ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

6 killed, 8 hurt when speeding driver runs red light in Windsor Hills

By additional reporting by Nidia Becerra
westernslopenow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.westernslopenow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Southwest attendant suffers broken back in hard landing

DALLAS (AP) — A Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture to a vertebra in her upper back during a hard landing last month in California, according to federal safety investigators. The National Transportation Safety Board said the impact of landing was so hard that the flight attendant thought the plane had crashed. She felt pain in her back and neck and could not move, and was taken to a hospital where she was diagnosed with the fracture. The safety board completed its investigation without saying what caused the hard landing. The NTSB said none of the other 141 people on board the plane were injured in the incident at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California.
SANTA ANA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Slauson#Mercedes#Ktla#Chp#Pepsi
Daily Mail

Girl, 11, dies during birthday party held on inflatable assault course at water park where witnesses claim teenage lifeguards 'were not prepared' and staff 'need proper training'

A girl of 11 died at a water park birthday party after she went missing on a giant inflatable assault course. The victim, named by witnesses as Kyra, was supposed to be on the Total Wipeout-style challenge with around ten friends for an hour-long session at 3pm on Saturday. But...
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Traveling Nurse Charged With Six Counts of Murder After High-Speed Crash

A traveling Texas nurse is facing multiple murder charges after running a red light and crashing into traffic while allegedly driving 90 mph in Windsor Hills, California.Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Monday that Nicole Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the multi-car crash, which left six people dead. Linton faces a 90-year prison sentence if convicted.Police say Linton was driving at high speed in a Mercedes on Thursday when she blew through a red light at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues. Multiple...
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

Water park where 11-year-old girl drowned on inflatable assault course faces health and safety probe as police quiz staff at the site

The water park where an 11-year-old schoolgirl drowned is set to be investigated for possible breaches of health and safety rules. Officials with the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead are poised to launch a probe once Thames Valley Police have concluded their inquiries into the tragic death of Kyra Hill at the Liquid Leisure theme park near Datchet, Berkshire.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy