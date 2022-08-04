ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

How being ‘Tournament Town’ benefits Greensboro

By Bob Buckley
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IjTdV_0h5LHDYr00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Richard Beard looks around the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center with a smile of satisfaction on his face.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

“These people are coming from all over the country, and they’re leaving their tax dollars here. So it’s a huge revenue generator for our community,” Beard said about some of the 18,000 athletes and 40,000 people overall that the AAU Junior Olympics have brought the Triad this week. And that’s just one of three major events in town along with the YMCA Long Course National Swimming Championships and the Wyndham Championship golf tournament (not to mention the Winston-Salem Open ATP tennis event later in the month).

Beard runs the Greensboro Sports Foundation which recruits these major events that not only add to the quality of life in the Triad but are one of the area’s biggest money makers for not just local businesses but the government, too.

“I’ve done a quick calculation just on the 27,000 room nights we have on the AAU Junior Olympics…when you calculate just the occupancy tax that they leave behind, that’s well over $200,000 just on this one event over a two-week period,” Beard said.

But in the next sentence, he’s selling you on how much more we can do.

“We have some great facilities that we built many years ago like Bryan Park Soccer Complex, Spencer Love Tennis Center that were showcase facilities when they were built, but we haven’t kept them up over the years,” Beard said. “We need to continue investing in the facilities that we already have and the low-hanging fruit that we already have. And then we need to think big on how can we establish more sports facilities…that will create this return on investment, attract these events but also benefit the community to be able to use the facilities when we don’t have these big events here.”

So even if you don’t own a business that benefits, and you’re not that moved by the way this income to the government lowers your taxes, maybe you are excited about the Learn to Swim program at the Aquatics Center that has the goal of teaching every Guilford County Schools student to swim by second grade. Or your son or daughter might play soccer and appreciate what they have for games and training at Bryan Park.

The biggest jewel of all is the Greensboro Coliseum which has under the watchful eye of Managing Director Matt Brown been able to stay modernized to the point of being a premier complex in the country that puts on an average of 1,100 events a year.

“We have a coliseum complex that is very, very flexible in what type of events we can attract here,” Beard said. “Everybody knows the Greensboro Coliseum is the basketball arena. But since we added the Greensboro Aquatics Center, and we have this special events center that’s very flexible, that affords us to bring these big events because we have so much space in one location.”

And when Greensboro branded itself as “Tournament Town,” they put action behind the words. When the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament goes somewhere like Brooklyn, it’s just another event in a huge city. In Greensboro, everyone seems to embrace being hosts in a way those larger cities don’t, and Richard Beard says people notice.

“They love Greensboro. They love how we put on these events. They love the fact that we have a community that volunteers for these events,” he said. “We have a very giving community and take pride in it, and that resonates with these events.”

And Beard insists that benefits everyone who lives in the region.

“Greensboro does not understand the impact of sports tourism in the community, and we need to do a better job of telling that story,” Beard said.

See more on this story in this edition of the Buckley Report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Greensboro man celebrates wedding anniversary with $100,000 lottery win

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Celebrating a wedding anniversary at the beach led Kenneth Smith of Greensboro to a $100,000 scratch-off win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I’ve always fantasized about winning a big prize in the lottery,” Smith said. Smith, a 33-year-old real estate worker, bought his winning $100 Million Mega Cash […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Youngest winner at Bowman Gray Stadium wins again

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A wild night of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium included the youngest ever winner in track history getting his second win of the season in the Sportsman Division. 14-year-old Riley Neal took his black 07 car to victory lane by avoiding several wrecks and making a veteran move on a more […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Page High School launches free app for students, parents

GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — In just a couple of weeks, the halls of Page High School in Greensboro will be busy with students. Some will know their way around, but others will be new. In either case, there’s a new resource to help: the Page High School App! It’s a one-stop shop for everything about […]
GREENSBORO, NC
The Planking Traveler

The Top Things to see and do in North Carolina

Though I’ll be sharing a huge variety of activities for you to enjoy in my beautiful state, I am an outdoor lover, so I’ll start with one of the best budget-friendly and family-friendly activities you can enjoy anywhere in North Carolina – our state parks! This year, NC State Parks has continued its NC 100 mile challenge where the goal is to log 100 miles of outdoor activity over the course of the year.
HIGH POINT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Government
Greensboro, NC
Sports
FOX8 News

Cheapest gallon of gas in NC found in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be found in Greensboro. Shannon’s Stop & Shop on West Gate City Boulevard posted $3.12 per gallon as of Sunday, GasBuddy’s survey of fuel outlets showed. Across the Greensboro market prices fell another 16.5 cents last week, and the average […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes 60 Miles North of Charlotte

Late last night, at 8:24pm, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck between Charlotte and Greensboro in the small town of Archdale. According to the USGS, the quake had a specific epicenter of 35.913°N 79.904°W and a depth of 6.2 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Furniture Today

Foam fabricator expands High Point operations

HICKORY, N.C. — HS Foam Fabricators, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hickory Springs Manufacturing Co., is opening a second foam fabrication facility in High Point to further expand capacity for its business and provide additional support to current and new customers. “The High Point region is a significant area...
HIGH POINT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Tourism#Greensboro Coliseum#Volunteers#Winston Salem Open#Triad#The Ymca Long Course#The Winston Salem Open
WXII 12

Wake Forest Baptist Church to close following membership vote

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Church announced Sunday it will be closing after a vote by members to dissolve its ministry after 66 years on campus. Wake Forest Baptist Church was founded when Wake Forest College moved to Winston-Salem in 1956. The church says the decision is due to a declining and aging membership, limited financial resources and a new rental policy imposed on the church by Wake Forest University.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX Carolina

USGS confirms earthquake in NC Sunday night

ARCHDALE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed an earthquake hit the Archdale area in North Carolina Monday night. The quake was reported at 8:24 p.m., had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 6 kilometers, according to USGS. USGS said this is earthquake hit...
ARCHDALE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Soccer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
munaluchi

DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina

An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
ALBEMARLE, NC
WXII 12

'I am a Queen' hosts back-to-school giveaway

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nonprofit "I am a Queen" hosted its 14th back-to-school giveaway Saturday, but, for the first time in years, kids could hand-pick their supplies inside the Windsor Recreation Center. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the organization to be drive-thru only, but executive director Alana Allen said nothing would stop them from holding the event.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Some NC school resource officers equipped with AR-15s

(WGHP) — As schools gear up to start a new year, law enforcement agencies across the county are preparing resource officers as well, some even beefing up their training and tactics.  Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood is taking it a step further by arming county school resource officers with AR-15 semi-automatic guns on all six […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy