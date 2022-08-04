Read on www.crossroadstoday.com
Walz votes early; defends Minnesota’s election integrity
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz took advantage of the chance to vote early in Tuesday’s primary, then joined a fellow Democrat, Secretary of State Steve Simon, on Monday to defend the integrity of Minnesota’s election system. Walz, accompanied by his wife, Gwen, and his...
Minnesota primary expected to set Walz, Jensen matchup
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen, already jousting for months in Minnesota’s marquee race for governor, headed into Tuesday’s primary expecting easy victories to formalize their fall matchup. Walz was seeking his second term under the same “One Minnesota” slogan he...
Kleefisch downplays Trump endorsement on final swing
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch downplayed Donald Trump’s endorsement and rally for her opponent during her final campaign push across Wisconsin Monday, and declined to respond to the former president’s criticisms. Kleefisch faces Trump-endorsed Tim Michels in Tuesday’s primary, with the winner...
Report: Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor in 2020 probe
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Attorney General’s office is asking that a special prosecutor investigate whether the Republican candidate for state attorney general and others should be charged in connection with an effort to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election, according to published reports.
Former Miss America Cara Mund plans to run for Congress
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Cara Mund, a former Miss America who gained attention by criticizing the organization near the end of her reign in 2018, plans to run for Congress in North Dakota as an independent. Mund announced her candidacy Saturday and said she would start gathering the 1,000...
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democratic governor said in a statement that she tested positive for the virus Monday evening and is experiencing mild symptoms. Whitmer said she plans to follow proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule.
Florida prosecutor vows to fight Gov. DeSantis suspension
ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida prosecutor vowed Sunday to fight his suspension from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis over his promise not to enforce the state’s 15-week abortion ban and support for gender transition treatments for minors. Andrew Warren, a Democrat suspended last week from his...
Gabby Petito’s family files claim alleging police failed her
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nicole Schmidt vividly remembers the pain she felt watching body camera footage of her daughter Gabby Petito sobbing while Utah police officers questioned her about a fight with her boyfriend. The video was released last summer after Petito had gone missing during a cross-country...
Biden surveys flood damage in Kentucky, pledges more US help
LOST CREEK, Kentucky (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday witnessed the damage from deadly and devastating storms that have resulted in the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history, as they visited the state to meet with families and first responders. At least 37...
North Carolina sheriff stocking schools with AR-15 rifles
MARSHALL, N.C. (AP) — When schools in one North Carolina county reopen later this month, new security measures will include stocking AR-15 rifles for school resource officers to use in the event of an active shooter. Spurred by the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children...
Police: Suspect in slayings of 4 in Ohio arrested in Kansas
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A suspect wanted in Ohio in the shooting deaths of four people, including a teenage girl, has been arrested in Kansas, authorities said. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said late Saturday night that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in the slayings.
More storms forecasted for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The National Weather Service extended a flood watch through Sunday evening for areas of eastern Kentucky ravaged by high water more than a week ago and said there’s a threat of thunderstorms in the region for much of the coming week. There’s a “persistent...
1st sea turtle nest found on Mississippi beach since 2018
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (AP) — Beach crews have found the first sea turtle nest on the Mississippi mainland in four years. A Harrison County Sand Beach crew that was cleaning up found what appeared to be turtle tracks just east of the Pass Christian Harbor, officials said. They protected...
Death Valley route buried in floods closed for another week
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A main roadway into Death Valley National Park will remain closed into next week as crews clean up after record-breaking rains damaged the roadway and choked it with mud, rocks and debris. Flash flooding in the park last week trapped hundreds of...
