Napa County, CA

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border

CALIFORNIA, USA — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Walker, California, Monday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 1:44 p.m. It was centered about 3 miles east northeast of Coleville and about 37.5 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe. People reported feeling it...
California to begin offering free meals in all public schools this year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California schools are officially implementing a program that provides free meals to all students across the state starting in the 2022-23 school year. The California Universal Meals program allows for district nutrition programs to receive the necessary funding to provide free breakfast and lunch to all public school students, regardless of income status.
Vehicle crashes into Orangevale tattoo shop

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire crews are shoring up a tattoo shop after a vehicle crashed into it Monday afternoon in Orangevale. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said they were helping several patients in two vehicles with treatment and transport after the crash.
Roseville police say 4 people overdosed on Fentanyl in 36 hours

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The fentanyl crisis continues to sweep the nation and have a harsh impact on Placer County. "Just in the last few years, we've really seen an explosion of the number of overdoses specifically related to Fentanyl," said Rob Oldham, Director of Health and Human Services for Placer County.
Multi-alarm fire burns through Rio Linda junkyard

RIO LINDA, Calif. — A large fire at a junkyard in Rio Linda near W M Street and W 6th Street is sending plumes of thick black smoke into the air Friday evening. According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, no structures are being threatened by the fire, though multiple RVs and other equipment are at risk.
The FBI is hiring, and you just might be who they're looking for

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Do you have a college degree, a few years of professional experience, but are considering a career change? The FBI is hiring and you may be what they are looking for. The agency needs people with a variety of skills and from all ethnic backgrounds. Special...
You can take a tour of Northern California on this 8-day cruise

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’ve ever wanted to take a cruise around Northern California, now’s your chance!. American Cruise Lines is launching a California cruise that leaves from San Francisco and stops in Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento. The 8-day trip will take you through the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, Napa River and San Joaquin River.
4 suspected fentanyl overdoses in 2 days in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — In two days there were four suspected fentanyl overdoses in Roseville, police say. In the past 36 hours, the Roseville Police Department and Fire Department have responded to three separate incidents that are possible fentanyl overdoes. Two of the people were found in separate cars and...
Humidity sets stage for more thunderstorms in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California has had high humidity and hot weather to kick off August. Valley areas have routinely hit 100 degrees or hotter. Monsoon moisture from the south has added extra humidity to the mix, resulting in muggy afternoons and warm mornings in the 70s. The normal low for Sacramento this time of year is 59 degrees.
2 dead, 2 injured after Sunday morning crash in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people have died and two others are recovering from injuries after a Sunday morning crash on Garden Highway in Sacramento. Around 12:48 a.m. Sunday, Sacramento Police officers say they responded to the area of Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard after reports came in of a crash involving two cars.
Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges

SAN FRANCISCO — The husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi pleaded not guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May car crash in Northern California wine country. Paul Pelosi, 82, did not appear in person at Napa County Superior Court Wednesday....
