Tony Boselli appreciative of A+ support from Jags fanbase, organization

Not only will the spotlight be on the Jacksonville Jaguars this week as they compete in the Hall of Fame Game, but it will also be on their first-ever draft pick Tony Boselli. The Jags legend will finally receive his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the Enshrinement Ceremony will take place on Saturday.

Boselli paid his dues through a long wait after being a semifinalist for seven consecutive years. However, what made the journey a little easier to endure was the support he received from the fanbase and the Jags organization.

When speaking with NFL Network recently, Boselli praised Jacksonville and the Jags for their support throughout his journey and said it was an overwhelming feeling.

“The city of Jacksonville has been amazing,” Boselli said. “So being the first pick overall [in Jags history], probably not the sexiest pick and I’m sure the fans were going ‘Hey, where is the wide receiver or the quarterback?’ But you would never know it because they embraced me from Day 1.

Outside of 2017, the last decade-plus has not been great for the organization with wins and losses and the fans have hung in there. They’ve been supportive. So when this happened, they’ve been wild and the organization has been crazy. Shad Khan, the owner, he wasn’t the owner when I played, but you wouldn’t know it with the way he’s handled the situation and what he’s done. […] I think with every player, you want what you did on the field to be appreciated. The Hall of Fame is a validation of that, but then how the organization you gave so much to, the way they treat you afterward says a lot and they get an A+. The fans and organization, it’s been amazing.”

The big knock on Boselli was that his career only lasted from 1995 to 2001 because of a shoulder issue, but fans and football journalists were very vocal about his dominance throughout his wait. With three All-Pro and five Pro Bowl nominations to his name, his body of work certainly should’ve been appreciated sooner.

The wait is now over, though, and Jags fans will get to witness history this weekend. For those wanting to watch, the action will be on ESPN on Aug. 6 at noon, and former Jags quarterback Mark Brunell will have the honor of presenting Boselli for enshrinement.