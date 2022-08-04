Whale Sightings Send Many to Plymouth, Where Residents Deal With Heavy Traffic

Read on www.necn.com
3 Underrated Beaches in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Mass. beaches close waters due to Portuguese man o’ war sightings
Portuguese man o' war pack a powerful sting that is dangerous to swimmers. Several Massachusetts beaches faced closures recently due to sightings of Portuguese man o’ war, venomous ocean organisms closely related to jellyfish. A man-of-war, or man o’ war, sighting was reported in Yarmouth Monday, prompting the closure...
Beaches in Cape Cod town closed to swimming after Portuguese man o’ war sighting
YARMOUTH, Mass. — Some beaches in a popular Cape Cod town were closed to swimming on Monday after a Portuguese man o’ war was spotted in the area. A man o’ war sighting was reported in Yarmouth, prompting the closure of all beaches on the south side of town, according to the Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources.
2 North Shore ponds closed to swimming, boating, fishing
LYNN. Mass. — Two ponds on the North Shore have been closed to swimming, boating, and fishing, officials said. Sluice Pond and Flax Pond in Lynn will be chemically treated with a herbicide that targets the control of nuisance aquatic vegetation, according to city officials. The ponds will remain closed until Tuesday.
Sharks now have company in the water off Cape Cod. Portuguese men-of-war have arrived
CHATHAM. Mass. — It’s been the summer of the shark off Cape Cod with hundreds of reported sightings, but a new venomous creature is now making its presence known. Harding’s Beach in Chatham was closed to swimmers Saturday afternoon after a number of Portuguese man o’ wars washed ashore.
WCVB
Bear caught on camera roaming through North Shore neighborhood
DANVERS, Mass. — Danvers residents are being asked to take precautions after a bear was spotted in the Massachusetts town on Sunday. A Danvers resident shared video from her Ring video camera that showed a black bear roaming across her driveway Sunday morning. The bear ended up scaling a short stone wall before moseying along.
Massachusetts beach closes a second time due to Portuguese man o’ war sightings
WESTPORT, Mass. — Portuguese man o’ war sightings have once again forced the closure of a southern Massachusetts beach. The DCR closed Horseneck Beach Station Reservation in Westport at 6 p.m. Sunday due to the presence of man o’ wars and an “intense” rip tide.
NECN
Bear Spotted in Middleton
A black bear was spotted wandering near King Street in Middleton, Massachusetts, on Monday. "The bear walked down the hill and across the street into the woods," Susan Morrissey, who lives in the area, said. “My mom caught him out of the corner of her eye and as you can...
WCVB
Dog found dumped in metal crate in Dedham, Massachusetts, on 90-degree day up for adoption, police say
A small dog that was found abandoned in a crate with no water as temperatures soared to 90 degrees in Dedham, Massachusetts, will soon be up for adoption. The dog, a male Pomeranian estimated to be about 3 to 5 years old, was found inside a metal crate on the side of an East Dedham road at about noon on July 23.
fallriverreporter.com
Horseneck Beach State Reservation closes according to Department of Conservation and Recreation
Effective at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, the Department of Conservation and Recreation has implemented a closure of Horseneck Beach State Reservation in the Town of Westport for the remainder of the day due to a Portuguese man o’ war sighting, as well as dangerous ocean conditions, including intense rip tide.
Police: Dog trapped in hot car for ‘close to an hour’ in Dedham parking lot
DEDHAM, Mass. — A dog was trapped in a hot car on Friday morning as temperatures neared 90 degrees, authorities say. Video posted by the Dedham Police Department shows the dog panting profusely in the scorching conditions. “This is a real life example of how quickly things can escalate,”...
NECN
Boat Runs Aground in Nahant During Sunday's Storms
Five people were rescued after their boat ran aground off Nahant, Massachusetts, during Sunday's severe storms. Around 8 p.m., Nahant police received multiple 911 calls about a boat taking on water after getting lodged on some rocks as a result of the severe weather. The harbormaster's boat was deployed and...
fallriverreporter.com
Seven transported to the hospital due to fireworks display at Rhode Island festival
Cumberland, Rhode Island- According to the Cumberland Fire Department, on Saturday, public safety crews mitigated an incident involving a firework detonation which injured members of the public. Just after 10:00 p.m. during the fireworks display at Cumberlandfest, held at Diamond Hill Park an incident involving pyrotechnic material discharged by a...
Wild Care Cape Cod Explains This Strange Behavior Coming From Hot Animals
The summer of 2022 has been hot, and while we struggle to find shade and the nearest body of water, humans aren’t the only ones struggling to beat the heat. The extreme heat on the SouthCoast has caused animals to act a little strange, and Wild Care Cape Cod in Eastham has some tips if you have witnessed this odd behavior.
NECN
7 People Injured After Firework Misfires into Crowd in Cumberland, RI
Three adults and four children were sent to the hospital after a firework misfired during a town festival in Cumberland, Rhode Island on Saturday. A firework fired directly into a crowd of people during the packed festival at around 10 p.m., according to WJAR-TV. Members of the crowd say they noticed when they heard a strange popping noise and smelled smoke.
universalhub.com
Yes, four of those weird helicopters just flew over Boston
Aegon Targaryen VI videoed the flight of the V-22 Ospreys down and over the Charles shortly after 11 a.m. They came from the north, like New Hampshire maybe.
universalhub.com
Baby wheel in Dorchester Bay
You really need spell checking and proof reading before you post. Seriously multiple articles has had many errors in simple spelling, like the article about the baby wheel, it's whale, just look before you settle for what it say and you might have a chance at writing articles that people read for news, rather than to make fun of you.
capecod.com
Tractor-trailer rolls over spills asphalt in Wareham
WAREHAM – Wareham Fire reports that Monday afternoon, Shift 3 responded out to the ramp from Route 58 onto I-495 South for the report of a tractor trailer rollover. C1, C2, E1 & R1 responded to the scene. Companies shut down the ramp, tended to the operator to check for injuries and addressed any hazards from the tractor trailer. Just be advised that units are still on scene and ramp will be shut down until the tractor trailer has been removed.
NECN
Boston Extends Heat Emergency Through Monday
Dangerously high temperatures on Sunday won’t be subsiding much, if at all, to begin the workweek. As such, the city of Boston has extended its heat emergency through Monday, Mayor Michelle Wu’s office announced. “With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Monday,...
Freezer that washed up on Massachusetts beach was filled with ice cream, a tourist says
Lauren Raimy had one hope for the freezer she saw wash up on a Nantucket shoreline: please don’t contain a dead body. To her relief, the freezer was in fact filled with ice cream, according to the Nantucket Current, which posted photos of the discovery on its website. Raimy...
universalhub.com
This storm was not messing around
Joan was at Nahant Beach this afternon when the storm showed up and just burst right over her head. She managed to get a couple of good shots "just before we grabbed our stuff and made a mad dash for the car." Chelsea Scanner watched the storm advance from Chelsea,...
