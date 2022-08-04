Town Common to hold a summer multi-cultural festival

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for fun at Town Common.

On August 20 from noon-5 p.m., the association of Mexicans in North Carolina will hold the Summer Multi-Cultural Festival.

The event is will have job opportunities, games, prizes, and much more. The event will be held at Town Common at 105 E 1st St.

