Washington State

This Washington bakery serves the best chocolate chip cookie in the state, Yelp says

By Helena Wegner
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

Anyone craving cookies in Washington is in luck. Yelp recently named the best chocolate chip cookie spot in every state.

And this Seattle bakery made the list, which Yelp released July 18, ahead of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Aug. 4.

Hello Robin has two locations in the city that serve a variety of cookie flavors , including classic chocolate chip, birthday cake, mackles’more, brown butter snickerdoodle, salted butterscotch and orange habanero chocolate chip.

“Don’t let their lumpy, unassuming appearance fool you,” one reviewer wrote. “Their cookies are crispy on the outside but soft and chewy on the inside.”

The chocolate chip cookies were definitely a crowd favorite among reviewers.

“I tried every cookie flavor here and their classic chocolate chip cookie is by far the best,” one reviewer wrote. “Don’t waste your time with anything else!”

This also isn’t the first time Hello Robin has been recognized. Yelp previously named the business as the best place to get an ice cream sandwich in Washington.

So not only can customers snag cookies for a sweet treat, but they can also order an ice cream sandwich with Molly Moon’s ice cream .

To find the best chocolate chip cookies, Yelp looked at U.S. businesses in the restaurant and food category that had a large number of reviews mentioning “chocolate chip cookies.” Then each place was ranked based on the “total volume and ratings of reviews” and other factors.

Comments / 0

Tacoma, WA
