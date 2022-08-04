Woman shot, killed in Morris; lockdown lifted

MORRIS, Ill. — A lockdown has been lifted following a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon in Morris.

Police said a 25-year-old woman, later identified as Beverly Lambert, was shot near an apartment complex in the 500 block of Twlight at around 4:30 p.m., police said. Lambert died as a result of her injuries.

Residents of Morris were asked to shelter for a few hours as police looked for the suspect. At around 7:15 p.m., the lockdown was lifted after police believe the suspect is no longer in Morris.

“The police officer told me to come into this parking lot because I wasn’t allowed to go to my house,” resident Paul Wagner said.

The suspect, later identified as Cortez Rice, 16, was apprehended near Joliet in the victims’ vehicle. He is being held on a $5 million bond.

