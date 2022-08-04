Read on fcfreepresspa.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Michael David Mills obituary 1958~2022
Michael David Mills, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 in his home. Born February 11, 1958 in Hancock, MD he was the son of Dorothy (Angle) Mills of Chambersburg and the late David L. Mills. He was a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School with the...
Nancy A Rife obituary 1944~2022
Nancy A Rife (Piper), age 78, passed into the gates of Heaven peacefully on August 7, 2022. She was surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was born January 25, 1944, in Chambersburg, PA to Truman William Piper and Dessie Irene (Mayhugh) Piper. She was preceded in death by her late...
Tyler David Harris obituary 1989~2022
Tyler David Harris, also known as Pman, as Tyler would say P is for perfect man, 33 years old of Gettysburg PA, passed away on July 31st, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born on February 25th, 1989. Tyler is a graduate of Biglerville High School Class of 2008...
Hester A Smith obituary 1941~2022
Hester A Smith, 80, of McConnellsburg, PA passed away Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 at her residence. Hester was born in Berkley Springs, West Virginia on August 23, 1941, the daughter of the late Della (Moats) and Edgar J. Weller. She was the widow of James E. Smith whom she married...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ruth A Carson obituary 1926~2022
Ruth A Carson, 96, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Menno Haven Rehabilitation Center. Born June 28, 1926 in Pleasantville, PA, she was a daughter of the late Harry D. and Elizabeth Beckley Barefoot. Her beloved husband, Raymond R. Carson, preceded her in death in 2011.
Phyllis Elaine Bender obituary 1939~2022
Phyllis Elaine Bender, 83, of Chambersburg, departed this life on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 10, 1939, in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late Glenn R. and E. Elaine (Gardner) Miller. Phyllis had a long and extensive real estate career in the Chambersburg...
Miriam Elaine Barton obituary 1941~2022
Miriam Elaine Barton, 80, of Harrisonville, PA passed away Thursday, August 4th, 2022 at Donahoe Manor, Bedford, PA. Miriam was born in Bedford, PA on November 4, 1941, the daughter of the late Blanche (Steiner) and Arnold Clingerman. She was a homemaker who attended many churches in the area and...
Jill L Garland obituary 1973~2022
Jill L Garland, 48, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at her home. Born September 12, 1973 in McConnellsburg, PA, she was the daughter of Robert and Bonnie Miller Garland. Jill was a graduate of Southern Fulton High School and later earned several degrees from Hagerstown Business...
RELATED PEOPLE
Brehon R Sweeny Sr. obituary 1942~2022
Mr. Brehon R Sweeny Sr., 79, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. Born December 26, 1942, in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Grant and Margaret (Abrams) Sweeny. He and his wife of nearly 51 years, Mrs....
Rory Thomas Snider obituary 2022~2022
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Rory Thomas Snider, passed away after his brave battle with heart failure. Although his life on earth was much too short, it was abundant in love, faith, and courage. Rory was born to parents Jeremy and Gabrielle Snider on June 13, 2022 at Penn State...
Russell E Mellott obituary 1957~2022
Russell E Mellott, 65, of Harrisonville, PA passed away Thursday, August 4th, 2022 at his residence. Russell was born in McConnellsburg, PA on February 19, 1957, the son of the late Mary A. (Manning) and Rankin E. Mellott. He was the widower of Dorothy J. (Crevoiserat) Mellott whom he married...
Preston James Crotty obituary 2008~2022
Preston James Crotty, 14, earned his angel wings unexpectedly due to a car accident on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He was born March 10, 2008 in Chambersburg, the son of Shannon and the late Barry Crotty. Preston was getting ready to start James Buchanan H.S. this coming year. He enjoyed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hilde B Elliott obituary 1927~2022
Hilde B Elliott, 95, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 31, 2022 in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born June 18, 1927 in Itzkany, Romania, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Anna Brucker of Romania. Hilde owned and operated Elliott’s Styling Salon until retiring in 2002....
John Joseph Rogers obituary 1959~2022
John Joseph Rogers, Jr. of Chambersburg, Pa. died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on July 30, 2022. He was 62. Born August 11, 1959 in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late John J. and Ann (Crean) Rogers; and preceded in death by his sister Teri (David) Spencer.
Betty Maxine Hoffman obituary 1936~2022
Betty Maxine Hoffman, age 85, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home in McConnellsburg with her family by her side. Betty was born on October 30, 1936, in McConnellsburg, PA, the daughter of the late Claude and Goldie Cooper Souders. Betty married the late Evan...
Frederick S “Tim” McCleaf 1951~2022
Mr. Frederick S “Tim” McCleaf, 71, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 3, 1951 in Waynesboro, he was the son A. Fred McCleaf of Waynesboro and the late Nancy (Lanehart) McCleaf. Tim graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
James Edward Rohanna obituary 1945~2022
James Edward Rohanna, 77, of Gettysburg, passed away at home on July 31, 2022. Born April 6, 1945 in Waynesburg, PA, to the late Edward J. and Martha L. (Hoy) Rohanna. He was a graduate of Delone Catholic High School, proudly served four years in the United States Navy and earned a degree in tool design from Alliance College, an Associate in Engineering from Penn State York and his B.S. from Mount St. Mary’s College.
Robert LeRoy Buckley obituary 1935~2022
Robert LeRoy Buckley, 87, Littlestown, PA passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 at Hanover Hall Home in Hanover, PA. He was born January 15, 1935 in Westminster, MD the son of the late Morris and Grace Noel Buckley. His wife Mary Madeline Buckley died in 2020. Bob owned and operated...
Ronald D Bean obituary 1950~2022
Ronald D Bean, age 72, of New Oxford, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Crosskeys Village in New Oxford. He was born Sunday, June 18, 1950 in Gettysburg, the son of the late Cecil W. and Elda M. (Gardner) Bean. Ronald graduated from Biglerville High School in 1968. He...
Patricia Raye Hawkins obituary 1945~2022
Patricia Raye Hawkins (Becker), 76, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital in Chambersburg, PA. Born November 14, 1945, in Grafton, ND. She was the daughter of the late Ray and Polly (Decker) Becker. She is survived in life by her husband Charles Hawkins...
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0