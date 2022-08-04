ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon District Shooting: Memorial committee working to ‘get it right,’ co-chair says

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
DAYTON — There is no final timeline to finalize a location for the memorial to the Oregon District shooting “because it’s so critically important that we get it right,” ‘8/4 Memorial Committee co-chair Sandy Gudorf said Thursday.

The committee formed a year after the mass shooting and even through an area next to Lilly’s Bistro was donated in 2020 to serve as the location for the memorial, the committee has made no decisions about where the remembrance should be placed.

Thursday, Gudorf told News Center 7′s Haley Kosik the COVID pandemic and its aftermath slowed the process of erecting a memorial to the nine people slain and their families.

The committee has been at work, filtering through more than 700 surveys and staging public meetings to gather information.

“We’ve done a number of focus groups we’ve talked individually with survivors and victims families, we’ve done community surveys,” Gudorf said. “So, we believe that we have a really good handle on what this memorial should be from our community’s perspective.”

The next step is narrowing in on a location for the memorial, she said.

Then, the committee’s task will be to find an artist who will work with a design team to create a memorial the public will be happy with, a marker the community wants.

