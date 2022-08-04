ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Apollo 13’: Kevin Bacon Recalls Wild Story About Cameraman Throwing Up on Him

By Craig Garrett
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Kevin Bacon Has Reinvented Himself Into a Himbo Star of TikTok

Click here to read the full article. Don’t Let This Flop is released Wednesdays on all audio streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher and more. You probably know Kevin Bacon from his work in A Few Good Men or Wild Things or Diner or virtually any movie made in the 80s, 90s, 2000s, 2010s, or any decade. (He’s a popular working actor! There’s a reason why this game exists.) But perhaps Kevin Bacon’s greatest recent accomplishment is being one of the least insufferable actors on TikTok, and arguably one of the all-time greatest himbos on the platform.  Bacon’s TikTok page is, in short, a delight. Unlike many other celebrities, he typically doesn’t try...
NFL
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fox News

Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash

Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Kevin Bacon
Person
Bill Paxton
Person
Tom Hanks
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Jim Nabors Spoke on the Surprising Way Andy Griffith Handled Fame

Stars handle fame in their own way and Andy Griffith of The Andy Griffith Show certainly had his ideas about dealing with it. Yet you might be surprised that a star of his magnitude didn’t really like to publicize it. Griffith, who played Sheriff Andy Taylor for eight seasons on the CBS sitcom, had a hand in bringing Jim Nabors on board. Nabors, of course, played gas station attendant and future Marine Gomer Pyle on there. One time, Nabors talked about his costar and that fame.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Where Is Joanne Woodward Now? A New HBO Docuseries Explores Her Story

Oscar winner, philanthropist, and Golden Age icon Joanne Woodward is synonymous with the best of Hollywood. As the oldest Best Actress Academy Award winner and one of the first people to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she's had a successful career spanning six decades — and it's easy to see why Joanne would be the subject of fascination.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apollo 13#Entertainment Weekly#Mexican
Outsider.com

Don Knotts Once Revealed His ‘Favorite’ Role

We never get tired of seeing interview clips of the legendary Don Knotts. So, as a way to celebrate what would’ve been his 98th birthday, we’re looking back at one of his many memorable moments. In a restored interview with Knotts from 1994, Knotts chatted with a Kansas...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Deadline

Mary Alice Dies: ‘A Different World’ & ‘Matrix Revolutions’ Actor Won Tony Award For ‘Fences’

Click here to read the full article. Mary Alice, an Emmy-winning actor for I’ll Fly Away and a Tony winner for her performance in 1987’s Broadway production of August Wilson’s Fences, died yesterday in New York City. Her age has been variously reported as 80, 84 and 86. Her death was confirmed to Deadline by the New York Police Department. No additional details were immediately available. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “A shoulder we all stood on,” tweeted actor Colman Domingo today. A prolific character actor on screen and stage, and a pioneer in the representation of Black actors...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Nicole Kidman Resigns AMC Deal After Viral Ad

For more than a year, pandemic restrictions prohibited people around the world from enjoying some of their favorite pastimes, such as having a drink with friends or visiting the theater for the newest movie. And even after restrictions began to ease, many remained hesitant to return to normal life. In...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Storage Wars’ Star Dan Dotson Updates Fans on Dog Jax After Health Scare

“Storage Wars” Dan Dotson’s family suffered a health scare recently. Dotson’s dog, Jax, was so sick they almost lost him. Dotson shared a tweet this morning, saying: “Jax has had a rough way to go. We almost lost him last year, no one knows what his problems were but he’s slowly getting better all the time. He’s able to walk and he’s putting weight back on. We just love our Jax He’s like family to us, they all are. #doglovers”.
PETS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

534K+
Followers
57K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy