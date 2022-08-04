ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greencastle, PA

Franklin County Free Press

Nancy A Rife obituary 1944~2022

Nancy A Rife (Piper), age 78, passed into the gates of Heaven peacefully on August 7, 2022. She was surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was born January 25, 1944, in Chambersburg, PA to Truman William Piper and Dessie Irene (Mayhugh) Piper. She was preceded in death by her late...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Hester A Smith obituary 1941~2022

Hester A Smith, 80, of McConnellsburg, PA passed away Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 at her residence. Hester was born in Berkley Springs, West Virginia on August 23, 1941, the daughter of the late Della (Moats) and Edgar J. Weller. She was the widow of James E. Smith whom she married...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
City
Greencastle, PA
City
Chambersburg, PA
Greencastle, PA
Obituaries
City
Waynesboro, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
Franklin County Free Press

Ruth A Carson obituary 1926~2022

Ruth A Carson, 96, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Menno Haven Rehabilitation Center. Born June 28, 1926 in Pleasantville, PA, she was a daughter of the late Harry D. and Elizabeth Beckley Barefoot. Her beloved husband, Raymond R. Carson, preceded her in death in 2011.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Miriam Elaine Barton obituary 1941~2022

Miriam Elaine Barton, 80, of Harrisonville, PA passed away Thursday, August 4th, 2022 at Donahoe Manor, Bedford, PA. Miriam was born in Bedford, PA on November 4, 1941, the daughter of the late Blanche (Steiner) and Arnold Clingerman. She was a homemaker who attended many churches in the area and...
HARRISONVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Jill L Garland obituary 1973~2022

Jill L Garland, 48, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at her home. Born September 12, 1973 in McConnellsburg, PA, she was the daughter of Robert and Bonnie Miller Garland. Jill was a graduate of Southern Fulton High School and later earned several degrees from Hagerstown Business...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Person
Sarah
Person
Paul Young
Person
Peggy Baker
Franklin County Free Press

Rory Thomas Snider obituary 2022~2022

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Rory Thomas Snider, passed away after his brave battle with heart failure. Although his life on earth was much too short, it was abundant in love, faith, and courage. Rory was born to parents Jeremy and Gabrielle Snider on June 13, 2022 at Penn State...
HERSHEY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Russell E Mellott obituary 1957~2022

Russell E Mellott, 65, of Harrisonville, PA passed away Thursday, August 4th, 2022 at his residence. Russell was born in McConnellsburg, PA on February 19, 1957, the son of the late Mary A. (Manning) and Rankin E. Mellott. He was the widower of Dorothy J. (Crevoiserat) Mellott whom he married...
HARRISONVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Hilde B Elliott obituary 1927~2022

Hilde B Elliott, 95, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 31, 2022 in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born June 18, 1927 in Itzkany, Romania, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Anna Brucker of Romania. Hilde owned and operated Elliott’s Styling Salon until retiring in 2002....
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Frederick S "Tim" McCleaf 1951~2022

Mr. Frederick S “Tim” McCleaf, 71, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 3, 1951 in Waynesboro, he was the son A. Fred McCleaf of Waynesboro and the late Nancy (Lanehart) McCleaf. Tim graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

James Edward Rohanna obituary 1945~2022

James Edward Rohanna, 77, of Gettysburg, passed away at home on July 31, 2022. Born April 6, 1945 in Waynesburg, PA, to the late Edward J. and Martha L. (Hoy) Rohanna. He was a graduate of Delone Catholic High School, proudly served four years in the United States Navy and earned a degree in tool design from Alliance College, an Associate in Engineering from Penn State York and his B.S. from Mount St. Mary’s College.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Ronald D Bean obituary 1950~2022

Ronald D Bean, age 72, of New Oxford, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Crosskeys Village in New Oxford. He was born Sunday, June 18, 1950 in Gettysburg, the son of the late Cecil W. and Elda M. (Gardner) Bean. Ronald graduated from Biglerville High School in 1968. He...
NEW OXFORD, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Patricia Raye Hawkins obituary 1945~2022

Patricia Raye Hawkins (Becker), 76, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital in Chambersburg, PA. Born November 14, 1945, in Grafton, ND. She was the daughter of the late Ray and Polly (Decker) Becker. She is survived in life by her husband Charles Hawkins...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

