Veterans robbed of life-saving burn pits bill have a message for Republicans: ‘We’re not going away’
Last night, veterans, family members and advocates camped out on the steps of the US Capitol.They had been there since Thursday morning – just hours after a group of Republican lawmakers derailed a bill providing healthcare access to veterans suffering from toxic exposure to burn pits.And they’re not going to go away.“If the veterans during war don’t get to go home on recess or go on vacation then neither should those 25 senators,” Rosie Torres told The Independent on Friday morning from her position at the Capitol.“We’re not going to leave until we get a yes from all those senators...
Burn pits recognition for veterans took decade of struggle
Rosie Torres of Robstown, Texas, is no Washington lobbyist, but she’s been making the long trek to Capitol Hill for some 13 years, knocking year after year on lawmakers’ doors. Her mission: Alert them — convince them — that something awful has been happening to Iraq and Afghanistan veterans as a result of constant exposure to toxic military burn pits.Torres’ husband, Le Roy, suffers from constrictive bronchitis, a respiratory condition that narrowed his airways and made breathing difficult. Rosie is sure it’s from his exposure to burn pits on his base in Iraq. But last week, even with the...
Here are the 11 Republicans who voted against the PACT Act, which boosts healthcare for veterans exposed to toxins during war
The 11 Republicans voted against the bill a week after 30 of their GOP colleagues had joined them in stalling final passage of the measure.
Senator Marsha Blackburn: Manchin And Schumer’s Reconciliation Bill Will Turbo Charge Inflation
Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to share her thoughts on why the the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 would be disastrous for the already struggling U.S. economy. “We think it’s bad now? Wait until they pump another one and a half trillion dollars...
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
Lawyer: Arbery shooter fears he'll be killed in state prison
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the running Black man in a Georgia neighborhood says he fears he will be killed by fellow inmates if he’s sent to a state prison to serve a life sentence for murder. Travis McMichael, 36, faces sentencing Monday in U.S. District Court after his conviction on federal hate crime charges in February. His defense attorney filed a legal motion Thursday asking the judge to keep McMichael in federal custody. Attorney Amy Lee Copeland argued McMichael has received “hundreds of threats” and won’t be safe in a Georgia state prison system that is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department amid concerns about violence between inmates. On Feb. 23, 2020, McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, armed themselves with guns and jumped in a pickup truck to chase Arbery after he ran past their home just outside the port city of Brunswick. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.
‘Total BS’: Democrats Threaten To Delay Senate Recess After GOP Tanks Veterans Bill
Legislation to aid veterans exposed to toxic burn pits was upended at last minute by unexpected Republican objections.
Republican Senator Pat Toomey accuses Democrats of using sick veterans to ‘sneak’ unrelated spending into the PACT Act and unleashing ‘pseudo-celebrity’ Jon Stewart to attack his opposition to toxic burn pits bill
Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania on Sunday defended his vote against a bill that would have expanded healthcare access for military veterans who have been exposed to toxic burn pits, while accusing Democrats of using service members as political pawns. He also appeared to take aim at comedian and...
‘These people don’t care’: U.S. Senate GOP stalls bill for veterans exposed to burn pits
WASHINGTON — Veterans and their advocates gathered outside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday for what was supposed to be a celebration, one day after a crucial Senate vote on bipartisan legislation that would expand health care and benefits to 3.5 million veterans exposed to burn pits during their deployments.
Voices: Senate Republicans lose control of the narrative on veterans’ bill
In the past week, Senate Republicans have caught hell from the press, public opinion and from veteran activists, after 25 Republicans reversed their previous vote for the PACT Act. The act would have provided care for US veterans who were exposed to toxic exposure from burn pits.Veterans have also seen a boost in publicity for their fight thanks to Jon Stewart, former host of The Daily Show, who has been vocally railing against GOP Senators who opposed the legislation. But now, likely sensing that public opinion is not on their side, Republican Senators have a new line of complaint: Democrats...
Mayor Wu and Senator Markey celebrate passing of a landmark climate bill
BOSTON - Mayor Michelle Wu and Senator Ed Markey celebrated the passing of a landmark climate bill in the Senate. The $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act makes the single biggest investment in clean energy in the United States and aims to lower some health care and prescription costs. Mayor Wu says she is confident the city of Boston will help pave the way in encouraging other cities to become new deal cities. "June of 2022 was the hottest that we have seen, first time we have reached 100 degrees in Boston in 70 years," Wu said. "Today we are still in a heat emergency as we see the many impacts of climate change continue to intensify, and so this couldn't have come at a better time for us." Republicans say this bill will not fight inflation. The measure now heads to the House where it is expected to pass before landing on the president's desk.
Congress can make the call to help stop veterans’ suicides
If there’s anything that Congress should be able to do easily and in an overwhelmingly bipartisan fashion, the cause of preventing suicide among veterans should top the list. That’s why, late last week, all seven living former secretaries of the Department of Veterans Affairs released a letter asking Congress...
Judge Idaho’s congressional delegation by their actions on veterans bill, not their words
Members of Idaho’s congressional delegation would probably not receive any heroism awards for their actions relating to the PACT Act, also known as the “burn pit” bill. When the act came up for a vote, our congressional troops flat failed to protect the backs of sick veterans. U.S. Reps. Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson voted […] The post Judge Idaho’s congressional delegation by their actions on veterans bill, not their words appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Former VA secretaries urge Congress to support Warrior Call initiative
Warrior Call is a national suicide prevention effort led by the Troops First Foundation aimed at reaching veterans and service members who may be dangerously disconnected from others.
