‘Apollo 13’: Kevin Bacon Recalls Wild Story About Cameraman Throwing Up on Him

Click here to read the full article. Don’t Let This Flop is released Wednesdays on all audio streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher and more. You probably know Kevin Bacon from his work in A Few Good Men or Wild Things or Diner or virtually any movie made in the 80s, 90s, 2000s, 2010s, or any decade. (He’s a popular working actor! There’s a reason why this game exists.) But perhaps Kevin Bacon’s greatest recent accomplishment is being one of the least insufferable actors on TikTok, and arguably one of the all-time greatest himbos on the platform. Bacon’s TikTok page is, in short, a delight. Unlike many other celebrities, he typically doesn’t try...

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO