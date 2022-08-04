Read on www.abc10.com
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
CALIFORNIA, USA — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Walker, California, Monday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 1:44 p.m. It was centered about 3 miles east northeast of Coleville and about 37.5 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe. People reported feeling it...
California to begin offering free meals in all public schools this year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California schools are officially implementing a program that provides free meals to all students across the state starting in the 2022-23 school year. The California Universal Meals program allows for district nutrition programs to receive the necessary funding to provide free breakfast and lunch to all public school students, regardless of income status.
Mixed thoughts surround proposal making sidewalk camps a misdemeanor in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Sacramento City Council will start debating whether camping on the sidewalk should be a misdemeanor. Some say this mostly impacts people who live on the streets. "People are afraid to dine out... because of their safety, and sometimes we're concerned about our employee...
Del Paso Heights' 'Unity N' Community' strives to quell violence in neighborhood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A large crowd of Del Paso Heights neighbors gathered for the 20th annual Unity N' Community cookout Sunday afternoon. There was no shortage of soul food, music and entertainment. "One thing about the Del Paso Heights area is that we're all a family," said event co-host...
Coyotes are being seen earlier than usual in Citrus Heights, here's what you should know
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Coyotes have reappeared in Citrus Heights ahead of their usual season, according to residents on Facebook. A coyote was spotted standing in the middle of the road on Auburn Boulevard and Halifax Street. It's not the first time these animals have been seen in the...
Roseville high schools switch start times with some elementary schools as new law goes into effect
Roseville Joint Union High School District and Roseville City School District share buses, so they've had to move elementary school start times earlier. California schools push back school start times Subtitle here. Pencils are sharpened, notebooks are ready, and backpacks are hanging by the door in preparation for the first...
Vehicle crashes into Orangevale tattoo shop
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire crews are shoring up a tattoo shop after a vehicle crashed into it Monday afternoon in Orangevale. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said they were helping several patients in two vehicles with treatment and transport after the crash.
Roseville police say 4 people overdosed on Fentanyl in 36 hours
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The fentanyl crisis continues to sweep the nation and have a harsh impact on Placer County. "Just in the last few years, we've really seen an explosion of the number of overdoses specifically related to Fentanyl," said Rob Oldham, Director of Health and Human Services for Placer County.
Multi-alarm fire burns through Rio Linda junkyard
RIO LINDA, Calif. — A large fire at a junkyard in Rio Linda near W M Street and W 6th Street is sending plumes of thick black smoke into the air Friday evening. According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, no structures are being threatened by the fire, though multiple RVs and other equipment are at risk.
The FBI is hiring, and you just might be who they're looking for
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Do you have a college degree, a few years of professional experience, but are considering a career change? The FBI is hiring and you may be what they are looking for. The agency needs people with a variety of skills and from all ethnic backgrounds. Special...
Some Sacramento families seek help with essentials for the first time as inflation soars
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With the cost of everyday necessities like groceries, fuel, utilities and more rising, some are seeking out community resources to help them fill the gap for the first time. Mayra Romero, 29, recently lost her job with the Girl Scouts of Northern California. The news came...
Discovery Way closed in both directions due to grass fire in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Crews are battling a grass fire in Fairfield that has closed Discovery Way in both directions on Thursday. About three to four acres are affected by the fire and no structures are threatened right now. Discovery Way is closed at Hancock Drive and people should avoid the area.
You can take a tour of Northern California on this 8-day cruise
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’ve ever wanted to take a cruise around Northern California, now’s your chance!. American Cruise Lines is launching a California cruise that leaves from San Francisco and stops in Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento. The 8-day trip will take you through the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, Napa River and San Joaquin River.
4 suspected fentanyl overdoses in 2 days in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — In two days there were four suspected fentanyl overdoses in Roseville, police say. In the past 36 hours, the Roseville Police Department and Fire Department have responded to three separate incidents that are possible fentanyl overdoes. Two of the people were found in separate cars and...
Humidity sets stage for more thunderstorms in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California has had high humidity and hot weather to kick off August. Valley areas have routinely hit 100 degrees or hotter. Monsoon moisture from the south has added extra humidity to the mix, resulting in muggy afternoons and warm mornings in the 70s. The normal low for Sacramento this time of year is 59 degrees.
'We need to be strong': Sacramento City Unified School District teacher loses home in fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento City Unified School District teacher lost everything in a house fire Wednesday. John Xiong, a math teacher at Rosa Parks Middle School, lost his home in the 8300 block of Stevenson Avenue after a fire sparked Wednesday afternoon. "My son called me and said,...
Sacramento homeless shelter and enforcement initiative in jeopardy, backing coalition says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A ballot measure that would require the City of Sacramento to create homeless shelter space and begin enforcing a camping ban could be at risk of being removed or drastically altered, according to a coalition of community members who worked with City Hall to draft the measure.
16-year-old girl died from suspected fentanyl overdose in Roseville, police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A 16-year-old girl died from a suspected fentanyl overdose in Roseville, police say. Roseville Police Department officials responded to reports of a drug overdose death involving a 16-year-old girl on June 21. Investigators who are investigating the death now suspect it was fentanyl-related. Roseville Police encourage...
2 dead, 2 injured after Sunday morning crash in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people have died and two others are recovering from injuries after a Sunday morning crash on Garden Highway in Sacramento. Around 12:48 a.m. Sunday, Sacramento Police officers say they responded to the area of Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard after reports came in of a crash involving two cars.
Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges
SAN FRANCISCO — The husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi pleaded not guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May car crash in Northern California wine country. Paul Pelosi, 82, did not appear in person at Napa County Superior Court Wednesday....
