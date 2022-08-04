ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

New voter registration cards being sent to all Duval County voters

By Steven Ponson
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11RE69_0h5LKjic00
Voters’ Guide

Jacksonville FL — The Duval County Supervisor of Elections is in the process of mailing new voter registration cards to all voters in the county ahead of the upcoming primary election. Supervisor Mike Hogan says it’s part of a process of notifying voters of changes to their precinct due to redistricting. In addition to the new cards, Hogan says your precinct information is also on your sample ballot.

“We have a ton of information that’s available to the voter to make sure they get to the right precinct on election day”. Hogan says.

If you plan to vote on election day then you will need to go to your precinct, but when early voting starts on Monday, you will be able to go to any early voting location. The Florida Primary is on August 23rd.

In the lead-up to election day, Hogan says 13 precincts that were open for the 2020 election have closed. We’re told on election day workers will be at the closed precincts notifying people of where they need to go in case they did not get a notification of the change.

“We take of our, our voters to make sure they get to the right location”. Hogan says.

For more information on where you can find your precinct, you can also check online at the Duval Supervisor of Elections website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN 690

Teachers could get a raise if voters “Say Yes” at the ballot box

Jacksonville, Florida — Early voting begins in Jacksonville on Monday, and voters will have the chance to vote yes on a property tax increase to help give teachers better pay. The Campaign to Keep Duval’s Best Teachers is comprised of the Duval County School Board and the Jacksonville Public Education Fund. Together, they have a referendum to give teachers better salaries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Here are the changes that Duval County voters can expect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s primary is Aug. 23, and early voting will begin Monday in Duval County. Many voters may find some changes regarding their voting sites. Duval County did have 199 precincts, but with the upcoming election, that number is now 187. Even though Jacksonville is growing...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Elections
City
Jacksonville, FL
Duval County, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Elections
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Duval County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Duval County, FL
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Democrats slam Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending elected prosecutor over new abortion law

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of Jacksonville leaders gathered Friday to demand more answers from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about what they say are reproductive rights. At a morning news conference, local Democrats slammed Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his positions on abortion and the fact that he suspended an elected state attorney for pledging not to enforce the state’s new 15-week abortion ban.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Election Day#Cox Media Group#Politics Local#Election Local#The Florida Primary
Action News Jax

Who are the 5 candidates running for Jacksonville sheriff?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County voters have a big decision coming up -- who will become the next sheriff?. That person will lead an agency of more than 3,000 employees with a $550 million budget. Action News Jax has highlighted each of the five candidates running for sheriff. You can watch the full interviews with each of them below.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval County Public Schools narrows list of bidders for headquarters move

Duval County Public Schools has narrowed the slate of companies vying for a piece of the district’s effort to sell its Downtown Southbank administration building and develop a new headquarters off the riverfront. A July 7 purchasing department memo shows a bid evaluation committee recommended the district start negotiations...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Action News Jax

Biden taps ex-Jacksonville Mayor Brown

President Joe Biden nominated former Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown to serve on the National Transportation Safety Board, the White House announced Wednesday. STORY: TODAY: Action News Jax Family Focus ‘Tools for School’ supply drive. Brown was elected in 2011 as Jacksonville’s first Black mayor and served one term....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Clay County sheriff says active shooter plan will ‘keep your kids safe’

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook promised to keep students safe in announcing a ‘playbook’ to deal with an active shooter on a school campus. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the “playbook” in collaboration with Clay County District Schools Superintendent David Broskie and Deputy Director Of Emergency Management Mike Ladd. The active shooter plans are specifically designed for each county school.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Here's a new strategy for the rental housing crisis

This garage apartment in Neptune Beach is an example of a form of missing middle housing not allowed in many of Duval County’s residential neighborhoods. Jacksonville may let people build small rental residences on their properties with the goal of solving two distressing problems: inflation and the housing shortage.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Creating “generational wealth”: The Jacksonville Community Land Trust

On Thursday, July 7, Mayor Lenny Curry announced the launch of the Jacksonville Community Land Trust (JCLT) — a non-profit organization designed to create homeownership opportunities for low to moderate-income households in order to build “generational wealth”. “Strong, financially stable families and neighborhoods are the key to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
884
Followers
3K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy