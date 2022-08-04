ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain Hill, PA

‘Wetdown’ Brings Cool Relief, Sense of Community to Fountain Hill

By Josh Popichak
sauconsource.com
 4 days ago
sauconsource.com

Fountain Hill Borough Council Discusses Broadway Road Work

When Fountain Hill Borough Council met on Aug. 1, an ongoing major road project in the borough was among the discussion items that topped their list. Work on the current phase of major overhaul of Broadway is continuing, with borough manager Eric Gratz informing council that its completion is “three to four weeks” away.
FOUNTAIN HILL, PA
sauconsource.com

Plans for Meadows Road Bridge Replacement to Be Unveiled

Plans for a replacement span for the former Meadows Road Bridge in Lower Saucon Township are scheduled to be presented to Lower Saucon Township Council and members of the public later this month. According to an Aug. 3 letter from PennDOT Engineering District 5 Acting District Executive-Design Scott Vottero, officials...
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
sauconsource.com

Police Investigating Thefts from Unlocked Cars in Milford Twp.

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin are investigating several recent thefts in Milford Township, Bucks County, in which they say a thief’s or thieves’ larceny was made easier by virtue of the fact that the vehicles from which items were taken were left unlocked. In a news release over...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

