Here’s how Central Florida districts plan to handle COVID-19 this school year
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Central Florida students and teachers gear up to go back to school, everyone is wondering how each district plans to handle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With some districts modifying their COVID-19 protocols, it’s important to know what to expect at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Inflation Reduction Act could help Central Florida coastal communities prepare for storms
ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. Senate’s Inflation Reduction Act passed over the weekend contains several climate provisions that could help some Central Florida coastal communities. The $750 billion package was passed on Sunday in Washington, and those who voted in favor of it touted its promise to create...
Over 776K vote-by-mail ballots cast in Florida primary election as in-person early voting gets underway
ORLANDO, Fla. – As in-person early voting gets underway in several Florida counties on Monday, almost a quarter of all mail-in ballots have already been returned in the Aug. 23 primary elections. According to data posted on the state Division of Elections website, 776,335 vote-by-mail ballots have been cast...
Ask Trooper Steve: How much does a driver’s license cost in Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve answered on Monday, “How much does it cost for a driver’s license in Florida?”...
Florida Foodie: Dave Manuchia, 1 of Olive Garden’s founders, dishes on his 40 year career
Dave Manuchia may not be a household name, but he has played a big role in the restaurant industry for the past 40 years. Among his many accomplishments, Manuchia was one of the founders of the Olive Garden franchise. “(I) got a degree in business, got an MBA and ended...
LIVE RADAR: More heat and storms in Central Florida forecast
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances remain high in Central Florida for the next couple of days. Expect a 60% coverage of rain on Monday and Tuesday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. By Wednesday, rain chances will be lower at 30%. Expect a 20% coverage of...
Florida gas prices continue to fall, reaching lowest price since March
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices are continuing to fall, reaching prices last seen five months ago. According to AAA, the average price per gallon in Florida is now $3.79, the lowest daily average since March 4. Prices have dropped $1.10 from the record high of $4.89 set on June 13.
Dog days: More heat, more storms in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are once again pinpointing high rain chances in Central Florida. Temperatures in the Orlando area will be in the mid-90s on Tuesday, with a 60% coverage of rain. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect a high of 94 degrees in Orlando....
