's Daughter Makes College Commitment
The talent in the Devine family is real.
Recruiting Rundown: Nick Saban is Turning Alabama into Edge-Rusher U
The Crimson Tide is zeroing in on adding yet another outstanding linebacker who can make opposing quarterbacks miserable.
Identifying the Hall of Fame player on each NFL roster in 2022
This may be impossible, but we’ll be optimistic because it’s nice to have hope. The NFL world recently witnessed the
2024 four-star OL Peter Jones commits to Notre Dame over Penn State
Malvern (Pa.) Prep class of 2024 offensive lineman Peter Jones ended his recruiting process early, announcing his commitment to Notre Dame on Sunday. Jones is a double Penn State legacy and visited State College, Pa. on several occasions. He took just two trips to South Bend — in April and at the end of July. He also visited Penn State at the end of July, which was a good opportunity to compare his two favorite schools.
NBC Sports
Auburn QB TJ Finley charged with attempting to elude police
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested Thursday after turning himself in on a misdemeanor warrant for attempting to elude a police officer. Auburn assistant police chief Clarence Stewart said in a statement that Finley also received traffic citations and was booked at the Lee County Jail on $3,000 bond. The 20-year-old quarterback was later released.
Yardbarker
Alabama begins 2022 Season | Raw practice footage; Nick Saban, Bryce Young
It begins. Alabama begins their 2022 season as fall camp is underway. Check out all the practice highlights with Nick Saban, Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide.
Florida football begin anew with Billy Napier at the helm
Florida endured a tough 2021 season which saw the firing of Dan Mullen. A new era begins with Billy Napier, hoping to turn the Gators back into a winner. Florida started off the 2021 season 3-1, the one blemish being a close two-point loss to Alabama. But what followed was a disaster. An upset loss to Kentucky, a blowout loss to Georgia, and a blowout loss to 18-point underdog South Carolina put the Gators on the brink. Head coach Dan Mullen fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham but it was a band-aid for what was a larger problem.
Paul Finebaum calls out Nick Saban for ‘excuse’ on Alabama’s 2021 season
Nick Saban referred to Alabama football’s 2021 campaign as a rebuilding year and Paul Finebaum didn’t hold back calling the head coach out for it. ESPN is known for its infatuation with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Nick Saban. Among their most notable advocates is Paul Finebaum. However,...
247Sports
Nick Saban explains Alabama's 'motivating factors' from CFB Playoff National Championship Game loss to Georgia
The Alabama Crimson Tide was the only team to beat Georgia last season, but that triumph was later avenged by the Bulldogs in the national championship game. Heading into the new season, losing to Georgia in the title game is something coach Nick Saban sees as a motivator for his players.
