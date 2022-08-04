Read on www.abc10.com
Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges
SAN FRANCISCO — The husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi pleaded not guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May car crash in Northern California wine country. Paul Pelosi, 82, did not appear in person at Napa County Superior Court Wednesday....
Public employees have until Oct. 31 to apply for federal student loan forgiveness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Christine Shae is a licensed mental health professional who works for nonprofits and schools in the Bay Area. She got her masters in 2015. “I am a first-gen student, and I'm about $180,000-plus in debt," Shae said, "And that's just to complete my schooling necessary to work in the field of mental health.”
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
CALIFORNIA, USA — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Walker, California, Monday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 1:44 p.m. It was centered about 3 miles east northeast of Coleville and about 37.5 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe. People reported feeling it...
You can take a tour of Northern California on this 8-day cruise
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’ve ever wanted to take a cruise around Northern California, now’s your chance!. American Cruise Lines is launching a California cruise that leaves from San Francisco and stops in Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento. The 8-day trip will take you through the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, Napa River and San Joaquin River.
1 dead in Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Napa
NAPA, Calif — A Legionnaires' disease outbreak in California's wine country has caused one death and nearly a dozen hospitalizations since mid-July, and public health officials have found one possible source of the bacteria that causes the illness, authorities said Wednesday. High levels of Legionella bacteria were found in...
Discovery Way closed in both directions due to grass fire in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Crews are battling a grass fire in Fairfield that has closed Discovery Way in both directions on Thursday. About three to four acres are affected by the fire and no structures are threatened right now. Discovery Way is closed at Hancock Drive and people should avoid the area.
