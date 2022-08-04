Lincoln Public Schools, FBI, work to prevent cybersecurity threats to schools

Read on www.1011now.com
New contract makes LPD Officers highest paid in state
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Police Chief Teresa Ewins thanked the City Council on Monday for unanimously approving a new contract that will make Lincoln Police Department officers the highest paid in the state. The Council passed the resolution at its meeting this afternoon. The three-year contract was negotiated by the Lincoln Police Union and a City team that included staff from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Human Resources Department, LPD, and the City Attorney’s office.
LPS announces schedule changes for Robinson Elementary students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public Schools announced on Monday several changes to student schedules for Robinson Elementary Families due to a delay in opening. The school’s first day will be on Aug. 29. According to the school’s principal, Jeff Vercellino, the school day will be extended 17 minutes, and Robinson students will not have an early release for the first week of school.
Nebraska Community Blood Bank issues blood emergency
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Nebraska Community Blood Bank announced a blood emergency on Monday, as warm weather and summer travel continue to impact an already alarmingly low blood supply. Hospitals and patients depend on eligible donors to give so others can receive lifesaving blood. The current supply is at a one to two day level, which is well below the ideal level of five to seven days.
Mayor’s Employment Program gives interns governmental experience
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ten young interns made an impact around Lincoln this summer. The Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program wrapped up last week after providing hands-on experience for young leaders. The program was open for 16 to 20 year olds. From June to July, they work in the...
LSO: Stolen flatbed trailer & building materials recovered after being listed on Facebook
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office recovered a stolen a flatbed trailer and building materials that had been listed for sale on social media. According to Captain Tommy Trotter, a flatbed utility trailer, metal scaffolding, building materials and a closed utility trailer were stolen Wednesday from a residence near Wittstruck Road in Roca.
Bail set at $5M for northeast Nebraska quadruple killing suspect
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A judge has set bail at $5 million for a man suspected of killing four people in the small northeast Nebraska town of Laurel last week. Court records show 42-year-old Jason Jones would have to put up 10% — or $500,000 — to be released from jail while he awaits trial on four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of arson and four weapons counts.
Valley Fire Department adds new life saving tool
VALLEY, Neb. (WOWT) - When seconds matter in saving lives anything first responders can do to help can be critical. The Valley Volunteer Fire Department is adding two new tools for EMTs to assist in early diagnosis of injuries. It’s cutting-edge technology. “It’s very quick,” Dr. Dalton Nelsen of...
Murder trial begins in drug robbery that turned deadly
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The murder trial for Deontae Rush, an Omaha man who is charged with killing 33-year-old James Shekie in Lincoln in February of 2021, is underway. He’s facing a possible first-degree murder conviction. The state opened up the trial in opening statements Monday by arguing that...
Six people arrested in drug bust at south Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department found methamphetamine, drugs and a handgun inside a home while serving a search warrant. On Friday around 7:15 p.m., investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and LPD Gang Unit served a search warrant at a home just south of 28th and A Streets.
UNMC ‘Urban Heat Island’ study kicks off to explain why areas in North and South Omaha are hotter
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Redlining is the now illegal practice of defining areas with predominantly Black and Brown people as unfit for investment, meaning loans were denied to people in areas based on race. Now that’s having real impacts on the heat index in North and South Omaha. “It’s...
Lincoln man receives 20-years sentence for drug-related charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A 33-year-old Lincoln man received 20 years sentence on Friday for drug- and weapons-related charges such as conspiracy to distribute. According to officials, 33-year-old James Borden of Lincoln was sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture with a prior serious drug felony conviction and five years for using, carrying or possessing a firearm during or in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. There is no parole in the federal system.
Highway 2 road work gets underway Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a new road project will get underway Monday morning on Highway 2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City. NDOT says the work will stretch from 134th Street in Lancaster County, to the Highway 75 exit on the south side of Nebraska City. The departments adds that drivers can also expect to see road work on Highway 75, from Highway 2 south to just past Highway 128.
East Lincoln juice bar announces closure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nutrition Tavern in east Lincoln announced its closure on Monday. A spokesperson posted to their Facebook that the 5505 O Street location is permanently closed. “One chapter ends. Another begins,” said a Nutrition Tavern Spokesperson. “Four years! It was a great run, thanks for all...
1 injured in Omaha shooting, police investigating
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. According to a Saturday morning announcement from Omaha Police, officers were at Immanuel Hospital after a shooting victim arrived. The victim was dropped off at the hospital by a private vehicle. Officers say the victim said...
Code Beer Co. helps keep Lincolnites hydrated in the heat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Amid a summer of record hot temperatures, a local business is helping keep people healthy and hydrated. This summer, Code Beer Co. took note of all the bikers and people walking around the area near N Street and Antelope Valley Parkway in the heat. So, the brewery put together a water drive, offering discounts to people who brought in cases of water to fill their cooler and make sure those who are out and about in the summer heat stay hydrated.
Sunny and warmer Tuesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lots of sunshine expected across Nebraska on Tuesday along with warmer temperatures. High temperatures in the 90s will return on Wednesday with mainly sunny skies. The heat continues through the weekend with mainly dry conditions. Mainly sunny and warmer for Lincoln today. Highs in the upper...
Mathis brings ‘humble mindset’ to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ochaun Mathis was regarded as one of the top players in the NCAA Transfer Portal during the off-season. After being pursued by multiple schools, Mathis chose the Huskers. Now at Nebraska, Mathis adds an experienced, play-making pass rusher to the Huskers’ defense. Mathis has 15-and-a-half sacks...
Lincoln Northwest starts practice for inaugural football season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -High school football practice is underway in Nebraska. At Lincoln Northwest, Monday marks the first workout in the school’s history. Northwest is set to open later this month. Brian Lauck leads the Falcons through their inaugural season. He has 70 players out for football, they’ll compete...
