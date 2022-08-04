Aurora officer injured in crash

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — An officer suffered minor injuries in a crash on Thursday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said.

The officer was responding to another call when the crash happened at the intersection of South Peoria Street and Alameda Avenue.

Following the initial crash between the APD officer and another vehicle, a third vehicle was struck.

The officer was the only person injured and transported with minor injuries to the hospital.

