Greenville, NC

Town Common to hold a summer multi-cultural festival

By Ryan Harper
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for fun at Town Common.

On August 20 from noon-5 p.m., the association of Mexicans in North Carolina will hold the Summer Multi-Cultural Festival.

The event is will have job opportunities, games, prizes, and much more. The event will be held at Town Common at 105 E 1st St.

WNCT

Private, non-profit organization expands mental health services to ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new mental health service is expanding in Eastern North Carolina. The program is part of Youth Villages, a private non-profit group that helps children and families. Intercept is the name of the new program. Intercept offers intensive in-home services to children from birth to 18 years old, with the goal […]
GREENVILLE, NC
