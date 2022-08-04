Read on www.ktvu.com
Santa Rosa Police Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows
Santa Rosa Police Department officers impounded nine cars and arrested multiple drivers that participated in Friday night sideshow activities, the department announced on Saturday. At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue after fairgoers heard sideshow activity from the Sonoma County fairgrounds. On the scene, police said...
Vallejo teen seriously injured during a sideshow makes unexpected recovery
VALLEJO, Calif. - Tyler Ingersoll of Vallejo used to love watching sideshows, but now he's speaking out against them. The 19-year-old was struck by a hit-and-run driver as he stood as a spectator last month and is now recovering from life-threatening injuries. "I'm grateful to be alive," said Ingersoll. "That's...
Police deploy K9 on suspect in American Canyon, dog bites bystander instead
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. - Police in American Canyon deployed a police K9 on a suspect for resisting arrest over the weekend. But instead, the dog bypassed the suspect and bit a bystander, officials say. American Canyon police said the incident happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 6 after a...
Daughter of victim of latest Danville Rolex robbery speaks out
DANVILLE, Calif. - The daughter of the latest Rolex robbery in Danville said Monday that she is concerned about the recent spree of similar incidents in the Tri-Valley area. "This has been happening every month here for the past six months," she said. "This is not the first incident, but we need to get to the bottom of why it keeps happening."
3-alarm fire ignites in Martinez, threatens homes
A three-alarm fire is burning in the East Bay, threatening homes and putting up smoke. At around 4:20 p.m., the vegetation fire ignited near 4105 Pacheco Blvd. in Martinez.
Potentially deadly mosquito found in Contra Costa Co. for the first time
According to a press release from the county, Aedes mosquitos are described as being very aggressive day biters that can transmit diseases such as Zika, Yellow and Dengue fevers.
Person extricated from car on I-280
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A person was extricated following a vehicle crash on Interstate 280 southbound Saturday morning, according to a tweet by North County Fire Authority (NCFA). The extricated person was transported to a local hospital. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation. All lanes are currently open. KRON On is […]
Crews contain 3-alarm Martinez brush fire that started near homeless encampment, officials say
Crews were able to quickly contain a brush fire that broke out Thursday afternoon in Martinez and threatened several structures in the area.
Man shot in East Oakland dies at hospital
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said a man was shot and killed Sunday in East Oakland. A neighbor called 9-1-1 around 11 p.m. and said a person was shot in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue. When police arrived they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Pittsburg siblings charged in killing of Carmel teen to appear in court
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A Solano County Superior Court judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for the Pittsburgh brother and sister charged in the killing of a 19-year-old woman from Carmel. Jessica Quintanilla, of Pittsburg, was charged with murder and her brother, Marco Quintanilla, was charged with accessory to murder last year...
1 dead in big rig crash on Hwy 92 in Foster City
(KRON) — A fatal crash was reported Friday morning on westbound Highway 92 in Foster City just west of the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said. The crash was reported shortly after 9:45 a.m. on the highway just east of Foster City Boulevard on the Peninsula side of the bridge. After being […]
McKinney Fire almost bigger than combined area of 2 big Bay Area cities
As the McKinney Fire burns for a second consecutive week, California’s largest blaze this year is now almost as big as Oakland and San Francisco combined.
Repealed San Jose cruising ban about public safety, not racism
San Jose, CA - On Tuesday the San Jose City Council is set to finalize a plan to lift a ban on cruising in the city. The move, which was initially approved at the end of June, is being hailed as a way to remove a racist and outdated policy which penalizes Latino culture and heritage. But, one former member of the council says the policy was always simply about public safety, not racism.
Water tests show what's causing the Oakland Estuary to be muddy brown and slimy green
OAKLAND, Calif. - People and pets are urged to stay out of the Oakland Estuary and away from Alameda’s shoreline after potentially harmful algae blooms were discovered, following several water tests. For weeks, the water has looked muddy and murky, prompting those who live on or near the water...
4-alarm fire in Fairfield is out
FAIRFIELD (KRON) – A four acre fire burning on the backside of Lagoon Valley in Fairfield has been extinguished as of Thursday afternoon, according to police. The fire was in the area of Discovery Way and Hancock Drive, according to a tweet from the Fairfield Fire Department. The fire was a four alarm fire. Discovery […]
SR-92 crash leads to 2 deaths, 1 seriously injured
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Two people have died, and one is left seriously injured following a crash on CA State Route 92 Friday morning according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). At around 9:44 a.m., CHP received a call to their communication center about a crash on SR-92 westbound, east of Foster City Boulevard. A […]
San Pablo police officer busts a move with local 8-year-old dancer
SAN PABLO, Calif. - A San Pablo police officer was caught on video busting out serious dance moves last week alongside an 8-year-old named Ivan. Officer Cameron Banayat showcased his moves during his department’s National Night Out event on Tuesday, dancing in sync to Michael Jackson's Pretty Young Thing.
Oakland police seek help in locating an at-risk senior woman
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police in Oakland are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing at-risk senior woman, the department announced on Monday. Linda ZeaZeas has Alzheimer's and was last seen on Monday around 10 a.m. in the 7100 block of Weld Street, police said. ZeaZeas is a white female,...
Another violent weekend in Oakland, police chief says
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland was rocked by yet another violent weekend, which included homicides, shootings, and robberies, the city's police chief said Monday. Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at a news conference on Monday that four homicides have occurred since Friday, two of which happened in East Oakland. Armstrong said there...
