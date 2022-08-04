James Edward Rohanna, 77, of Gettysburg, passed away at home on July 31, 2022. Born April 6, 1945 in Waynesburg, PA, to the late Edward J. and Martha L. (Hoy) Rohanna. He was a graduate of Delone Catholic High School, proudly served four years in the United States Navy and earned a degree in tool design from Alliance College, an Associate in Engineering from Penn State York and his B.S. from Mount St. Mary’s College.

