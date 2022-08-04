'We need to create safe environments': As kids return to classrooms, safety is top priority for Mesa school officials

Read on www.12news.com
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Arizona students head back to school without mask mandates
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Eighth-grade math teacher Ramarao Cheepurupalli noticed a difference when kids showed up for class Monday at Morris K. Udall Middle School in Phoenix. No mandatory masks. No learning from home. For the first time in three years, the school year is starting without all the COVID chaos. “They need the face to face interaction, somebody to guide you,” said Cheepurupalli. “This is the safest place for some of them.”
Mesa Public Schools get security upgrades in light of Uvalde
Security has been top of mind for many as kids head back to school, especially after the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting. Some Valley school districts have worked to improve safety measures.
New 100-bed mental health hospital proposed in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A new 100-bed mental health hospital is under development in Mesa as the Valley grapples with a significant need for more behavioral health services. Acadia Healthcare, which already operates hospitals in Chandler and Tucson, has put in requests to construct another facility in east Mesa near Elliot and Ellsworth roads.
Arizona parents urged to talk to teens about fentanyl dangers ahead of upcoming school year
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With school coming back in session, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is urging parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of fentanyl. As some students turn to drugs to battle stress or anxiety, state authorities warn teens that the drug they think they are taking might be fentanyl instead.
Casa Grande Elementary schools move to 4-day school week
CASA GRANDE, AZ — Three-day weekends are the new normal for students and families in the Casa Grande Elementary School District this year. In February, the CGESD Governing Board voted to implement a four-day week for students and teachers based on responses from a survey. Now that the 2022-2023...
New school opens in Mesa for little kids
A new school called Nature’s Path Montessori has opened in Mesa and is enrolling preschool pre-k and kindergarten children. Set on a half-acre at 1704 N Center St., the school includes a small menagerie with pigs, chickens, guinea pigs and a tortoise. “Our Children’s House program (ages 3-6) makes...
Arizona teen increasing coming across fentanyl, authorities say
At first, Alessandro Regge was misdiagnosed with a skin condition, but after his symptoms worsened, he was tested for monkeypox. Phoenix-area students, teachers hope for normalcy amid COVID-19 pandemic. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. It's a more relaxed atmosphere when it comes to COVID-19 protocols at Phoenix-area schools but there...
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successful
Arizona Head Start Association Cover PhotoArizona Head Start Association Facebook. (Phoenix, AZ) The Arizona Head Start Association (AZHSA) is an organization where they provide families or children struggling opportunities to be better prepared for the future. “Arizona Head Start Programs provide high quality early childhood education, nutrition, health, mental health, disabilities, and social services with a strong parent involvement focus,” (AZHSA website).
Peoria community makes sure kids are back-to-school ready with backpacks and supplies
A huge back-to-school giveaway took place on Aug. 6 at the Peoria Sports Complex. Peoria Firefighter Charities made sure students were ready to head back to school and there's nothing like a new backpack and supplies to start the year off right.
Arizona mom takes baby from foster family
Authorities are searching for a baby girl who allegedly was taken from her foster family’s home in Phoenix by her biological mother.
Tempe debuts new tools to help the homeless community
TEMPE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The City of Tempe has ramped up its efforts to address the growing number of people experiencing homelessness. >> Live, local, breaking. Download the 12 News app. In the past two years, the city added more...
Phoenix eyes future intersection for revitalization of Rio Salado
The city of Phoenix is eyeing a future freeway interchange for commercial development near the Loop 202 as part of its efforts to help revitalize dozens of miles along the Salt and Gila rivers.
Veterans moved from Phoenix VA nursing home due of rats
PHOENIX — Veterans living at a Phoenix VA nursing home had to be moved after the building was infested with rats. Workers at the Community Living Center, which is a Veterans Affairs nursing home system, discovered that the first floor of the building had ceiling damage that was recently caused by rats.
True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher Episode 5 - A Dive Bar Off The Highway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Herb Greenbeck presents a new theory of where Robert Fisher went and what he did after the murders, based on strange questions he was asking during their camping trip together just weeks prior. Investigators share what they struggle with most trying to solve this case, which leads us back to the Fisher family home and their Scottsdale neighborhood.
Guide for parents who are looking to help stop a child's drug addiction
PHOENIX — Wherever you look around Kelsie Hughes McSparran's home you see the signs of a mother trying to save her teenager. "It’s sort of like living in your own created jail," Hughes-McSparran said. "Everything is locked up, keys to all the doors, Narcan at the ready, multiple doses."
Residents moved from Phoenix VA facility due to rat infestation
The rodents were first detected two weeks ago in a ceiling and later in walls at the Community Living Center which is adjacent to the V.A. Hospital on the downtown campus.
MCSO looking for homicide suspect near Gila Bend
GILA BEND, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect accused of murdering someone Sunday near Interstate 8 and Paloma Road. Javier Arvallo, 23, has been identified as a suspect in Sunday's homicide and was allegedly seen fleeing from the scene in a red Dodge Journey with an Arizona license plate of "TSA7LG."
Arizona Dispensary Wins ‘Best Dispensary’ Award
A leading retailer of affordable and high-quality cannabis products in Arizona, JARS Cannabis, announced its Tucson (New River) location was named “Best Dispensary” by Foothills Focus. The winner was determined by a public vote. “JARS Cannabis has quickly become one of the largest chains of medical and recreational...
Unclear circumstances surround armed robbery in Central Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man has been hospitalized with a life-threatening stab wound following an alleged armed robbery in Central Phoenix, police said. Nearby, a man was arrested for outstanding warrants, but his connection to the stabbing is unknown at this time. Around 3:30 a.m., Phoenix police officers received a...
New stimulus proposal would send Arizona families cash every month
money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
